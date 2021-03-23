Cattlemen’s Livestock Auction, Dalhart, Texas, reported receipts of 2,685 head of cattle selling on March 12, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the steer calves and feeders weighing under 700 pounds were steady to weak. The feeder steers weighing over 700 pounds were firm with instances selling $1 higher. The heifer calves and feeder heifers were mostly firm with instances of over 500 pounds were selling $1 to $2 higher. The slaughter cows and bulls were selling $1 to $2 lower. The trade was fairly active. The demand was fairly good. The supply included 83% feeder cattle with 54% steers and 46% were heifers; and 17% was slaughter cattle with 98% cows and 2% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 73%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 362 to 390 lbs., 185.00 to 191.00 (188.86); 13 head, 404 to 422 lbs., 194.00 to 200.00 (196.37); 4 head, 433 lbs., 172.00 unweaned; 13 head, 465 to 481 lbs., 172.00 to 185.00 (176.90); 51 head, 502 to 528 lbs., 167.00 to 168.00 (167.24); 16 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 155.00 to 160.00 (156.51) unweaned; 37 head, 583 to 594 lbs., 155.00 to 162.50 (157.39); 13 head, 623 to 632 lbs., 150.50 to 151.50 (150.92); 6 head, 633 lbs., 145.00 unweaned; 20 head, 679 to 685 lbs., 137.00 to 139.25 (139.02); 81 head, 700 to 738 lbs., 136.00 to 139.00 (137.45); 282 head, 752 to 787 lbs., 135.00 to 138.00 (137.09); 66 head, 804 to 847 lbs., 129.00 to 134.00 (131.30); 152 head, 860 to 889 lbs., 126.00 to 133.00 (131.23); 50 head, 912 to 927 lbs., 126.00 to 126.50 (126.41); 5 head, 993 lbs., 113.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 330 lbs., 165.00; 6 head, 362 lbs., 174.00; 27 head, 405 to 421 lbs., 157.00 to 164.00 (159.68); 69 head, 507 to 538 lbs., 144.00 to 145.00 (144.79); 7 head, 512 lbs., 136.25 unweaned; 18 head, 556 to 592 lbs., 131.00 to 136.00 (133.61); 90 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 125.00 to 131.00 (129.04); 23 head, 670 to 680 lbs., 128.50; 132 head, 705 to 743 lbs., 122.00 to 128.00 (127.32); 215 head, 758 to 776 lbs., 124.50 to 125.50 (125.04); 8 head, 819 lbs., 126.00; 46 head, 852 to 893 lbs., 116.00 to 123.00 (122.05); 11 head, 1010 lbs., 96.00.
