Cattlemen’s Livestock Auction, Dalhart, Texas, reported receipts of 1,356 head of cattle selling on June 11, compared to 2,016 head on June 4 and 1,676 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the steer calves weighing under 600 pounds were steady in a limited test and the feeder steers were firm. The heifer calves and feeder heifers were selling $1 to $2 lower. The slaughter cows and bulls were steady to $1 lower. The supply included 74% feeder cattle with 64% steers and 36% were heifers; and 26% was slaughter cattle with 97% cows and 3% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 69%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 320 lbs., 168.00; 4 head, 398 lbs., 170.00; 12 head, 455 to 484 lbs., 160.00 to 165.00 (163.47); 27 head, 543 lbs., 146.50; 9 head, 561 to 580 lbs., 147.00 to 150.00 (148.12); 17 head, 610 to 649 lbs., 140.00 to 145.50 (143.45); 1 head, 709 lbs., 137.00; 84 head, 752 to 799 lbs., 128.50 to 132.00 (129.27); 68 head, 810 to 834 lbs., 122.50 to 127.00 (126.74); 116 head, 868 to 889 lbs., 117.75 to 122.00 (119.59); 62 head, 909 lbs., 120.00; 25 head, 964 lbs., 114.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 407 lbs., 145.00; 2 head, 453 lbs., 142.00; 12 head, 550 to 596 lbs., 140.00 to 141.00 (140.35); 1 head, 670 lbs., 135.00; 2 head, 720 to 730 lbs., 123.00 to 128.00 (125.48); 8 head, 1006 lbs., 94.00; 4 head, 1060 lbs., 91.00. Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 631 lbs., 118.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 308 lbs., 160.00; 4 head, 420 to 425 lbs., 142.00 to 149.00 (147.27); 5 head, 426 lbs., 155.00 thin fleshed; 4 head, 450 to 463 lbs., 144.00 to 150.00 (145.47); 16 head, 515 to 517 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (132.38); 9 head, 568 to 576 lbs., 130.00 to 131.00 (130.44); 7 head, 606 lbs., 132.00; 3 head, 653 to 695 lbs., 119.50 to 122.00 (121.13); 9 head, 721 lbs., 117.50; 50 head, 752 lbs., 117.35; 1 head, 815 lbs., 117.00; 3 head, 915 lbs., 95.00; 3 head, 955 to 995 lbs., 94.00 to 96.00 (95.01). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 375 lbs., 147.00; 10 head, 414 lbs., 132.00; 10 head, 465 to 494 lbs., 132.00 to 133.00 (132.80); 8 head, 520 to 545 lbs., 123.00 to 132.00 (126.19); 26 head, 553 to 598 lbs., 124.00 to 130.50 (128.43); 3 head, 640 to 645 lbs., 120.00 to 121.00 (120.33); 23 head, 726 to 736 lbs., 117.50 to 120.00 (119.35); 1 head, 820 lbs., 104.00; 1 head, 890 lbs., 101.00. Medium and large frame 2, 15 head, 415 to 442 lbs., 123.00; 36 head, 517 to 525 lbs., 115.00 to 121.50 (119.37); 1 head, 575 lbs., 117.00; 4 head, 636 lbs., 115.00; 3 head, 658 lbs., 113.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 68 head, 1321 to 1765 lbs., 64.00 to 69.50 (67.75) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 46 head, 1145 to 1405 lbs., 62.00 to 68.50 (65.05) average; 14 head, 1163 to 1356 lbs., 53.00 to 58.00 (55.79) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 43 head, 954 to 1182 lbs., 58.00 to 67.00 (64.75) average; 63 head, 821 to 1383 lbs., 41.50 to 55.00 (46.14) low; 1 head, 800 lbs., 45.00 low light weight; 5 head, 955 to 1160 lbs., 25.00 to 40.00 (30.36) very low; 12 head, 720 to 810 lbs., 29.00 to 40.00 (31.44) very low light weight. Bulls 1, 1 head, 1815 lbs., 88.00 average; 6 head, 1843 to 2120 lbs., 94.00 to 96.00 (94.97) high.
