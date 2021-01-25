Cattlemen’s Livestock Auction, Dalhart, Texas, reported receipts of 2,087 head of cattle selling on Jan. 14, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the steer calves and feeders weighing under 700 pounds and heifer calves weighing under 500 pounds were unevenly steady with more attractive kinds showing the most strength. The steers weighing over 700 pounds and heifers weighing over 500 pounds were mostly selling $2 to $4 lower. The slaughter cows were steady to $2 higher. The slaughter bulls were not well tested. The trade was fairly active. The demand was fairly good. The supply included 69% feeder cattle with 42% steers and 58% was heifers; 31% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 61%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 318 to 343 lbs., 180.00 to 195.00 (186.95); 16 head, 356 to 394 lbs., 181.00 to 199.00 (193.18); 34 head, 407 to 435 lbs., 179.00 to 190.00 (186.69); 32 head, 460 to 480 lbs., 179.00 to 184.00 (180.42); 9 head, 468 to 482 lbs., 163.00 to 164.00 (163.34) unweaned; 66 head, 504 to 546 lbs., 159.00 to 179.00 (170.98); 41 head, 551 to 597 lbs., 148.00 to 158.00 (153.99); 28 head, 583 lbs., 143.00 unweaned; 67 head, 600 to 627 lbs., 139.00 to 149.75 (144.21); 48 head, 679 to 699 lbs., 133.00 to 135.50 (134.99); 6 head, 662 lbs., 155.00 thin fleshed; 22 head, 704 to 748 lbs., 130.00 to 134.50 (132.35); 40 head, 759 to 771 lbs., 129.50 to 130.50 (129.90); 4 head, 758 lbs., 118.00 unweaned; 40 head, 840 to 845 lbs., 125.50 to 127.50 (127.20); 9 head, 851 to 853 lbs., 121.00 to 126.50 (125.28).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 300 to 330 lbs., 164.00 to 169.00 (165.77); 2 head, 348 lbs., 179.00 thin fleshed; 5 head, 365 to 379 lbs., 167.00 to 171.00 (170.22); 2 head, 383 lbs., 177.00 thin fleshed; 17 head, 424 lbs., 169.00 to 170.00 (169.41); 43 head, 454 to 498 lbs., 151.00 to 161.00 (156.25); 18 head, 460 to 498 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (137.45) unweaned; 6 head, 548 lbs., 129.00; 18 head, 563 to 597 lbs., 125.00 to 127.00 (125.96); 29 head, 569 lbs., 139.00 thin fleshed; 9 head, 581 to 583 lbs., 120.00 to 122.00 (120.80) unweaned; 129 head, 608 to 638 lbs., 125.00 to 131.00 (129.91); 2 head, 643 lbs., 117.00 unweaned; 17 head, 665 to 686 lbs., 123.00 to 124.50 (123.88); 6 head, 650 to 683 lbs., 117.00 to 119.00 (117.69) unweaned; 188 head, 730 to 741 lbs., 123.50 to 124.00 (123.69); 5 head, 705 lbs., 115.00 unweaned; 46 head, 820 to 835 lbs., 115.00 to 118.00 (116.03); 1 head, 920 lbs., 102.00; 5 head, 958 to 993 lbs., 95.00 to 98.50 (96.37).
