Cattlemen’s Livestock Auction, Dalhart, Texas, reported receipts of 1,437 head of cattle selling on Aug. 13, compared to 1,228 head on Aug. 6 and 715 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves were selling unevenly steady. The feeder steers were steady to $2 higher. The feeder heifers were steady. The slaughter cows were mostly selling $2 to $3 lower. There was not enough comparable sales on slaughter bulls. A fancy set of one to two cattle was off a reputable ranch. The quality was mostly plain to average. The trading activity and demand were moderate. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, temperatures were 3 to 5 degrees above normal from central Texas into the west and Panhandle. The supply included 86% feeder cattle with 47% steers, 53% were heifers and 0% were bulls; 13% was slaughter cattle with 3% dairy steers, 91% were cows and 6% were bulls; and 1% was replacement cattle with 73% stock cows, 9% were bred cows and 18% were bred heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 58%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight,
2 head, 295 lbs., 195.00; 25 head, 318 to 337 lbs., 192.00 to 199.00 (195.65); 4 head, 350 to 395 lbs., 182.00 to 192.00 (189.72); 3 head, 432 lbs., 174.00; 18 head, 469 lbs., 176.00; 38 head, 505 to 537 lbs., 162.00 to 169.00 (167.61); 16 head, 550 to 581 lbs., 160.00 to 169.00 (164.94); 3 head, 553 to 565 lbs., 154.00 to 159.00 (155.69) unweaned; 5 head, 615 to 633 lbs., 145.00 to 150.00 (146.97) unweaned; 25 head, 654 to 688 lbs., 156.00 to 160.00 (159.33); 56 head, 700 to 716 lbs., 144.00 to 154.00 (148.63); 22 head, 756 to 758 lbs., 142.00 to 149.50 (146.10); 4 head, 900 to 948 lbs., 120.00 to 126.00 (124.56); 1 head, 1245 lbs., 92.00. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 5 head, 250 to 255 lbs., 385.00 to 510.00 (465.10). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 403 to 423 lbs., 150.00 to 160.00 (155.12); 4 head, 538 lbs., 140.00; 7 head, 580 lbs., 150.00; 20 head, 615 to 628 lbs., 156.00 to 160.00 (159.19); 126 head, 659 to 673 lbs., 156.00 to 156.50 (156.26); 6 head, 683 lbs., 132.00 unweaned; 2 head, 733 lbs., 139.00. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 335 lbs., 110.00; 1 head, 455 lbs., 104.00; 1 head, 750 lbs., 130.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 11 head, 271 to 281 lbs., 177.00 to 178.00 (177.63); 21 head, 303 to 346 lbs., 171.00 to 184.00 (177.55); 1 head, 350 lbs., 179.00; 4 head, 434 lbs., 163.00; 10 head, 410 lbs., 158.00 unweaned; 3 head, 477 lbs., 157.00; 15 head, 487 lbs., 144.00 unweaned; 6 head, 516 lbs., 153.00; 24 head, 585 to 593 lbs., 138.00 to 146.50 (142.22); 8 head, 630 to 635 lbs., 137.00 to 140.00 (139.63); 35 head, 673 lbs., 139.50; 23 head, 706 to 740 lbs., 129.00 to 136.00 (130.58); 11 head, 750 to 788 lbs., 127.50 to 133.00 (128.95); 6 head, 808 to 840 lbs., 115.00 to 121.00 (117.94); 3 head, 868 to 870 lbs., 113.00 to 117.00 (115.66); 17 head, 910 to 934 lbs., 105.00 to 118.50 (117.73). Medium and large frame1 to 2, 5 head, 271 lbs., 145.00; 43 head, 364 lbs., 174.50 thin fleshed; 13 head, 403 to 440 lbs., 150.00; 3 head, 458 lbs., 150.00; 21 head, 466 lbs., 161.00 thin fleshed; 36 head, 522 lbs., 153.75 fancy; 8 head, 571 to 598 lbs., 143.00 to 145.00 (143.77); 6 head, 638 lbs., 132.00; 116 head, 607 lbs., 148.00 fancy. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 368 lbs., 130.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 515 lbs., 155.00; 1 head, 740 lbs., 111.00; 1 head, 785 lbs., 113.00; 1 head, 890 lbs., 110.00.
Replacement cattle: Stock cows, medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, under 2 years old, open, 8 head, 743 to 1300 lbs., 62.00 to 78.00 (70.88). Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, 2 to 4 years old, 1st trimester, 1 head, 845 lbs., 92.00. Bred heifers, medium and large frame 1, under 2 years old, 1st trimester, 2 head, 720 lbs., 98.00.
