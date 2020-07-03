Cattlemen’s Livestock Auction, Dalhart, Texas, reported receipts of 1,486 head of cattle selling on June 25, compared to 1,486 head on June 18 and 735 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were mostly steady in a light test with instances of steer calves weighing under 600 pounds selling $1 lower. The slaughter cows were steady. The slaughter bulls were not well tested. Portions of the trade area received much needed rainfall on the week; however, drought conditions remain prevalent. A portion of receipts was new crop calves with pre-weaning shots. The trade and demand was moderate. The supply included 69% feeder cattle with 37% steers, 2% were dairy steers, 55% were heifers and 7% were dairy heifers; and 31% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 51%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 200 to 222 lbs., 178.00 to 205.00 (188.31); 3 head, 265 to 270 lbs., 185.00 to 189.00 (187.68); 5 head, 338 to 340 lbs., 174.00 to 177.00 (176.40); 14 head, 350 to 398 lbs., 167.00 to 179.50 (176.76); 8 head, 415 to 425 lbs., 154.00 to 157.00 (155.88); 57 head, 483 to 491 lbs., 150.00 to 160.00 (156.18); 5 head, 533 to 538 lbs., 149.00 to 153.00 (151.41); 24 head, 561 to 588 lbs., 141.00 to 145.00 (143.96); 4 head, 615 to 620 lbs., 141.50 to 143.00 (141.88); 3 head, 660 to 683 lbs., 130.00 to 131.00 (130.33); 20 head, 732 lbs., 132.75; 49 head, 751 lbs., 131.00; 1 head, 950 lbs., 108.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 225 lbs., 164.00; 2 head, 288 lbs., 163.00; 1 head, 345 lbs., 161.00; 5 head, 465 lbs., 149.00; 1 head, 535 lbs., 134.00; 8 head, 578 to 590 lbs., 134.00 to 139.00 (135.85); 13 head, 698 to 699 lbs., 125.00 to 127.00 (126.69); 20 head, 732 lbs., 132.75; 2 head, 760 lbs., 120.50. Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 426 lbs., 129.00; 1 head, 465 lbs., 124.00; 9 head, 609 lbs., 130.00; 5 head, 658 to 665 lbs., 115.00 to 120.00 (116.01).
Dairy steers: Medium and large frame 3, 6 head, 457 to 470 lbs., 60.00 to 65.00 (62.46); 2 head, 555 lbs., 66.00. Small and medium frame 3, 10 head, 335 to 347 lbs., 43.00 to 49.00 (43.58).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 230 to 242 lbs., 149.00 to 157.00 (151.38); 17 head, 320 to 343 lbs., 151.00 to 153.00 (152.89); 7 head, 350 to 361 lbs., 141.00 to 150.00 (144.41); 18 head, 420 to 448 lbs., 140.00 to 144.00 (142.61); 20 head, 454 to 470 lbs., 139.00 to 147.00 (143.51); 24 head, 502 to 546 lbs., 128.00 to 138.00 (133.32); 21 head, 557 to 584 lbs., 128.00 to 136.00 (133.07); 38 head, 602 to 627 lbs., 129.00 to 132.00 (131.68); 15 head, 739 lbs., 119.50; 71 head, 786 lbs., 118.50; 85 head, 881 lbs., 102.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 240 to 245 lbs., 143.00 to 144.00 (143.49); 3 head, 297 lbs., 145.00; 1 head, 400 lbs., 130.00; 3 head, 490 lbs., 130.00 to 136.00 (132.00); 13 head, 517 to 548 lbs., 120.00 to 127.00 (122.90); 9 head, 555 to 589 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (122.72); 8 head, 680 to 684 lbs., 115.00 to 116.00 (115.75); 8 head, 750 to 789 lbs., 105.00 to 108.00 (106.91); 9 head, 865 to 873 lbs., 108.00; 2 head, 938 lbs., 93.00. Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 530 to 545 lbs., 104.00 to 109.00 (108.15); 12 head, 687 lbs., 97.00; 2 head, 705 to 710 lbs., 84.00 to 90.00 (87.01); 1 head, 765 lbs., 86.00; 5 head, 886 lbs., 91.00.
Dairy heifers: Medium and large frame 3, 7 head, 334 lbs., 32.00; 6 head, 372 lbs., 40.00; 1 head, 440 lbs., 39.00. Small and medium frame 2 to 3, 7 head, 368 to 378 lbs., 76.00 to 80.00 (77.16); 10 head, 463 lbs., 78.00. Small and medium frame 3, 9 head, 254 to 295 lbs., 58.00 to 60.00 (59.50); 2 head, 423 lbs., 55.00; 6 head, 652 to 687 lbs., 45.00 to 46.00 (45.83); 1 head, 700 lbs., 42.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 1368 lbs., 61.00 average dressing; 7 head, 1443 to 1855 lbs., 66.00 to 69.25 (67.94) high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 24 head, 1017 to 1770 lbs., 57.00 to 65.00 (59.72) average; 54 head, 1025 to 1720 lbs., 66.00 to 69.50 (66.45) high; 3 head, 1290 to 1430 lbs., 56.00 to 56.50 (56.18) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 31 head, 824 to 1220 lbs., 52.00 to 59.50 (57.85) average; 2 head, 630 lbs., 58.00 average light weight; 94 head, 900 to 1070 lbs., 60.00 to 64.50 (61.89) high; 45 head, 785 to 1500 lbs., 41.00 to 53.50 (46.95) low; 14 head, 635 to 760 lbs., 39.00 to 44.00 (40.11) low light weight; 10 head, 725 to 824 lbs., 33.00 to 39.00 (35.72) very low light weight.
