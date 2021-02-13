Cattlemen’s Livestock Auction, Dalhart, Texas, reported receipts of 3,149 head of cattle selling on Feb. 4, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves weighing under 600 pounds were firm to $4 higher with the most increase being in the 300- to 500-pound weights. The feeder steers weighing over 600 pounds were firm and the feeder heifers weighing over 600 pounds steady to weak. The slaughter cows and bulls were selling $1 to $2 higher. The trade was active. The demand was good. The supply included 88% feeder cattle with 53% steers and 47% were heifers; and 12% was slaughter cattle with 97% cows and 3% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 46%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 295 lbs., 227.00; 3 head, 310 to 320 lbs., 209.00 to 226.00 (215.08); 16 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 207.00 to 219.00 (217.88); 95 head, 409 to 443 lbs., 183.00 to 216.00 (202.94); 18 head, 420 to 442 lbs., 190.00 to 196.00 (190.32) unweaned; 63 head, 469 to 476 lbs., 182.00 to 191.00 (186.93); 10 head, 453 to 488 lbs., 170.00 to 179.00 (175.74) unweaned; 141 head, 500 to 544 lbs., 169.00 to 177.00 (173.08); 34 head, 507 to 516 lbs., 183.00 to 185.50 (184.09) fancy; 3 head, 515 lbs., 169.00 unweaned; 105 head, 556 to 588 lbs., 157.00 to 164.00 (162.58); 2 head, 563 lbs., 168.00 thin fleshed; 94 head, 608 to 616 lbs., 145.00 to 159.00 (153.15); 4 head, 641 lbs., 139.00 unweaned; 76 head, 660 to 698 lbs., 135.00 to 141.00 (137.54); 82 head, 706 to 749 lbs., 134.00 to 135.75 (135.42); 150 head, 756 to 798 lbs., 130.00 to 134.50 (131.10); 93 head, 810 to 847 lbs., 131.00 to 134.00 (133.69); 62 head, 853 to 864 lbs., 129.00 to 131.10 (131.03); 8 head, 1152 lbs., 107.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 28 head, 328 to 347 lbs., 170.00 to 180.00 (176.63); 12 head, 305 lbs., 185.00 thin fleshed; 14 head, 353 to 394 lbs., 160.00 to 169.00 (165.50); 24 head, 403 to 440 lbs., 154.00 to 161.00 (159.87); 76 head, 451 to 493 lbs., 143.00 to 154.00 (149.90); 53 head, 453 to 460 lbs., 157.50 to 157.75 (157.60) thin fleshed; 215 head, 501 to 542 lbs., 136.00 to 143.00 (138.74); 165 head, 552 to 589 lbs., 131.00 to 138.00 (134.06); 105 head, 601 to 639 lbs., 131.00 to 133.50 (133.27); 95 head, 652 to 691 lbs., 124.00 to 135.00 (134.27); 5 head, 670 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 22 head, 709 to 723 lbs., 124.00; 150 head 757 to 795 lbs., 123.00 to 126.25 (125.97); 3 head, 755 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 35 head, 820 lbs., 126.60.
