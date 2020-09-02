Denison Livestock, Denison, Iowa, reported receipts of 1,098 head of feeder cattle selling on Aug. 20, compared to 1,777 head on July 30, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
There was no recent market coverage for comparison. The trade was active with good demand for the light offerings. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 35% steers and 65% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 82%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 384 lbs., 191.00; 9 head, 451 lbs., 181.00; 11 head, 480 lbs., 172.50 unweaned; 27 head, 567 lbs., 174.00 unweaned; 10 head, 670 lbs., 164.50; 69 head, 700 to 749 lbs., 150.00 to 161.50 (158.33); 18 head, 787 lbs., 148.75; 14 head, 810 lbs., 145.00; 112 head, 855 to 886 lbs., 139.75 to 145.00 (143.52); 20 head, 930 to 940 lbs., 135.00 to 136.50 (136.05); 10 head, 971 lbs., 133.00; 10 head, 1077 lbs., 126.00; 8 head, 1163 lbs., 118.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 528 to 533 lbs., 161.00 to 165.00 (163.01); 12 head, 572 lbs., 160.25 unweaned; 4 head, 720 lbs., 141.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 31 head, 539 to 540 lbs., 154.00 to 155.00 (154.81); 8 head, 540 lbs., 147.00 unweaned; 46 head, 591 to 595 lbs., 148.00 to 150.00 (148.78); 10 head, 558 lbs., 141.00 unweaned; 22 head, 640 lbs., 151.00; 70 head, 663 to 693 lbs., 147.75 to 149.50 (147.92); 92 head, 703 to 720 lbs., 143.50 to 149.50 (148.84); 166 head, 755 to 798 lbs., 135.00 to 143.50 (140.51); 101 head, 803 to 820 lbs., 132.00 to 142.00 (140.08); 5 head, 871 lbs., 134.50; 55 head, 919 to 921 lbs., 122.00 to 123.25 (123.11); 25 head, 1035 lbs., 121.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 438 lbs., 150.00; 3 head, 435 lbs., 147.00 unweaned; 4 head, 645 lbs., 141.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.