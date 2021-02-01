Denison Livestock, Denison, Iowa, reported receipts of 2,033 head of feeder cattle selling on Jan. 21, compared to 2,022 head on Jan. 14 and 1,350 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
This was a western Iowa precondition sale. Compared to the previous week, the lighter steers were mostly steady to $4 higher and the 800-pound steers were selling $2 to $4 higher. The lightweight heifers were steady to sharply higher. There were many lot loads. The cattle were quality condition. The trading was active with good demand for moderate offerings. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 56% steers and 44% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 83%.
