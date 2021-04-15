Denison Livestock, Denison, Iowa, reported receipts of 1,894 head selling a week ago and 2,694 head trading March 11, according to USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
Trading was active with good demand for the moderate offerings. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (64% steers, 36% heifers, 0% bulls.)
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 341 lbs., 205.00; 17 head, 502 to 535 lbs., 160.00 to 176.00 (169.04); 72 head, 554 to 599 lbs., 156.00 to 169.00 (165.21); 61 head, 601 to 645 lbs., 153.00 to 166.00 (160.49); 124 head, 654 to 691 lbs., 151.00 to 167.75 (160.37); 102 head, 710 to 742 lbs., 143.50 to 158.00 (155.13); 214 head, 754 to 798 lbs., 141.00 to 151.50 (145.30); 222 head, 807 to 846 lbs., 137.50 to 143.25 (142.34); 148 head, 853 to 895 lbs., 131.50 to 139.00 (132.75); 34 head, 919 to 935 lbs., 127.00 to 136.00 (133.42); 16 head, 983 to 990 lbs., 120.00 to 127.75 (126.31).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 401 lbs., 165.00; 21 head, 542 to 549 lbs., 150.00 to 151.00 (150.43); 28 head, 556 to 596 lbs., 140.00 to 151.00 (145.03); 49 head, 609 to 645 lbs., 137.00 to 150.00 (142.76); 165 head, 657 to 696 lbs., 135.75 to 144.00 (137.07); 152 head, 700 to 744 lbs., 129.00 to 139.25 (135.01); 48 head, 772 to 786 lbs., 124.50 to 135.75 (131.49); 84 head, 802 to 817 lbs., 130.00 to 133.50 (133.33); 5 head, 875 lbs., 127.50; 3 head, 941 lbs., 123.00.
