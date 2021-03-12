Denison Livestock, Denison, Iowa, reported receipts of 2,377 head of feeder cattle selling on March 4, compared to 2,198 head on Feb. 25 and 1,353 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
This was a western Iowa precondition sale. Compared to the previous week, 700- to 900-pound steers were steady, the 500- to 600-pound heifers were mostly selling $1 to $3 higher and 700-pound heifers were selling $2 to $3 lower. There many load lots on sale. The trading was active with good demand for the moderate offerings. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 63% steers and was 37% heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 88%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 351 to 363 lbs., 184.00 to 185.00 (184.51); 8 head 430 to 444 lbs., 171.00 to 172.00 (171.37); 34 head, 465 to 493 lbs., 165.00 to 179.00 (174.94); 23 head, 523 to 538 lbs., 167.00 to 173.50 (171.56); 22 head, 570 to 583 lbs., 157.50 to 168.00 (164.95); 69 head, 600 to 630 lbs., 151.00 to 165.00 (158.04); 205 head, 657 to 698 lbs., 142.00 to 152.00 (149.22); 211 head, 701 to 733 lbs., 142.50 to 150.50 (148.75); 156 head, 752 to 784 lbs., 140.00 to 149.00 (144.88); 345 head, 804 to 848 lbs., 134.00 to 139.00 (137.49); 95 head, 851 to 890 lbs., 134.00 to 138.00 (135.62); 84 head, 922 to 923 lbs., 125.50 to 134.00 (126.71); 71 head, 955 to 962 lbs., 127.00 to 132.00 (130.95).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 346 lbs., 173.00; 8 head, 356 to 381 lbs., 161.00 to 173.00 (168.69); 18 head, 420 to 430 lbs., 154.00 to 158.00 (154.68); 13 head, 476 to 489 lbs., 141.00 to 144.00 (142.40); 7 head, 512 to 513 lbs., 140.00 to 146.00 (142.57); 90 head, 553 to 586 lbs., 139.50 to 149.50 (142.38); 197 head, 602 to 644 lbs., 137.00 to 144.50 (141.48); 132 head, 653 to 698 lbs., 131.75 to 141.00 (137.07); 130 head, 703 to 747 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (133.95); 105 head, 755 to 792 lbs., 121.25 to 130.00 (126.23); 32 head, 801 to 807 lbs., 122.00 to 124.50 (123.95); 17 head, 832 lbs., 126.50 replacement; 4 head, 870 lbs., 117.50; 38 head, 921 lbs., 117.50.
