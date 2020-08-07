Cattlemen’s Livestock Auction, Dalhart, Texas, reported receipts of 1,192 head of cattle selling on July 30, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves weighing under 600 pounds were firm to $2 higher in a light test. The feeder steers weighing over 600 pounds were firm and there were not enough feeder heifers weighing over 600 pounds for an adequate test. The breaker and boner slaughter cows were selling $2 higher and the lean cows were steady. The slaughter bulls were not well tested. The trade was fairly active. The demand was fairly good. The supply included 71% feeder cattle with 70% steers and 30% were heifers; and 29% was slaughter cattle with 99% cows and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 64%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 255 lbs., 200.00 to 206.00 (205.45); 19 head, 321 lbs., 195.00; 1 head, 345 lbs., 186.00 unweaned; 29 head, 378 to 388 lbs., 188.00 to 191.00 (188.91); 8 head, 445 lbs., 180.00; 11 head, 455 to 491 lbs., 163.50 to 176.00 (166.46); 166 head, 604 to 644 lbs., 154.50 to 162.00 (156.83); 223 head, 663 to 672 lbs., 153.00 to 155.25 (155.16); 17 head, 715 to 746 lbs., 139.50 to 140.50 (139.94). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 263 lbs., 160.00; 2 head, 315 to 320 lbs., 165.00 to 170.00 (167.52); 4 head, 430 lbs., 160.00; 2 head, 480 to 490 lbs., 150.00 to 157.00 (153.46); 2 head, 540 lbs., 144.00; 11 head, 605 to 635 lbs., 133.00 to 135.00 (133.17); 1 head, 670 lbs., 137.00; 3 head, 760 lbs., 135.00; 8 head, 886 lbs., 129.00. Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 430 lbs., 143.00; 1 head, 495 lbs., 140.00; 1 head, 610 lbs., 129.00; 6 head, 820 lbs., 120.00; 2 head, 870 lbs., 114.00 to 115.00 (114.50).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 200 to 235 lbs., 191.00 to 205.00 (193.46); 2 head, 280 to 295 lbs., 170.00 to 173.00 (171.46); 35 head, 365 to 381 lbs., 169.00 to 172.00 (171.92); 4 head, 380 lbs., 154.00 unweaned; 3 head, 420 lbs., 155.00; 16 head, 482 lbs., 150.00; 78 head, 548 lbs., 151.50; 3 head, 510 lbs., 136.00 unweaned; 1 head, 550 lbs., 131.00 unweaned; 32 head, 611 to 633 lbs., 139.00 to 143.00 (142.61); 6 head, 963 lbs., 108.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 310 lbs., 146.00; 1 head, 330 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 3 head, 355 to 388 lbs., 152.00 to 158.00 (156.12); 7 head, 445 to 447 lbs., 148.00 to 149.00 (148.14); 1 head, 450 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 20 head, 528 to 548 lbs., 128.00 to 140.00 (138.84); 9 head, 744 lbs., 125.50; 1 head, 885 lbs., 109.00. Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 525 lbs., 120.00; 3 head, 600 to 620 lbs., 102.00 to 104.00 (103.35).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 1432 lbs., 65.00 average dressing; 14 head, 1490 to 1800 lbs., 73.50 to 80.50 (77.39) high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 77 head, 1132 to 1500 lbs., 60.50 to 70.50 (64.90) average; 37 head, 1290 to 1486 lbs., 69.00 to 75.50 (72.80) high; 15 head, 1009 to 1038 lbs., 55.50 to 60.50 (58.13) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 30 head, 932 to 1260 lbs., 49.50 to 66.00 (53.66) average; 6 head, 778 to 880 lbs., 50.00 to 53.00 (50.53) average light weight; 27 head, 930 to 1347 lbs., 54.50 to 59.00 (57.52) high; 3 head, 895 to 970 lbs., 54.00 to 57.50 (55.13) high light weight; 12 head, 1010 to 1100 lbs., 41.00 to 47.00 (45.47) low; 9 head, 745 to 915 lbs., 41.00 to 46.00 (43.38) low light weight; 8 head, 793 to 1175 lbs., 34.00 to 44.00 (40.56) very low; 12 head, 730 to 843 lbs., 25.00 to 37.00 (32.61) very low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 2 head, 1630 lbs., 98.00 average; 1 head, 1610 lbs., 100.00 high.
