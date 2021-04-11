Cattlemen’s Livestock Auction, Dalhart, Texas, reported receipts of 2,254 head selling a week ago, according to USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to a week ago, steer and heifer calves under 600 pounds were selling firm to $4 higher compared to the limited receipts a week ago. Several loads of feeder steers and heifers over 600 pounds were on offer and trading firm to $2 higher, with instances of heifers selling $4 higher. Supply included: 87% feeder cattle (52% steers, 48% heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 88%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 208 lbs., 192.00; 17 head, 275 lbs., 201.00; 1 head, 340 lbs., 206.00; 8 head, 373 to 398 lbs., 190.00 to 204.00 (197.91); 2 head, 415 to 440 lbs., 200.00; 6 head, 498 lbs., 183.00; 2 head, 525 to 545 lbs., 171.00 to 175.00 (172.96); 1 head, 535 lbs., 182.00, thin fleshed; 11 head, 552 lbs., 175.00; 54 head, 600 to 634 lbs., 143.25 to 149.00 (143.35); 12 head, 606 to 607 lbs., 159.00 to 162.00 (160.00), thin fleshed; 31 head, 652 to 694 lbs., 142.50 to 150.00 (146.50); 95 head, 700 to 748 lbs., 140.00 to 144.50 (143.07); 26 head, 764 to 777 lbs., 139.00 to 142.50 (141.84); 108 head, 807 to 846 lbs., 135.00 to 138.25 (136.97); 78 head, 876 to 877 lbs., 131.00 to 133.50 (133.12); 44 head, 910 to 917 lbs., 122.50 to 131.50 (126.69); 2 head, 983 lbs., 123.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 205 to 235 lbs., 171.00 to 174.00 (172.60); 5 head, 295 lbs., 164.00; 2 head, 345 lbs., 173.00; 7 head, 365 to 383 lbs., 172.00 to 176.00 (172.55); 2 head, 435 lbs., 167.00; 35 head, 467 to 498 lbs., 159.00 to 162.00 (160.61); 4 head, 454 lbs., 146.00, unweaned; 6 head, 514 to 543 lbs., 149.00 to 152.00 (150.04); 43 head, 552 to 593 lbs., 146.00 to 150.50 (148.60); 15 head, 607 to 624 lbs., 136.00 to 141.50 (139.91); 106 head, 660 to 683 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (130.78); 21 head, 715 to 741 lbs., 124.00 to 132.50 (130.18); 352 head, 766 to 793 lbs., 124.00 to 130.75 (129.97); 173 head, 835 to 845 lbs., 125.00 to 126.35 (125.55); 15 head, 885 lbs., 126.00.
