Cattlemen’s Livestock Auction, Dalhart, Texas, reported receipts of 1,044 head selling a week ago, 1,136 head trading March 18 and 675 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to a week ago, steer calves under 600 pounds and heifer calves under 500 pounds were not well tested. Heifer calves 500 to 600 pounds were selling firm to $4 higher. Feeder steers and heifers over 600 pounds were trading $2 to $4 higher. Trade was active. Demand was good. Supply included: 79% feeder cattle (37% steers, 63% heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 90%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 385 lbs., 181.00, unweaned; 2 head, 478 lbs., 181.00; 6 head, 491 lbs., 170.00, unweaned; 1 head, 500 lbs., 177.00; 7 head, 580 to 591 lbs., 150.00 to 151.00 (150.58); 4 head, 608 lbs., 142.00; 67 head, 709 to 710 lbs., 142.50 to 144.00 (142.86); 78 head, 762 to 795 lbs., 136.00 to 141.00 (139.04); 86 head, 806 to 837 lbs., 132.50 to 136.50 (135.98); 35 head, 985 lbs., 122.00; 7 head, 1021 lbs., 107.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 348 lbs., 170.00; 6 head, 492 lbs., 150.00; 28 head, 508 to 545 lbs., 144.00 to 152.00 (150.38); 1 head, 575 lbs., 145.00; 38 head, 616 to 648 lbs., 135.00 to 139.00 (135.97); 200 head, 660 to 695 lbs., 134.60 to 138.00 (134.80); 49 head, 706 to 740 lbs., 125.00 to 132.50 (130.03); 167 head, 760 to 783 lbs., 123.00 to 128.50 (127.55); 24 head, 865 to 895 lbs., 120.00; 4 head, 963 lbs., 105.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.