Cattlemen’s Livestock Auction, Dalhart, Texas, reported receipts of 1,680 head of cattle selling on Aug. 20, compared to 1,437 head and 1,143 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves weighing under 600 pounds were steady to weak in a limited test. The feeder steers weighing over 600 pounds firm with instances of $2 higher. The feeder heifers were steady to weak. The slaughter cows and bulls were steady to weak. The trade was fairly active. The demand was fairly good. The supply included 85% feeder cattle with 74% steers and 26% were heifers; 15% was slaughter cattle with 98% cows and 2% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 70%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 225 to 240 lbs., 177.00 to 182.00 (179.42); 10 head, 250 to 284 lbs., 170.00 to 187.00 (185.49); 2 head, 348 lbs., 170.00; 2 head, 445 lbs., 161.00 unweaned; 19 head, 508 to 545 lbs., 160.00 to 168.00 (162.42); 12 head, 515 to 539 lbs., 154.00 to 155.00 (154.68) unweaned; 6 head, 582 lbs., 155.00; 13 head, 572 to 575 lbs., 143.00 to 149.00 (143.93) unweaned; 182 head, 605 to 642 lbs., 156.00 to 160.50 (158.10); 183 head, 674 to 688 lbs., 154.00 to 157.00 (154.23); 121 head, 716 to 748 lbs., 148.00 to 150.50 (148.97); 21 head, 778 to 794 lbs., 141.50 to 145.00 (143.30); 47 head, 804 to 831 lbs., 139.00 to 143.25 (142.24); 12 head, 895 lbs., 134.50; 152 head, 925 to 945 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (134.88). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 310 lbs., 160.00; 24 head, 381 lbs., 176.00 thin fleshed; 1 head, 445 lbs., 145.00; 1 head, 475 lbs., 150.00; 27 head, 592 lbs., 154.00; 10 head, 671 to 699 lbs., 146.00 to 151.50 (148.81); 4 head, 708 to 725 lbs., 126.00 to 129.00 (127.52); 2 head, 800 lbs., 124.00; 1 head, 905 lbs., 119.00. Medium and large frame 2, 9 head, 304 lbs., 135.00; 1 head, 355 lbs., 130.00; 42 head, 403 lbs., 140.00; 29 head, 462 to 488 lbs., 130.00; 10 head, 582 lbs., 120.25; 13 head, 639 to 641 lbs., 130.00 to 137.00 (134.31); 3 head, 688 to 695 lbs., 123.00 to 129.00 (126.99); 10 head, 710 to 743 lbs., 120.00 to 122.00 (121.81); 10 head, 833 lbs., 112.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 293 lbs., 160.00; 1 head, 355 lbs., 170.00; 3 head, 370 lbs., 155.00 unweaned; 18 head, 400 to 449 lbs., 156.00 to 166.00 (165.00); 2 head, 408 lbs., 148.00 unweaned; 3 head, 468 lbs., 165.00; 11 head, 525 to 539 lbs., 147.00 to 147.50 (147.46); 5 head, 570 to 585 lbs., 142.00 to 143.00 (142.39); 23 head, 610 to 644 lbs., 130.00 to 131.00 (130.08); 7 head, 655 to 690 lbs., 129.00 to 131.00 (130.41); 55 head, 705 to 749 lbs., 137.75 to 142.00 (139.43); 21 head, 764 to 769 lbs., 129.00 to 131.00 (130.28); 25 head, 829 to 844 lbs., 119.50 to 127.50 (123.30). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 42 head, 375 lbs., 159.00; 16 head, 483 to 495 lbs., 133.00 to 140.00 (138.65); 4 head, 535 to 545 lbs., 135.00 to 137.00 (135.99); 3 head, 628 lbs., 122.50; 1 head, 695 lbs., 110.00 unweaned; 2 head, 705 lbs., 115.00; 16 head, 861 lbs., 116.00. Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 285 lbs., 140.00; 1 head, 320 lbs., 129.00; 4 head, 356 lbs., 124.00; 40 head, 405 lbs., 135.00; 28 head, 464 to 472 lbs., 123.00 to 124.50 (123.18); 4 head, 678 to 698 lbs., 110.00 to 112.50 (111.23); 1 head, 735 lbs., 113.00; 2 head, 845 lbs., 105.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 1435 lbs., 60.50 average dressing; 24 head, 1586 to 1610 lbs., 62.50 high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 37 head, 1100 to 1370 lbs., 54.50 to 63.00 (55.94) average dressing. Lean, 85 to 90%, 56 head, 970 to 1980 lbs., 50.00 to 98.00 (54.31) average; 10 head, 1445 lbs., 60.00 high ; 35 head, 947 to 1313 lbs., 42.00 to 49.00 (45.01) low; 21 head, 680 to 767 lbs., 24.00 to 40.50 (31.57) low light weight; 40 head, 820 to 1486 lbs., 24.00 to 40.00 (32.32) very low; 1 head, 710 lbs., 29.00 very low light weight. Bulls 1, 1 head, 1510 lbs., 93.00 average. Bulls 1 to 2, 3 head, 1735 to 1915 lbs., 94.00 to 96.00 (94.62) average.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.