Cattlemen’s Livestock Auction, Dalhart, Texas, reported receipts of 1,415 head of cattle selling on July 23, compared to 1,962 head on July 16 and 1,126 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the steer calves weighing under 600 pounds and 500- to 600-pound heifer calves were selling $2 to $4 higher and the heifer calves weighing under 500 pounds were not well tested. The feeder steers and heifers weighing over 600 pounds were firm to $1 higher. The slaughter cows and bulls were selling $2 to $4 higher. The trade was active and the demand was good. The supply included 79% feeder cattle with 51% steers and 49% were heifers; and 21% was slaughter cattle with 98% cows and 2% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 57%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 270 to 297 lbs., 175.00 to 187.00 (182.69); 20 head, 325 to 345 lbs., 170.00 to 184.00 (182.52); 4 head, 363 to 370 lbs., 170.00; 6 head, 420 to 433 lbs., 170.00 to 175.00 (174.18); 4 head, 453 to 470 lbs., 167.00 to 169.00 (168.49); 10 head, 487 lbs., 157.00 unweaned; 17 head, 506 to 522 lbs., 165.00 to 166.00 (165.77); 93 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 155.00 to 164.75 (162.98); 49 head, 605 to 643 lbs., 151.00 to 159.50 (153.11); 153 head, 667 lbs., 153.50; 7 head, 703 lbs., 146.00; 11 head, 777 lbs., 140.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 335 lbs., 164.00; 20 head, 403 to 420 lbs., 153.00 to 160.00 (153.36); 2 head, 510 lbs., 149.00; 5 head, 566 lbs., 140.00; 2 head, 617 lbs., 149.00; 1 head, 745 lbs., 125.00; 2 head, 775 lbs., 136.00; 2 head, 810 lbs., 130.00. Medium and large frame 2, 3 head, 332 lbs., 140.00; 5 head, 486 lbs., 120.00; 1 head, 590 lbs., 125.00; 3 head, 615 to 625 lbs., 122.00 to 126.00 (123.32); 4 head, 703 to 727 lbs., 110.00 to 111.00 (110.49); 3 head, 828 lbs., 117.00; 11 head, 865 lbs., 116.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 14 head, 290 lbs., 161.00; 11 head, 357 lbs., 157.00; 71 head, 514 to 536 lbs., 143.00 to 148.00 (145.59); 24 head, 566 to 596 lbs., 142.00 to 146.00 (143.28); 7 head, 645 lbs., 141.00; 11 head, 653 to 656 lbs., 133.00 to 136.00 (133.54); 73 head, 738 lbs., 131.75; 15 head, 789 lbs., 130.00; 81 head, 823 lbs., 125.75; 55 head, 969 lbs., 112.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 360 to 390 lbs., 137.00 to 143.00 (140.12); 3 head, 420 to 425 lbs., 132.00 to 136.00 (134.66); 4 head, 463 lbs., 140.00; 3 head, 543 to 545 lbs., 129.00 to 139.00 (132.34); 1 head, 560 lbs., 140.00; 2 head, 645 lbs., 125.00; 10 head, 824 lbs., 115.00; 6 head, 893 to 897 lbs., 108.50 to 109.00 (108.75). Medium and large frame 2, 14 head, 530 lbs., 125.00; 2 head, 662 lbs., 120.00; 1 head, 760 lbs., 105.00; 1 head, 825 lbs., 102.00. Medium and large frame 3, 18 head, 374 lbs., 107.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 1495 lbs., 72.50 high dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 32 head, 1075 to 1335 lbs., 59.00 to 65.00 (60.86) average; 11 head, 1065 to 1440 lbs., 66.00 to 69.50 (68.12) high; 12 head, 1030 to 1104 lbs., 54.00 to 57.00 (56.00) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 47 head, 902 to 1090 lbs., 54.00 to 64.50 (60.45) average; 32 head, 1074 to 1119 lbs., 65.00 to 66.50 (65.70) high; 37 head, 700 to 1130 lbs., 41.00 to 51.50 (45.99) low; 4 head, 798 to 913 lbs., 34.00 to 36.00 (35.07) very low. Bulls 1, 2 head, 1405 to 1535 lbs., 79.50 to 85.00 (82.13) average; 2 head, 1460 to 1630 lbs., 90.00 to 91.50 (90.79) high.
