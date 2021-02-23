Denison Livestock, Denison, Iowa, reported receipts of 1,984 head of feeder cattle selling on Feb. 18, compared to 1,284 head on Feb. 11, according to the USDA -Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
This was a western Iowa precondition sale. There is no comparison as the last sale was not a precondition sale. The trading was active with good demand for the moderate offerings. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 43% steers and 57% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 90%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 431 to 443 lbs., 162.00 to 174.00 (168.08); 8 head, 542 to 547 lbs., 163.50 to 169.00 (166.24); 46 head, 551 to 588 lbs., 154.50 to 168.75 (160.01); 13 head, 600 to 624 lbs., 148.50 to 152.50 (150.41); 69 head, 653 to 699 lbs., 147.00 to 152.25 (149.94); 170 head, 702 to 749 lbs., 144.00 to 150.75 (147.76); 185 head, 751 to 792 lbs., 138.50 to 150.75 (146.09); 27 head, 807 to 847 lbs., 131.00 to 137.75 (134.07); 177 head, 851 to 894 lbs., 135.50 to 137.00 (135.96); 34 head, 922 lbs., 132.75; 17 head, 969 lbs., 127.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 14 head, 437 to 449 lbs., 157.00 to 160.00 (158.20); 47 head, 553 to 587 lbs., 138.00 to 150.50 (144.05); 75 head, 600 to 635 lbs., 135.00 to 139.50 (136.85); 211 head, 652 to 695 lbs., 129.00 to 137.50 (135.05); 232 head, 700 to 748 lbs., 125.00 to 149.00 (133.52); 91 head, 770 to 782 lbs., 132.75 to 134.25 (133.92); 131 head, 800 to 843 lbs., 122.75 to 125.25 (123.60); 126 head, 856 to 857 lbs., 126.25 to 136.75 (134.00).
