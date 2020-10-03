Denison Livestock, Denison, Iowa, reported receipts of 892 head of feeder cattle selling on Sept. 24, compared to 2,203 head on Sept. 10 and 1,567 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
Compared to two weeks ago, the 600-pound steers were selling $2 lower and 500- to 700-pound heifers were mostly selling $1 to $4 higher. There were many unweaned calves available. The trade was active with good demand for the light offerings. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with an estimated 52% steers, 47% was heifers and 1% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 51%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 344 lbs., 200.00 unweaned; 6 head, 370 to 375 lbs., 189.00 to 196.00 (192.48); 49 head, 432 to 439 lbs., 182.00 to 186.50 (185.87); 30 head, 473 to 496 lbs., 174.50 to 175.50 (175.03); 38 head, 503 to 534 lbs., 172.50 to 180.00 (176.23); 3 head, 599 lbs., 183.00; 107 head, 601 to 625 lbs., 143.00 to 154.00 (146.21); 45 head, 741 to 748 lbs., 144.50 to 145.50 (145.39); 10 head, 756 lbs., 147.00; 12 head, 817 to 841 lbs., 137.50 to 138.00 (137.84); 6 head, 880 lbs., 136.50; 7 head, 915 to 943 lbs., 130.50 to 131.50 (130.94). Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 8 head, 296 lbs., 600.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 484 to 488 lbs., 160.00 to 167.00 (162.35); 4 head, 533 lbs., 154.00; 47 head, 550 to 579 lbs., 149.00 to 166.00 (155.50); 3 head, 685 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 4 head, 1032 lbs., 116.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 22 head, 364 to 390 lbs., 170.00 to 175.00 (173.49); 47 head, 413 to 435 lbs., 164.00 to 170.00 (168.10); 5 head, 484 lbs., 148.00; 72 head, 503 to 535 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (146.24); 20 head, 600 to 606 lbs., 134.00 to 140.00 (137.01); 69 head, 716 to 724 lbs., 135.50 to 137.00 (136.87); 60 head, 766 to 788 lbs., 135.00 to 135.75 (135.69); 11 head, 854 to 872 lbs., 131.50 to 132.75 (132.07); 22 head, 1032 lbs., 119.00. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 8 head, 294 lbs., 520.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 362 lbs., 159.00; 7 head, 450 to 465 lbs., 130.00 to 137.00 (134.06); 3 head, 553 lbs., 135.00; 3 head, 690 lbs., 130.00; 15 head, 822 lbs., 125.00; 9 head, 927 lbs., 100.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 527 lbs., 144.00.
