Denison Livestock, Denison, Iowa, reported receipts of 1,621 head of feeder cattle, compared to 1,367 head on Oct. 29 and 1,910 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
This was a western Iowa preconditioned sale. There was no comparison as the last sale was not a preconditioned auction. The trade was active with good demand for the light offerings. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 55% steers and 45% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 45%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 351 to 385 lbs., 170.00 to 180.00 (174.58); 32 head, 415 to 448 lbs., 168.00 to 183.00 (176.02); 29 head, 450 to 493 lbs., 166.00 to 179.00 (173.64); 63 head, 503 to 518 lbs., 157.00 to 164.25 (161.61); 129 head, 550 to 596 lbs., 152.50 to 161.00 (155.56); 114 head, 606 to 649 lbs., 147.00 to 161.50 (154.94); 115 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 142.00 to 152.25 (148.24); 79 head, 702 to 742 lbs., 141.50 to 146.25 (144.40); 30 head, 759 to 781 lbs., 133.00 to 140.00 (135.38); 36 head, 820 to 841 lbs., 133.00 to 145.00 (135.36). Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 3 head, 315 lbs., 525.00; 6 head, 366 to 388 lbs., 630.00 to 670.00 (649.42). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 36 head, 466 to 491 lbs., 150.00 to 162.50 (156.16); 10 head, 509 to 542 lbs., 138.00 to 149.50 (143.57); 16 head, 592 lbs., 149.75; 35 head, 605 to 634 lbs., 141.00 to 145.50 (143.95); 12 head, 672 lbs., 135.00; 7 head, 745 lbs., 135.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 336 lbs., 170.00; 11 head, 368 to 387 lbs., 162.00 to 170.00 (167.18); 38 head, 403 to 428 lbs., 155.00 to 166.00 (162.40); 51 head, 461 to 496 lbs., 145.00 to 156.00 (151.34); 84 head, 504 to 532 lbs., 137.50 to 151.00 (146.23); 168 head, 551 to 594 lbs., 135.00 to 148.50 (145.28); 125 head, 603 to 645 lbs., 137.00 to 148.50 (143.13); 45 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 133.00 to 143.25 (137.80); 10 head, 705 to 735 lbs., 134.50 to 150.00 (143.95). Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 9 head, 303 to 338 lbs., 450.00 to 600.00 (545.51); 3 head, 388 lbs., 560.00; 4 head, 431 lbs., 575.00; 3 head, 468 lbs., 650.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 35 head, 465 to 490 lbs., 131.00 to 143.00 (136.74); 8 head, 520 to 543 lbs., 135.00; 3 head, 650 lbs., 125.00; 12 head, 739 lbs., 128.75.
