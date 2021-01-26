Denison Livestock, Denison, Iowa, reported receipts of 2,022 head of feeder cattle selling on Jan. 14, compared to 1,925 head on Jan. 7 and 1,880 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
This was a western Iowa precondition sale. Compared to the previous week, the steers were mostly selling $1 to $4 lower and heifers were mostly selling $3 to sharply lower. The trading was active with good demand for the moderate offerings. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 58% steers and 42% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 75%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 26 head, 405 to 445 lbs., 174.00 to 182.00 (176.35); 71 head, 501 to 548 lbs., 152.00 to 165.75 (160.72); 86 head, 556 to 598 lbs., 142.75 to 155.25 (151.37); 155 head, 600 to 647 lbs., 139.00 to 149.75 (145.72); 149 head, 653 to 684 lbs., 136.00 to 149.00 (140.89); 48 head, 708 to 739 lbs., 129.00 to 132.00 (130.28); 157 head, 756 to 785 lbs., 129.50 to 141.00 (132.77); 122 head, 801 to 848 lbs., 122.00 to 133.25 (130.56); 9 head, 802 lbs., 111.00 fleshy; 60 head, 851 to 899 lbs., 124.00 to 131.00 (127.85); 55 head, 914 to 923 lbs., 123.75 to 125.50 (124.26); 21 head, 963 to 980 lbs., 117.50 to 118.25 (117.97).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 395 lbs., 158.00; 14 head, 404 to 405 lbs., 154.00 to 164.00 (157.57); 51 head, 468 to 490 lbs., 132.50 to 144.00 (137.50); 63 head, 506 to 547 lbs., 128.75 to 138.00 (133.03); 72 head, 560 to 599 lbs., 128.75 to 136.75 (131.86); 144 head, 602 to 641 lbs., 118.50 to 130.00 (125.85); 8 head, 628 lbs., 110.50 fleshy; 77 head, 650 to 686 lbs., 117.00 to 124.25 (121.43); 128 head, 706 to 747 lbs., 116.00 to 127.00 (121.61); 12 head, 747 lbs., 114.00 fleshy; 98 head, 753 to 775 lbs., 120.25 to 127.25 (124.18); 35 head, 816 lbs., 120.00.
