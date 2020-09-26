Cattlemen’s Livestock Auction, Dalhart, Texas, reported receipts of 2,508 head of feeder cattle selling on Sept. 18, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
A good market comparison was not apparent due to limited receipts the previous week; however, a much firmer undertone was noted on steer and heifer calves and feeders. The slaughter cows and bulls were selling $3 to $4 lower. The trade was active and the demand was good. The supply included 75% feeder cattle with 64% steers and 36% were heifers; and 25% was slaughter cattle with 99% cows and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 60%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 245 lbs., 188.00; 1 head, 255 lbs., 176.00; 5 head, 345 lbs., 190.00; 3 head, 347 lbs., 176.00 unweaned; 3 head, 360 to 383 lbs., 171.00 to 179.00 (176.44); 4 head, 373 lbs., 190.00 fancy; 2 head, 395 lbs., 169.00 unweaned; 12 head, 403 to 420 lbs., 168.00 to 175.00 (171.06); 15 head, 435 lbs., 179.00 fancy; 1 head, 415 lbs., 159.00 unweaned; 41 head, 462 to 499 lbs., 151.00 to 161.00 (155.50); 33 head, 476 to 499 lbs., 144.00 to 146.00 (144.58) unweaned; 28 head, 513 to 531 lbs., 153.00 to 161.00 (159.98); 19 head, 528 to 543 lbs., 142.00 to 145.00 (144.52) unweaned; 179 head, 553 to 593 lbs., 144.00 to 151.00 (147.12); 28 head, 552 to 566 lbs., 136.00 to 143.00 (138.64) unweaned; 13 head, 627 to 641 lbs., 143.00 to 149.00 (146.90); 23 head, 615 to 619 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (131.08) unweaned; 39 head, 656 to 694 lbs., 137.50 to 147.50 (143.09); 24 head, 715 to 745 lbs., 135.50 to 144.00 (137.77); 136 head, 753 to 782 lbs., 131.00 to 142.50 (139.92); 297 head, 815 to 848 lbs., 136.25 to 146.00 (142.37); 8 head, 854 lbs., 140.00; 8 head, 919 lbs., 126.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 260 lbs., 160.00; 1 head, 300 lbs., 174.00; 1 head, 360 lbs., 163.00; 6 head, 403 to 448 lbs., 149.00 to 160.00 (152.99); 4 head, 450 lbs., 147.00; 4 head, 463 to 485 lbs., 136.00 to 138.00 (136.98) unweaned; 15 head, 501 to 518 lbs., 137.00 to 142.00 (138.31); 20 head, 595 lbs., 135.00; 7 head, 595 lbs., 128.00 unweaned; 15 head, 620 to 625 lbs., 127.00 to 129.00 (128.00); 4 head, 602 to 625 lbs., 123.00 to 125.50 (123.64) unweaned; 5 head, 682 to 698 lbs., 126.00 to 130.00 (127.62); 18 head, 674 lbs., 135.00 gaunt; 3 head, 690 lbs., 119.00 unweaned; 3 head, 722 lbs., 115.00 unweaned; 11 head, 803 to 846 lbs., 123.00 to 126.00 (124.70); 1 head, 855 lbs., 120.00; 2 head, 945 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 355 to 370 lbs., 135.00 to 144.00 (139.41); 1 head, 445 lbs., 135.00; 1 head, 490 lbs., 136.00; 11 head, 570 to 593 lbs., 112.00 to 120.00 (115.84); 1 head, 655 lbs., 110.00; 1 head, 760 lbs., 110.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, head, 257 lbs., 151.00; 7 head, 308 to 335 lbs., 146.00 to 148.00 (147.10); 4 head, 325 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 5 head, 350 to 378 lbs., 144.00 to 147.00 (145.36); 5 head, 371 lbs., 158.00 fancy; 13 head, 384 to 394 lbs., 127.00 to 138.00 (130.32) unweaned; 22 head, 424 to 438 lbs., 139.00 to 142.00 (139.42); 5 head, 426 lbs., 147.00 fancy; 5 head, 410 to 421 lbs., 137.00 to 138.00 (137.80) unweaned; 33 head, 454 to 480 lbs., 138.00 to 149.00 (143.24); 16 head, 455 to 491 lbs., 123.00 to 128.00 (124.68) unweaned; 50 head, 507 to 543 lbs., 138.00 to 144.50 (143.35); 12 head, 510 to 539 lbs., 125.00 to 127.00 (126.67) unweaned; 6 head, 570 to 571 lbs., 137.00 to 140.00 (137.50); 16 head, 620 to 629 lbs., 130.00 to 136.00 (131.89); 5 head, 625 to 628 lbs., 116.00 to 117.00 (116.60) unweaned; 70 head, 690 lbs., 141.00; 70 head, 692 lbs., 142.25 gaunt; 11 head, 655 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 14 head, 730 lbs., 130.00; 65 head, 715 lbs., 140.00 guaranteed open; 50 head, 760 to 779 lbs., 124.50 to 131.00 (125.14); 7 head, 822 to 833 lbs., 120.00 to 124.00 (122.30). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 425 lbs., 124.00 unweaned; 11 head, 500 to 543 lbs., 113.00 to 120.00 (115.13) unweaned; 10 head, 550 to 590 lbs., 117.00 to 119.00 (118.58) unweaned; 4 head, 615 to 625 lbs., 115.00 to 119.00 (115.99) unweaned; 4 head, 660 lbs., 127.00; 9 head, 714 lbs., 120.00; 23 head, 815 to 848 lbs., 112.00 to 116.00 (114.33); 19 head, 953 lbs., 91.00. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 510 to 515 lbs., 105.00 to 110.00 (107.49); 1 head, 565 lbs., 107.00; 7 head, 615 to 646 lbs., 105.00 to 110.00 (105.68); 2 head, 680 to 690 lbs., 110.00 to 114.00 (111.99); 1 head, 730 lbs., 110.00; 4 head, 760 to 763 lbs., 109.00 to 110.00 (109.75).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 78 head, 1428 to 1631 lbs., 55.50 to 56.50 (55.85) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 63 head, 1071 to 1583 lbs., 54.00 to 60.00 (56.99) average; 5 head, 1348 lbs., 62.00 high; 55 head, 1100 to 1140 lbs., 46.75 to 47.50 (47.17) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, Dressing 57 head, 871 to 1125 lbs., 50.75 to 59.00 (55.12) average; 2 head, 1060 lbs., 62.00 to 63.00 (62.50) high; 138 head, 835 to 1361 lbs., 39.00 to 50.50 (44.69) low; 56 head, 818 to 1278 lbs., 16.00 to 35.50 (27.25) very low. Bulls 1 to 2, 2 head, 2138 lbs., 91.00 high; 2 head, 1375 to 1385 lbs., 74.00 to 77.00 (75.51) low.
