Cattlemen’s Livestock Auction, Dalhart, Texas, reported receipts of 918 head selling a week ago, according to USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to a week ago, steer and heifer calves under 600 pounds were selling firm to $2 higher in a limited test; feeder steers and heifers over 600 pounds were trading firm to $2 higher. Trade was fairly active. Demand was fairly good. The trade area has received beneficial moisture several days on the week. Supply included: 65% feeder cattle (50% steers, 50% heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 64%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 300 lbs., 205.00; 1 head, 415 lbs., 197.00; 14 head, 474 lbs., 187.00; 1 head, 530 lbs., 170.00; 76 head, 553 to 561 lbs., 170.00 to 174.50 (174.32); 4 head, 625 lbs., 159.00; 65 head, 661 lbs., 162.00, thin fleshed; 9 head, 709 to 732 lbs., 153.00; 37 head, 751 to 776 lbs., 149.00 to 153.50 (150.31); 2 head, 828 lbs., 145.00; 18 head, 956 lbs., 132.00; 2 head, 1058 lbs., 119.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 335 lbs., 172.50; 32 head, 460 lbs., 158.50; 4 head, 515 lbs., 150.00; 17 head, 571 lbs., 151.00; 82 head, 615 to 623 lbs., 144.50 to 145.00 (144.97); 5 head, 695 lbs., 135.00; 67 head, 786 lbs., 136.50; 15 head, 848 lbs., 119.00; 5 head, 1017 lbs., 109.00.
