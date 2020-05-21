Cattlemen’s Livestock Auction, Dalhart, Texas, reported receipts of 1,812 head of cattle selling on May 14, compared to 849 head on May 7 and 1,261 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves weighing under 600 pounds were steady to weak. The feeder steers and heifers weighing over 600 pounds were selling $2 to $4 lower. The slaughter cows and bulls were selling $1 to $3 higher. The trade and demand was moderate. The supply included 80% feeder cattle with 52% steers and 48% were heifers; and 20% was slaughter cattle with 92% cows and 8% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 84%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 210 lbs., 190.00; 6 head, 319 to 335 lbs., 161.00 to 162.00 (161.66); 6 head, 420 to 430 lbs., 153.00 to 160.00 (158.68); 6 head, 480 lbs., 154.00; 3 head, 515 to 545 lbs., 147.00 to 151.00 (148.28); 66 head, 560 to 594 lbs., 142.00 to 145.00 (142.94); 8 head, 619 to 630 lbs., 133.00 to 135.00 (133.25); 93 head, 659 to 674 lbs., 132.00 to 134.00 (133.11); 111 head, 700 to 724 lbs., 128.00 to 137.75 (135.04); 60 head, 786 to 797 lbs., 115.50 to 122.50 (121.91); 61 head, 817 to 827 lbs., 116.00 to 117.50 (116.96); 34 head, 854 to 879 lbs., 114.25 to 114.85 (114.58); 98 head, 913 to 928 lbs., 112.50 to 114.00 (113.61); 62 head, 1006 lbs., 109.00; 30 head, 1071 to 1089 lbs., 98.00 to 100.00 (98.27). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 260 lbs., 154.00; 1 head, 330 lbs., 151.00; 1 head, 405 lbs., 157.00; 2 head, 450 to 485 lbs., 147.00 to 148.00 (147.48); 4 head, 515 to 540 lbs., 140.00 to 144.00 (143.04); 1 head, 555 lbs., 137.50; 7 head, 634 to 647 lbs., 121.00 to 128.00 (124.03); 1 head, 720 lbs., 121.00; 1 head, 845 lbs., 108.00; 1 head, 870 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 255 lbs., 141.00; 1 head, 380 lbs., 135.00; 3 head, 520 lbs., 110.00; 8 head, 557 lbs., 115.00; 6 head, 630 lbs., 104.00; 1 head, 690 lbs., 115.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 365 lbs., 160.00; 14 head, 410 to 445 lbs., 145.00 to 147.00 (145.95); 29 head, 478 to 490 lbs., 136.00 to 141.00 (138.88); 18 head, 542 lbs., 141.00; 12 head, 565 to 572 lbs., 128.50 to 136.00 (134.11); 53 head, 609 to 632 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (128.62); 102 head, 671 to 689 lbs., 116.75 to 118.00 (117.61); 114 head, 726 to 745 lbs., 112.00 to 116.00 (114.62); 167 head, 770 to 796 lbs., 107.00 to 114.25 (113.58); 56 head, 872 to 886 lbs., 104.00 to 105.50 (104.88); 14 head, 955 lbs., 84.00; 4 head, 1080 lbs., 90.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 328 lbs., 145.00; 3 head, 418 to 440 lbs., 128.00 to 135.00 (132.59); 1 head, 450 lbs., 134.00; 3 head, 543 lbs., 120.00; 1 head, 580 lbs., 125.00; 1 head, 600 lbs., 121.00; 13 head, 693 lbs., 115.00; 1 head, 730 lbs., 112.00; 5 head, 787 lbs., 108.00; 6 head, 825 to 845 lbs., 101.00 to 107.00 (104.97); 1 head, 850 lbs., 101.50. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 280 to 290 lbs., 125.00 to 129.00 (127.04); 2 head, 338 lbs., 135.00; 1 head, 445 lbs., 107.00; 1 head, 505 lbs., 100.00; 3 head, 620 to 645 lbs., 110.00 to 116.00 (112.29).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 1590 to 1619 lbs., 66.50 to 67.75 (67.50) average dressing; 2 head, 1690 to 1880 lbs., 72.50 to 73.00 (72.76) high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 39 head, 1100 to 1300 lbs., 54.50 to 67.00 (61.86) average; 59 head, 1148 to 1644 lbs., 67.50 to 73.50 (69.03) high. Lean, 85 to 90%, 70 head, 905 to 1385 lbs., 49.00 to 60.00 (54.79) average; 9 head, 1010 to 1087 lbs., 66.00 to 68.50 (68.24) high; 20 head, 875 to 1205 lbs., 42.00 to 50.50 (46.46) low; 10 head, 794 to 870 lbs., 39.00 to 44.00 (42.59) low light weight; 6 head, 690 to 820 lbs., 29.00 to 38.00 (33.29) very low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 7 head, 1265 to 1370 lbs., 83.50 to 89.50 (84.42) average; 10 head, 1525 to 2055 lbs., 92.50 to 105.00 (94.45) high; 2 head, 1202 lbs., 70.00 low,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.