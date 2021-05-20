Cattlemen’s Livestock Auction, Dalhart, Texas, reported receipts of 1,387 head selling a week ago, 650 head trading April 22 and 1,493 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to a week ago, there were not enough steer and heifer calves under 600 pounds April 22 for a market comparison but a much lower undertone was noted. Feeder steers and heifers over 600 pounds were selling steady. Trade was fairly active. Demand was fairly good. Supply included: 82% feeder cattle (40% steers, 60% heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 59%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 298 lbs., 180.00, unweaned; 10 head, 354 lbs., 197.00; 1 head, 380 lbs., 180.00, unweaned; 18 head, 410 to 440 lbs., 179.00 to 185.00 (183.66); 118 head, 500 to 540 lbs., 163.50 to 172.00 (168.05); 27 head, 515 lbs., 178.00, thin fleshed; 33 head, 553 to 591 lbs., 146.00 to 170.00 (159.41); 40 head, 604 to 644 lbs., 141.00 to 152.00 (145.95); 11 head, 660 to 675 lbs., 141.50 to 142.00 (141.59); 46 head, 725 lbs., 149.50; 10 head, 753 lbs., 134.00; 76 head, 918 lbs., 125.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 330 to 340 lbs., 158.00 to 159.00 (158.75); 16 head, 372 lbs., 170.00; 19 head, 407 to 440 lbs., 154.00 to 158.00 (155.10); 13 head, 466 to 490 lbs., 145.00 to 152.00 (151.44); 66 head, 501 to 539 lbs., 136.75 to 146.00 (142.83); 24 head, 560 to 572 lbs., 131.00 to 140.00 (133.21); 20 head, 604 to 619 lbs., 130.00 to 130.50 (130.33); 39 head, 738 lbs., 127.50; 194 head, 763 to 789 lbs., 124.00 to 127.00 (124.89); 198 head, 866 to 870 lbs., 118.50 to 120.25 (119.02).
