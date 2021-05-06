Cattlemen’s Livestock Auction, Dalhart, Texas, reported receipts of 650 head selling a week ago, according to USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to a week ago, there were not enough steer and heifer calves or feeder steers and heifers on offer for a good market test, however a weaker undertone was noted. Trade and demand were moderate. Supply included: 68% feeder cattle (40% steers, 60% heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 79%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 335 lbs., 194.00; 4 head, 400 to 415 lbs., 189.00; 10 head, 464 lbs., 189.00; 3 head, 548 lbs., 183.00; 8 head, 599 lbs., 152.00; 11 head, 677 lbs., 151.50; 27 head, 803 to 844 lbs., 132.50 to 136.00 (134.01).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 220 lbs., 182.00; 2 head, 290 lbs., 172.00; 3 head, 545 lbs., 163.00; 86 head, 794 to 798 lbs., 120.50 to 122.75 (122.38); 13 head, 829 lbs., 120.00; 10 head, 859 lbs., 115.00.
