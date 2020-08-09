Denison Livestock, Denison, Iowa, reported receipts of 1,777 head of feeder cattle selling on July 30, compared to 1,202 head on June 25, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
There was no recent market coverage for comparison. The trade was active with good demand for the moderate offerings. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 60% steers and 40% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 91%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight,
6 head, 375 lbs., 161.00 unweaned; 9 head, 520 to 543 lbs., 154.00 to 160.00 (157.37); 17 head, 550 to 596 lbs., 152.00 to 155.00 (152.87); 25 head, 601 to 648 lbs., 140.00 to 151.00 (145.71); 24 head, 658 to 698 lbs., 141.00 to 149.00 (144.60); 10 head, 704 to 706 lbs., 147.50 to 149.00 (147.95); 104 head, 759 to 788 lbs., 142.75 to 149.50 (146.05); 168 head, 804 to 848 lbs., 136.00 to 144.50 (140.32); 271 head, 850 to 898 lbs., 131.00 to 143.50 (140.91); 8 head, 907 to 935 lbs., 124.00 to 128.00 (125.53); 148 head, 951 to 993 lbs., 122.50 to 134.25 (128.00); 22 head, 1009 lbs., 126.25; 66 head, 1104 lbs., 117.00. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 11 head, 364 to 390 lbs., 670.00; 3 head, 421 lbs., 675.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 485 lbs., 150.00; 3 head, 533 lbs., 144.00; 16 head, 650 lbs., 134.00; 7 head, 882 lbs., 128.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 19 head, 532 to 546 lbs., 139.00 to 145.00 (141.25); 29 head, 559 to 589 lbs., 134.50 to 139.00 (137.03); 39 head, 605 to 638 lbs., 135.00 to 142.00 (137.31); 111 head, 660 to 694 lbs., 132.00 to 143.75 (139.80); 44 head, 703 to 721 lbs., 130.00 to 137.00 (133.70); 143 head, 753 to 774 lbs., 129.50 to 136.00 (130.49); 65 head, 802 to 833 lbs., 129.50 to 133.50 (130.65); 47 head, 876 to 888 lbs., 117.75 to 125.00 (122.25); 20 head, 900 lbs., 115.00; 18 head, 956 to 995 lbs., 112.50 to 115.50 (113.47). Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 5 head, 292 lbs., 540.00 unweaned; 5 head, 386 lbs., 575.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 471 to 491 lbs., 131.00 to 135.00 (133.33); 3 head, 520 lbs., 130.00; 10 head, 678 lbs., 124.00; 45 head, 779 lbs., 124.50.
