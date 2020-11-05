Cattlemen’s Livestock Auction, Dalhart, Texas, reported receipts of 2,795 head of cattle selling on Oct. 22, compared to 2,102 head on Oct. 15, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the receipts on offer were mostly calves coming right off their mothers with several having one round of preweaning shots, a few had their booster shots. The steer calves weighing under 600 pounds were steady with a few attractive lots selling $2 to $3 higher. The steer calves weighing over 600 pounds were selling $2 to $3 lower and 300- to 700-pound heifers were selling $2 to $5 lower. The yearling steer and heifer feeders were not well tested. The lean slaughter cows were steady and fleshy kinds were mostly selling $2 lower. The trade and demand was moderate. The supply included 81% feeder cattle with 55% steers and 45% were heifers; and 19% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows and 0% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 28%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 218 lbs., 161.00; 1 head, 295 lbs., 160.00; 2 head, 260 lbs., 151.00 unweaned; 9 head, 300 to 340 lbs., 160.00; 2 head, 310 lbs., 145.00 unweaned; 20 head, 361 to 377 lbs., 155.00 to 169.00 (161.73); 22 head, 367 to 395 lbs., 143.00 to 146.00 (145.71) unweaned; 31 head, 428 to 449 lbs., 141.00 to 146.00 (142.95); 137 head, 457 to 495 lbs., 141.00 to 153.00 (147.65); 75 head, 459 to 493 lbs., 129.00 to 138.00 (136.18) unweaned; 77 head, 518 to 519 lbs., 143.00; 36 head, 522 to 546 lbs., 128.50 to 134.00 (130.85) unweaned; 99 head, 564 to 598 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (135.02); 4 head, 555 lbs., 170.00 thin fleshed; 92 head, 552 to 598 lbs., 120.00 to 131.00 (127.17) unweaned; 9 head, 620 lbs., 132.50; 53 head, 628 to 649 lbs., 113.00 to 125.00 (120.75) unweaned; 72 head, 655 to 691 lbs., 108.00 to 114.00 (111.48) unweaned; 4 head, 738 lbs., 124.50; 14 head,713 to 740 lbs., 99.00 to 110.00 (104.96) unweaned; 44 head, 771 lbs., 122.00 unweaned; 1 head, 805 lbs., 119.00 unweaned; 1 head, 855 lbs., 112.00 unweaned; 4 head, 931 lbs., 109.50; 2 head, 950 lbs., 105.00; 15 head, 1028 lbs., 110.50; 10 head, 1155 lbs., 96.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 229 to 240 lbs., 153.00 to 154.00 (153.30); 5 head, 290 to 298 lbs., 138.00 to 140.00 (139.61) unweaned; 9 head, 301 to 333 lbs., 127.00 to 131.00 (130.04) unweaned; 3 head, 378 lbs., 133.00 unweaned; 5 head, 439 to 443 lbs., 134.00 unweaned; 2 head, 458 lbs., 124.00 unweaned; 9 head, 561 lbs., 133.00; 3 head, 583 lbs., 105.00 unweaned; 14 head, 647 lbs., 130.00; 22 head, 603 to 622 lbs., 109.00 to 111.00 (110.09) unweaned; 23 head, 655 lbs., 126.75; 1 head, 690 lbs., 119.00 unweaned; 16 head, 718 to 749 lbs., 101.00 to 105.00 (101.97) unweaned; 26 head, 754 to 784 lbs., 126.50 to 129.50 (127.86); 20 head, 751 to 775 lbs., 106.00 to 117.50 (114.42) unweaned; 38 head, 818 to 827 lbs., 91.00 to 103.50 (93.19) unweaned. Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 573 to 588 lbs., 114.00 to 115.00 (114.49) unweaned; 7 head, 629 lbs., 110.00; 27 head, 603 lbs., 98.00 unweaned; 4 head, 670 lbs., 100.00 unweaned; 15 head, 774 lbs., 96.00 to 100.00 (97.07) unweaned.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 340 lbs., 146.00; 10 head, 340 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 34 head, 350 to 386 lbs., 139.00 to 148.00 (146.25); 15 head, 368 to 397 lbs., 124.00 to 129.00 (124.62) unweaned; 13 head, 410 to 432 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (132.37); 43 head, 418 to 434 lbs., 123.00 to 128.00 (124.99) unweaned; 60 head, 467 to 476 lbs., 134.00 to 139.00 (134.66); 17 head, 451 to 494 lbs., 120.00 to 124.00 (121.95) unweaned; 59 head, 501 to 546 lbs., 124.00 to 133.00 (126.60); 57 head, 501 to 537 lbs., 108.50 to 118.00 (116.16) unweaned; 51 head, 564 to 580 lbs., 119.00 to 129.00 (125.16); 43 head, 556 to 594 lbs., 105.00 to 114.00 (108.87) unweaned; 25 head, 600 to 633 lbs., 100.00 to 112.00 (110.53) unweaned; 20 head, 675 to 690 lbs., 95.00 to 102.00 (95.69) unweaned; 4 head, 701 lbs., 121.50; 6 head, 733 to 741 lbs., 90.00 to 99.00 (92.98) unweaned; 1 head, 760 lbs., 99.00 unweaned; 7 head, 870 lbs., 108.25; 5 head, 917 lbs., 95.00; 3 head, 1008 lbs., 93.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 265 to 291 lbs., 132.00 to 133.00 (132.88); 11 head, 294 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 6 head, 316 lbs., 124.00 unweaned; 2 head, 355 to 360 lbs., 122.00 to 124.00 (123.01) unweaned; 37 head, 430 to 445 lbs., 104.00 to 115.00 (106.99) unweaned; 72 head, 464 to 467 lbs., 118.00 to 123.00 (120.35); 51 head, 453 to 459 lbs., 110.00 to 112.00 (111.53) unweaned; 19 head, 537 lbs., 127.50 thin fleshed; 57 head, 525 to 547 lbs., 102.00 to 113.00 (105.95) unweaned; 8 head, 554 lbs., 123.00 thin fleshed; 12 head, 613 lbs., 98.00 unweaned; 30 head, 667 to 697 lbs., 120.00 to 121.50 (120.41); 4 head, 674 lbs., 90.00 unweaned; 2 head, 838 lbs., 80.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 330 to 345 lbs., 90.00 to 111.00 (95.08) unweaned; 8 head, 397 lbs., 110.00 unweaned; 2 head, 410 lbs., 86.00 unweaned; 9 head, 454 to 494 lbs., 88.00 to 95.00 (91.74) unweaned; 33 head, 542 lbs., 75.00 unweaned; 20 head, 565 to 578 lbs., 79.50 to 90.00 (88.36) unweaned; 7 head, 631 to 648 lbs., 86.00 to 96.00 (91.65) unweaned; 4 head, 652 to 675 lbs., 83.00 to 85.00 (83.51) unweaned.
Slaughter cattle: Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 1410 to 1755 lbs., 49.50 to 53.00 (50.53) average dressing; 1 head, 1750 lbs., 55.50 high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 73 head, 1123 to 1600 lbs., 44.00 to 52.00 (47.37) average; 2 head, 1508 lbs., 40.50 low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 72 head, 1009 to 1251 lbs., 43.50 to 50.00 (46.47) average; 41 head, 910 to 1515 lbs., 36.00 to 42.50 (38.90) low; 11 head, 759 to 1365 lbs., 23.00 to 30.00 (24.99) very low. Bulls 1, 1 head, 1595 lbs., 73.00 average.
