Cattlemen’s Livestock, Dalhart, Texas, reported receipts of 1,046 head of cattle selling on Sept. 3, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves weighing under 600 pounds were selling $3 to $5 lower in a limited test. New crop calves with one round of preweaning shots dominated the calf receipts. The feeder steers and heifers weighing over 600 pounds were selling $3 to $5 lower except a few load lots selling weaker to $2 lower. The slaughter cows were steady to $2 lower with most of the decline on fleshy kinds. The slaughter bulls were not well tested. The trade and demand was moderate. The supply included 79% feeder cattle with 60% steers, 31% were heifers and 9% were dairy heifers; 21% was slaughter cattle with 98% cows and 2% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 68%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 225 to 240 lbs., 178.00 to 180.00 (179.03); 6 head, 266 lbs., 170.00; 2 head, 428 lbs., 138.00 unweaned; 14 head, 459 to 473 lbs., 141.00 to 148.00 (146.05) unweaned; 17 head, 510 to 540 lbs., 138.00 to 144.00 (141.27) unweaned; 4 head, 560 lbs., 139.00 unweaned; 15 head, 647 lbs., 120.50 unweaned; 9 head, 670 lbs., 121.50 unweaned; 5 head, 754 lbs., 128.50 unweaned; 81 head, 804 to 833 lbs., 129.00 to 135.00 (133.36). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 275 lbs., 158.00 unweaned; 8 head, 350 to 390 lbs., 150.00 to 155.00 (154.39) unweaned; 1 head, 445 lbs., 136.00 unweaned; 16 head, 502 lbs., 145.00; 30 head, 566 lbs., 140.00; 5 head, 563 to 585 lbs., 134.00 unweaned; 1 head, 615 lbs., 130.00; 19 head, 653 to 673 lbs., 119.00 to 119.50 (119.21) unweaned; 7 head, 735 lbs., 121.00 unweaned; 68 head, 770 lbs., 131.00; 1 head, 790 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 1 head, 855 lbs., 121.00. Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 330 lbs., 140.00 unweaned; 1 head, 480 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 1 head, 525 lbs., 129.00 unweaned; 1 head, 605 lbs., 114.00; 8 head, 653 to 685 lbs., 110.00 to 115.00 (112.52); 11 head, 787 lbs., 111.50; 16 head, 766 lbs., 125.00 gaunt; 1 head, 803 lbs., 104.50; 15 head, 868 lbs., 116.00; 1 head, 915 lbs., 112.00; 1 head, 980 lbs., 99.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 255 to 265 lbs., 155.00 to 157.00 (155.98); 4 head, 252 to 290 lbs., 140.00 to 143.00 (142.17) unweaned; 7 head, 349 lbs., 148.00; 2 head, 343 lbs., 140.00 unweaned; 3 head, 350 to 390 lbs., 140.00 to 143.00 (141.07) unweaned; 4 head, 415 to 425 lbs., 138.00 to 139.00 (138.25) unweaned; 17 head, 500 lbs., 133.00; 22 head, 503 to 525 lbs., 124.00 to 130.00 (125.77) unweaned; 3 head, 578 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 9 head, 609 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 6 head, 650 to 663 lbs., 122.00 to 123.00 (122.67) unweaned; 3 head, 748 lbs., 124.00; 9 head, 793 lbs., 122.00; 11 head, 771 lbs., 118.00 unweaned; 1 head, 860 lbs., 116.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 325 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 1 head, 405 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 3 head, 530 lbs., 124.00 unweaned; 6 head, 555 to 575 lbs., 115.00 unweaned; 1 head, 690 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 54 head, 723 lbs., 124.00; 4 head, 755 to 783 lbs.,115.00 to 116.00 (115.24). Medium and large frame 2, 3 head, 500 lbs., 110.00; 1 head, 590 lbs., 110.00; 2 head, 598 lbs., 105.00 unweaned; 2 head, 630 lbs., 111.00; 3 head, 658 lbs., 110.50; 2 head, 675 lbs., 100.00 unweaned; 2 head, 700 lbs., 101.00 to 108.00 (104.50); 1 head, 760 lbs., 106.00. Dairy heifers, small and medium frame 3 to 4, 19 head, 619 to 620 lbs., 36.00 to 58.00 (56.84); 12 head, 666 to 676 lbs., 39.00 to 41.00 (40.01); 7 head, 705 to 728 lbs., 40.00 to 61.00 (46.14); 1 head, 770 lbs., 55.00; 16 head, 805 to 845 lbs., 44.00 to 61.00 (53.01); 1 heads, 935 lbs., 54.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 28 head, 1429 to 1760 lbs., 61.50 to 63.50 (62.07) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 17 head, 1298 to 1425 lbs., 60.00 to 63.50 (62.94) average; 3 head, 1342 lbs., 65.00 high; 15 head, 1025 to 1383 lbs., 51.50 to 58.00 (54.30) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 42 head, 1035 to 1377 lbs., 52.50 to 60.00 (55.95) average; 38 head, 925 to 1315 lbs., 40.00 to 53.00 (45.53) low; 24 head, 845 to 1345 lbs., 20.00 to 38.50 (31.49) very low; 5 head, 678 to 747 lbs., 20.00 to 34.50 (29.03) very low light weight. Bulls to 1 to 2, 1 head, 1695 lbs., 91.00 average; 3 head, 1035 to 1605 lbs., 68.00 to 74.00 (71.93) low.
