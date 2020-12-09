Denison Livestock, Denison, Iowa, reported receipts of 1,765 head of feeder cattle selling on Dec. 3, compared to 1,621 head on Nov. 12 and 2,053 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
This was a western Iowa precondition sale. There was no recent market coverage for comparison. The trading was active with good demand for the moderate offerings. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 59% steers and 41% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 67%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 26 head, 415 to 436 lbs., 181.00 to 185.00 (182.08); 51 head, 451 to 487 lbs., 166.00 to 175.00 (170.04); 60 head, 505 to 548 lbs., 158.00 to 172.00 (167.04); 119 head, 550 to 597 lbs., 145.00 to 163.50 (152.20); 187 head, 600 to 639 lbs., 145.00 to 157.00 (153.39); 94 head, 670 to 696 lbs., 140.00 to 148.50 (144.89); 133 head, 707 to 748 lbs., 141.00 to 147.75 (146.13); 73 head, 750 to 798 lbs., 140.00 to 148.00 (143.64); 89 head, 853 to 867 lbs., 138.00 to 143.00 (142.34); 57 head, 944 lbs., 138.50; 5 head, 980 lbs., 142.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 366 lbs., 180.00; 3 head, 448 lbs., 164.00; 10 head, 523 to 541 lbs., 145.00 to 154.00 (150.33); 10 head, 645 lbs., 134.00; 3 head, 715 lbs., 135.00; 51 head, 817 to 823 lbs., 131.00 to 138.00 (137.45); 10 head, 949 lbs., 125.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 13 head, 321 to 339 lbs., 175.00 to 188.00 (180.17); 19 head, 405 to 442 lbs., 161.00 to 174.00 (168.16); 39 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 153.00 to 166.00 (159.24); 62 head, 510 to 545 lbs., 141.00 to 153.00 (148.44); 122 head, 554 to 599 lbs., 134.00 to 146.00 (141.33); 129 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 135.00 to 142.50 (137.89); 133 head, 655 to 690 lbs., 130.00 to 135.50 (133.05); 70 head, 703 to 736 lbs., 133.00 to 135.50 (134.27); 47 head, 836 lbs., 130.75. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 376 lbs., 171.00; 7 head, 451 to 485 lbs., 145.00 to 148.00 (146.34); 8 head, 511 lbs., 137.00; 4 head, 643 lbs., 130.00; 9 head, 665 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (122.78); 13 head, 750 to 768 lbs., 118.00 to 126.00 (124.12).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.