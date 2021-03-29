Cattlemen’s Livestock Auction, Dalhart, Texas, reported receipts of 1,136 head selling a week ago, 2,216 head trading March 11 and 219 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to a week ago, steer and heifer calves under 600 pounds and feeder steers and heifers over 600 pounds were selling mostly steady with instances trading $1 higher. Trade wasfairly active. Demand was fairly good. Supply included: 77% feeder cattle (45% steers, 55% heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 77%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 355 lbs., 210.00, thin fleshed; 5 head, 450 to 455 lbs., 175.00 to 181.00 (178.62); 39 head, 559 lbs., 160.00; 17 head, 617 to 636 lbs., 145.00 to 150.00 (149.14); 6 head, 657 lbs., 144.00; 184 head, 702 to 731 lbs., 127.00 to 143.00 (128.16); 8 head, 768 lbs., 138.00 to 140.50 (139.88); 4 head, 816 lbs., 135.00; 67 head, 850 to 885 lbs., 126.50 to 132.50 (132.04); 12 head, 926 to 947 lbs., 125.50 to 126.50 (126.25).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 315 to 330 lbs., 180.00 to 188.00 (182.58); 6 head, 348 lbs., 165.00, unweaned; 23 head, 423 to 440 lbs., 160.00; 20 head, 462 to 484 lbs., 152.00 to 160.00 (153.93); 56 head, 520 to 547 lbs., 144.50 to 148.00 (147.08); 4 head, 561 lbs., 143.50; 10 head, 605 lbs., 136.00; 41 head, 651 to 692 lbs., 126.50 to 129.00 (127.75); 28 head, 713 to 720 lbs., 125.50 to 127.00 (126.15); 61 head, 754 to 779 lbs., 118.00 to 127.50 (126.15); 140 head, 804 to 839 lbs., 121.00 to 127.25 (124.01); 4 head, 920 to 940 lbs., 104.00 to 107.00 (105.75); 13 head, 960 to 971 lbs., 105.00 to 108.50 (107.97); 11 head, 1020 lbs., 101.00.
