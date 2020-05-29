Cattlemen’s Livestock Auction, Dalhart, Texas, reported receipts of 1,801 head of cattle selling on May 21, compared to 1,812 head on May 14 and 1,115 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers weighing under and steers calves weighing under 700 pounds were firm to $3 higher, the 700- to 800-pounders were selling $1 to $2 lower and those over 800 pounds were firm to $1 higher. The heifer calves and feeder heifers were steady to weak in a limited test. The slaughter cows and bulls were selling $1 to $2 lower. The trade was fairly active. The demand was fairly good. The supply included 84% feeder cattle with 55% steers, 42% were heifers and 3% were dairy heifers; 16% was slaughter cattle with 84% cows and 16% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 79%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 355 to 360 lbs., 170.00; 3 head, 427 lbs., 159.00; 31 head, 453 to 492 lbs., 158.50 to 162.00 (159.97); 13 head, 530 to 533 lbs., 149.00 to 151.00 (150.54); 72 head, 570 to 588 lbs., 143.00 to 149.75 (149.33); 16 head, 610 lbs., 140.00; 9 head, 661 lbs., 135.00; 38 head, 701 to 724 lbs., 126.00 to 129.00 (127.57); 41 head, 784 to 789 lbs., 120.00 to 120.25 (120.14); 289 head, 802 to 846 lbs., 117.75 to 119.50 (118.46); 87 head, 857 to 871 lbs., 112.00 to 116.50 (113.37); 77 head, 900 to 946 lbs., 108.00 to 112.75 (112.03); 17 head, 989 lbs., 107.00; 10 head, 1015 lbs., 99.00; 1 head, 1050 lbs., 100.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 395 lbs., 152.00; 1 head, 635 lbs., 129.00; 5 head, 730 lbs., 121.00; 3 head, 755 lbs., 118.00 to 120.00 (119.33); 1 head, 800 lbs., 117.00. Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 505 lbs., 135.00; 6 head, 612 lbs., 108.00; 5 head, 680 to 690 lbs., 112.00 to 114.00 (112.40).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 330 lbs., 147.00; 9 head, 398 lbs., 148.00; 2 head, 428 lbs., 138.00; 27 head, 470 to 480 lbs., 138.00 to 140.00 (139.78); 89 head, 509 to 546 lbs., 130.00 to 137.00 (135.57); 5 head, 582 lbs., 126.50; 28 head, 605 to 643 lbs., 119.00 to 125.00 (121.98); 80 head, 705 to 748 lbs., 112.75 to 116.00 (113.77); 199 head, 793 to 799 lbs., 107.00 to 109.50 (108.41); 64 head, 835 lbs., 108.25; 10 head, 878 to 888 lbs., 95.00 to 96.00 (95.80); 2 head, 905 lbs., 92.00 to 100.00 (96.00); 12 head, 1040 lbs., 95.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 430 lbs., 130.00; 5 head, 476 to 495 lbs., 122.00 to 126.00 (122.83); 3 head, 515 to 535 lbs., 123.00 to 125.00 (124.35); 2 head, 593 lbs., 124.00; 5 head, 695 lbs., 112.00; 3 head, 785 to 790 lbs., 100.00 to 102.00 (101.34); 5 head, 819 lbs., 90.00. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 400 lbs., 102.00; 2 head, 650 to 690 lbs., 100.00 to 103.00 (101.54); 5 head, 719 to 720 lbs., 91.00 to 94.00 (91.60); 1 head, 875 lbs., 90.00.
Dairy heifers: Small and medium frame 2, 1 head, 720 lbs., 51.00. Small and medium frame 3, 7 head, 563 to 583 lbs., 42.00 to 48.00 (46.33); 7 head, 694 lbs., 48.00; 1 head, 835 lbs., 50.00; 16 head, 855 lbs., 49.00; 8 head, 961 lbs., 57.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 11 head, 1506 lbs., 64.50 average; 9 head, 1329 to 1810 lbs., 68.50 to 69.00 (68.80) high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 24 head, 1023 to 1390 lbs., 54.00 to 66.00 (60.12) average; 11 head, 1402 to 1565 lbs., 69.25 to 70.50 (69.38) high; 1 head, 995 lbs., 56.00 low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 39 head, 930 to 1290 lbs., 47.00 to 59.50 (54.81) average; 6 head, 810 to 918 lbs., 47.50 to 48.00 (47.93) average light weight; 27 head, 983 to 1343 lbs., 60.00 to 63.50 (62.58) high; 27 head, 892 to 1217 lbs., 39.00 to 54.50 (46.22) low; 7 head, 765 to 875 lbs., 38.00 to 48.00 (43.42) low light weight; 4 head, 1196 lbs., 35.00 very low; 1 head, 705 lbs., 37.00 very low light weight. Bulls 1, 15 head, 1550 to 1665 lbs., 84.00 to 92.00 (90.23) average; 11 head, 1739 to 1966 lbs., 94.50 to 96.00 (94.94) high; 6 head, 1220 to 1428 lbs., 72.00 to 74.00 (73.40) low.
