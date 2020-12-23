Denison Livestock, Denison, Iowa, reported receipts of 2,199 head of feeder cattle selling on Dec. 17, compared to 1,991 head on Dec. 10, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
This was a special calf and yearling sale. No comparison was available. Many unweaned calves were offered. The trading was active with good demand for the moderate offerings. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 61% steers and 39% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 72%
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 350 to 371 lbs., 190.00 to 205.00 (197.28); 27 head, 405 to 448 lbs., 184.00 to 197.00 (190.51); 9 head, 466 to 478 lbs., 173.00 to 183.00 (177.99); 5 head, 477 lbs., 167.00 unweaned; 39 head, 510 to 540 lbs., 164.00 to 176.50 (172.22); 59 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 158.00 to 173.00 (163.34); 87 head, 600 to 646 lbs., 155.00 to 166.25 (160.33); 23 head, 607 to 621 lbs., 146.50 to 152.50 (149.32) unweaned; 63 head, 650 to 672 lbs., 147.00 to 163.50 (152.81); 94 head, 703 to 732 lbs., 142.00 to 157.00 (148.90); 725 to 745 lbs., 134.50 to 139.00 (136.06) unweaned; 195 head, 750 to 798 lbs., 136.00 to 151.00 (141.09); 85 head, 813 to 840 lbs., 137.00 to 142.75 (139.21);
35 head, 835 lbs., 132.00 unweaned; 107 head, 856 to 891 lbs., 140.00 to 142.00 (141.69); 24 head, 930 lbs., 140.00; 7 head, 1049 lbs.,131.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 376 lbs., 183.00; 7 head, 444 lbs., 163.00; 5 head, 496 lbs., 166.00; 21 head, 523 to 546 lbs., 147.50 to 155.00 (150.62); 25 head, 566 to 591 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (147.86); 69 head, 620 to 646 lbs., 138.00 to 150.00 (145.30); 34 head, 655 to 693 lbs., 137.00 to 145.00 (142.28); 3 head, 738 lbs., 131.00; 3 head, 793 lbs., 131.00; 9 head, 821 lbs., 130.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 340 lbs., 177.00 unweaned; 22 head, 412 to 444 lbs., 160.00 to 172.00 (166.14); 18 head, 452 to 486 lbs., 153.00 to 162.50 (158.45); 3 head, 470 lbs., 145.00 unweaned; 85 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 144.00 to 161.00 (148.70); 135 head, 552 to 598 lbs., 135.00 to 145.50 (140.92); 95 head, 601 to 646 lbs., 132.00 to 144.00 (137.43); 98 head, 659 to 694 lbs., 129.00 to 141.25 (135.40); 86 head, 709 to 741 lbs., 133.00 to 138.75 (136.61); 15 head, 737 lbs., 127.50 unweaned; 69 head, 759 to 792 lbs., 128.75 to 140.00 (134.67); 24 head, 834 lbs., 130.00; 4 head, 883 lbs., 119.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 380 to 391 lbs., 150.00 to 164.00 (158.10); 9 head, 410 to 432 lbs., 147.50 to 157.00 (153.94); 3 head. 533 lbs., 138.00; 6 head, 609 lbs., 121.00; 3 head, 735 lbs., 119.00; 18 head, 753 to 799 lbs., 123.50 to 125.50 (124.44).
