Cattlemen’s Livestock Auction, Dalhart, Texas, reported receipts of 2,061 head of cattle selling on Nov. 5, compared to 2,524 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to two weeks ago, the steer and heifer calves weighing under 600 pounds were selling $5 to $10 higher. The feeder steers and heifers weighing over 600 pounds were selling $8 to $10 higher. The slaughter cows and bulls were steady to $2 higher. The trade was active and the demand was good. The supply included 77% feeder cattle with 61% steers and 39% were heifers; 23% was slaughter cattle with 97% cows and 3% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 72%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 240 lbs., 182.00; 1 head, 285 lbs., 175.00; 5 head, 332 lbs., 167.00; 5 head, 312 lbs., 185.00 thin fleshed; 1 head, 355 lbs., 154.00; 2 head, 398 lbs., 141.00 unweaned; 10 head, 403 to 443 lbs., 145.00 to 152.00 (147.55); 18 head, 406 to 426 lbs., 175.00 to 176.00 (175.51) thin fleshed; 36 head, 452 to 489 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (143.40); 4 head, 490 lbs., 160.00 thin fleshed; 10 head, 476 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 13 head, 503 to 547 lbs., 144.00 to 153.00 (148.79); 1 head, 545 lbs., 131.00 unweaned; 11 head, 550 to 585 lbs., 138.00 to 144.00 (141.49); 8 head, 555 to 578 lbs., 126.00 to 129.00 (127.89) unweaned; 62 head, 614 to 635 lbs., 127.00 to 140.00 (134.23); 17 head, 630 to 643 lbs., 120.00 to 124.00 (122.48) unweaned; 122 head, 663 to 692 lbs., 133.00 to 141.00 (137.67); 9 head, 656 lbs., 126.00 unweaned; 71 head, 702 to 741 lbs., 131.00 to 136.00 (134.09); 15 head, 753 lbs., 130.00; 9 head, 789 lbs., 122.00 unweaned; 54 head, 810 to 838 lbs., 129.50 to 134.00 (132.27); 3 head, 882 lbs., 123.00; 147 head, 902 to 903 lbs., 130.00 to 133.75 (133.04); 5 head, 1001 lbs., 107.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 435 lbs., 139.00; 5 head, 541 to 545 lbs., 132.00 to 141.00 (139.19); 1 head, 555 lbs., 115.00 unweaned; 6 head, 608 lbs., 108.00 unweaned; 6 head, 653 to 695 lbs., 100.00 to 106.00 (101.36) unweaned; 2 head, 700 to 710 lbs., 110.00 to 114.00 (111.99) unweaned; 1 head, 770 lbs., 116.00; 52 head, 814 to 848 lbs., 124.00 to 126.00 (124.52); 77 head, 907 to 908 lbs., 116.50 to 124.00 (120.79); 2 head, 1163 lbs., 91.00. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 543 lbs., 82.00 unweaned; 9 head, 560 to 588 lbs., 100.00 unweaned; 2 head, 600 lbs., 85.00 unweaned; 14 head, 691 lbs., 76.00 unweaned.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 225 lbs., 156.00; 10 head, 320 to 321 lbs., 144.00 to 150.00 (144.60); 1 head, 330 lbs., 160.00 thin fleshed; 6 head, 356 lbs., 140.00; 10 head, 366 lbs., 164.00 thin fleshed; 1 head, 400 lbs., 140.00; 13 head, 432 lbs., 156.00 thin fleshed; 3 head, 417 lbs., 132.50 unweaned; 8 head, 469 to 478 lbs., 142.00 to 143.00 (142.62); 4 head, 460 to 485 lbs., 122.00 to 130.00 (124.49) unweaned; 15 head, 525 to 543 lbs., 135.00 to 138.00 (137.21); 123 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 128.00 to 135.00 (133.95); 9 head, 558 lbs., 115.00 unweaned; 55 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 124.00 to 132.00 (128.68); 12 head, 609 lbs., 117.00 unweaned; 10 head, 655 to 685 lbs., 109.00 to 114.00 (111.57) unweaned; 30 head, 711 lbs., 125.50; 36 head, 700 to 737 lbs., 107.00 to 114.00 (107.64) unweaned; 69 head, 770 to 788 lbs., 121.00 to 126.50 (123.31); 33 head, 760 to 790 lbs., 105.50 to 110.00 (109.74) unweaned; 17 head, 824 to 838 lbs., 120.00 to 125.50 (124.84). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 412 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 3 head, 491 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 4 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 114.00 to 117.00 (115.28) unweaned; 2 head, 565 to 575 lbs., 100.00 to 106.00 (103.03) unweaned; 1 head, 625 lbs., 118.00; 29 head, 604 to 645 lbs., 111.00 to 116.00 (111.65) unweaned; 3 head, 755 lbs., 105.00 unweaned; 3 head, 838 lbs., 107.00. Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 325 lbs., 124.00 unweaned; 5 head, 517 to 543 lbs., 82.00 unweaned; 7 head, 592 lbs., 79.00 unweaned.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 19 head, 1485 to 1637 lbs., 52.50 to 54.00 (53.26) average; 1 head, 1540 lbs., 60.50. Boner, 80 to 85%, Dressing 16 head, 1095 to 1420 lbs., 51.00 to 54.00 (53.02) average; 13 head, 1230 to 1259 lbs., 55.50 high; 13 head, 1101 to 1383 lbs., 43.00 to 44.00 (43.27) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 108 head, 948 to 1420 lbs., 41.00 to 54.50 (51.66) average; 7 head, 1390 to 1523 lbs., 50.00 to 52.00 (51.43) high; 89 head, 870 to 1243 lbs., 34.00 to 47.00 (43.63) low; 11 head, 860 to 1364 lbs., 24.50 to 35.00 (29.98) very low. Bulls 1 to 2, 5 head, 1475 to 1925 lbs., 72.50 to 78.50 (75.04) average; 4 head, 1360 to 1833 lbs., 65.00 to 69.00 (67.18) low.
