Cattlemen’s Livestock Auction, Dalhart, Texas, reported receipts of 2,753 head of cattle selling on Jan. 21, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves weighing under 600 pounds were mostly selling $2 to $4 higher with instances of steers weighing under 400 pounds were selling $5 to $6 higher. The feeder steers and heifers weighing over 600 pounds were selling $2 to $4 higher. The slaughter cows and bulls were firm to $2 higher. The trade was active. The demand was good. The supply included 18% feeder cattle with 48% steers and 52% were heifers; and 82% was slaughter cattle with 98% cows and 2% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 73%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 360 to 395 lbs., 199.00 to 217.00 (214.84); 3 head, 380 to 393 lbs., 186.00 to 190.00 (188.70) unweaned; 19 head, 423 to 438 lbs., 199.00 to 207.00 (204.72); 68 head, 453 to 492 lbs., 172.00 to 192.00 (179.66); 13 head, 465 lbs., 164.00 unweaned; 35 head, 505 to 535 lbs., 172.00 to 177.00 (175.88); 9 head, 528 to 530 lbs., 160.00 to 161.00 (160.67) unweaned; 58 head, 553 to 591 lbs., 154.50 to 170.00 (162.07); 3 head, 572 lbs., 150.00 unweaned; 56 head, 601 to 632 lbs., 145.00 to 152.00 (149.48); 106 head, 655 to 699 lbs., 131.00 to 146.75 (140.12); 41 head, 706 to 727 lbs., 137.25 to 140.00 (138.59); 8 head, 743 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 363 head, 760 to 789 lbs., 129.00 to 137.00 (132.32); 57 head, 800 to 823 lbs., 127.00 to 134.75 (130.54); 3 head, 850 lbs., 131.00; 112 head, 952 lbs., 130.35; 4 head, 1070 lbs., 109.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 325 to 326 lbs., 160.00 to 167.00 (164.21); 4 head, 350 lbs., 166.00; 8 head, 351 lbs., 183.00 thin fleshed; 2 head, 380 lbs., 150.00 unweaned; 39 head, 410 to 444 lbs., 150.00 to 156.00 (154.82); 36 head, 453 to 498 lbs., 135.00 to 148.00 (142.55); 28 head, 457 to 458 lbs., 156.50 to 162.00 (160.04) thin fleshed; 28 head, 500 to 540 lbs., 134.00 to 142.00 (137.91); 155 head, 550 to 594 lbs., 125.00 to 137.00 (134.32); 5 head, 573 to 593 lbs., 115.00 to 119.00 (117.37) unweaned; 81 head, 608 to 641 lbs., 123.00 to 131.00 (129.91); 2 head, 615 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 46 head, 671 to 687 lbs., 122.00 to 129.00 (127.17); 18 head, 664 to 688 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (116.42) unweaned; 103 head, 708 to 749 lbs., 121.00 to 125.00 (124.37); 6 head, 700 lbs., 115.00 unweaned; 213 head, 763 to 785 lbs., 120.00 to 129.00 (127.65); 190 head, 820 to 846 lbs., 123.00 to 125.75 (124.80); 14 head, 815 lbs., 117.00 unweaned; 63 head, 866 lbs., 123.00; 9 head, 911 lbs., 113.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.