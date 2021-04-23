Cattlemen’s Livestock Auction, Dalhart, Texas, reported receipts of 1,312 head selling a week ago, according to USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to a week ago, steer and heifer calves under 600 pounds were selling firm. Feeder steers and heifers over 600 pounds were trading $3 to $4 lower. Trade was fairly active. Demand was fairly good. Supply included: 74% feeder cattle (71% steers, 29% heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 53%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 230 lbs., 200.00; 1 head, 335 lbs., 198.00; 3 head, 323 lbs., 210.00, thin fleshed; 3 head, 377 lbs., 188.00; 4 head, 376 lbs., 210.00, thin fleshed; 33 head, 407 to 435 lbs., 189.00 to 200.00 (198.21); 56 head, 451 to 489 lbs., 184.00 to 191.00 (187.90); 21 head, 462 lbs., 196.00, thin fleshed; 14 head, 503 lbs., 185.00; 171 head, 550 to 586 lbs., 165.00 to 181.25 (179.45); 18 head, 602 to 606 lbs., 160.00 to 161.50 (160.67); 14 head, 657 to 660 lbs., 147.00; 26 head, 700 to 744 lbs., 137.00 to 142.50 (138.98); 75 head, 772 to 799 lbs., 134.75 to 135.00 (134.98); 57 head, 818 to 848 lbs., 131.00 to 134.50 (133.90); 8 head, 853 lbs., 130.00; 82 head, 901 to 928 lbs., 122.00 to 126.00 (125.67); 5 head, 1046 lbs., 112.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 312 lbs., 177.00; 24 head, 356 to 393 lbs., 167.00 to 175.00 (173.09); 5 head, 443 to 448 lbs., 160.00 to 164.00 (162.39); 12 head, 473 to 486 lbs., 166.00 to 171.00 (169.30); 11 head, 503 to 533 lbs., 158.00 to 160.00 (159.36); 33 head, 552 to 575 lbs., 110.00 to 155.00 (152.58); 8 head, 605 to 613 lbs., 140.50 to 142.00 (141.63); 9 head, 678 lbs., 134.00; 23 head, 713 to 735 lbs., 135.50 to 140.50 (139.17); 3 head, 753 lbs., 130.00; 13 head, 810 to 841 lbs., 121.00 to 122.50 (122.16); 7 head, 903 to 904 lbs., 118.25 to 120.00 (119.25).
