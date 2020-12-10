Cattlemen’s Livestock Auction, Dalhart, Texas, reported receipts of 1,618 head of cattle selling on Dec. 3, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to two weeks ago, the steer and heifer calves were firm to $4 higher in a limited test. The feeder steers and heifers were selling $ to $3 higher with a few reputation kinds selling 45 to $6 higher. The slaughter cows and bulls were firm to $2 higher. The trade was active. The demand was good. The supply included 77% feeder cattle with 51% steers and 49% was heifers; and 23% was slaughter cattle with 99% cows and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 58%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 260 to 280 lbs., 194.00 to 205.00 (197.85); 1 head, 305 lbs., 200.00; 3 head, 347 lbs., 211.00 thin fleshed; 4 head, 365 to 378 lbs., 184.00 to 190.00 (185.46); 12 head, 423 to 448 lbs., 178.00 to 186.00 (181.63); 31 head, 452 to 477 lbs., 170.00 to 182.00 (172.72); 9 head, 459 lbs., 188.00 thin fleshed; 68 head, 511 to 543 lbs., 164.00 to 169.00 (167.47); 7 head, 509 lbs., 174.00 thin fleshed; 13 head, 574 to 577 lbs., 148.00 to 156.00 (151.70); 32 head, 634 to 638 lbs., 145.00 to 146.50 (146.36); 35 head, 639 to 648 lbs., 136.00 to 139.50 (139.30) unweaned; 106 head, 650 to 692 lbs., 138.50 to 148.00 (142.93); 38 head, 665 to 676 lbs., 132.50 to 137.00 (133.04) unweaned; 31 head, 712 to 729 lbs., 129.00 to 135.00 (133.46); 20 head, 839 lbs., 125.00; 31 head, 867 to 887 lbs., 129.00 to 131.75 (131.49); 22 head, 900 lbs., 130.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 300 to 335 lbs., 170.00 to 177.00 (173.31); 1 head, 420 lbs., 173.00; 34 head, 472 to 495 lbs., 165.00 to 167.00 (165.06); 2 head, 610 lbs., 129.00; 1 head, 705 lbs., 125.00; 17 head, 1046 lbs., 115.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 270 to 295 lbs., 169.00 to 176.00 (170.64); 4 head, 355 to 388 lbs., 160.00 to 163.00 (161.43); 12 head, 408 to 410 lbs., 154.00 to 160.00 (157.50); 32 head, 453 to 489 lbs., 145.00 to 149.50 (148.89); 40 head, 535 to 549 lbs., 132.00 to 140.00 (137.54); 83 head, 588 to 598 lbs., 125.00 to 138.00 (134.13); 21 head, 566 lbs., 143.00 thin fleshed; 37 head, 601 to 640 lbs., 130.00 to 132.00 (130.83); 32 head, 615 to 630 lbs., 119.00 to 122.00 (119.71) unweaned; 6 head, 686 lbs., 124.00; 66 head, 703 to 714 lbs., 124.00 to 127.00 (125.67); 45 head, 774 lbs., 128.00; 68 head, 831 lbs., 125.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 345 lbs., 152.00; 2 head, 440 lbs., 133.00; 3 head, 460 to 490 lbs., 129.00 to 139.00 (132.56); 3 head, 580 lbs., 121.00; 1 head, 605 lbs., 118.00; 2 head, 670 to 680 lbs., 115.00 to 117.00 (115.99); 3 head, 740 lbs., 109.00 unweaned; 3 head, 878 lbs., 103.00. Medium and large frame 2, 32 head, 571 lbs., 105.00; 9 head, 813 lbs., 85.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 16 head, 1421 to 1720 lbs., 51.50 to 55.50 (53.10) average dressing; 11 head, 1528 lbs., 48.00 low. Boner, 80 to 85%,
27 head, 1133 to 1500 lbs., 48.00 to 53.50 (49.55) average dressing; 57 head, 1135 to 1445 lbs., 40.00 to 49.00 (42.68) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 20 head, 1020 to 1315 lbs., 45.00 to 53.00 (47.09) average; 111 head, 805 to 1275 lbs., 28.00 to 43.00 (34.44) low; 62 head, 802 to 1276 lbs., 17.00 to 29.50 (22.55) very low. Bulls 1 to 2, 1 head, 1565 lbs., 72.00 average; 2 head, 2053 lbs., 78.50 high; 1 head, 1495 lbs., 65.00 low.
