Cattlemen’s Livestock Auction, Dalhart, Texas, reported receipts of 2,498 head of cattle selling on March 4,compared to 1,503 head on Feb. 25 and 2,417 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves weighing under 600 pounds were steady and feeder steers and heifers were firm. The supply of feeder steers and heifers were mostly attractive. The slaughter cows and bulls were weak to $2 lower. The trade was fairly active. The demand was fairly good. with 99% cows and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 56%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 295 lbs., 219.00; 1 head, 330 lbs., 210.00; 22 head, 356 to 396 lbs., 194.00 to 203.00 (200.73); 5 head, 371 lbs., 176.00 unweaned; 34 head, 428 lbs., 195.00 to 200.00 (199.56); 4 head, 410 to 415 lbs., 190.00 to 191.00 (190.75) unweaned; 23 head, 453 to 488 lbs., 176.00 to 187.00 (182.18); 6 head, 488 lbs., 167.00 unweaned; 83 head, 510 to 541 lbs., 166.00 to 176.00 (173.29); 12 head, 540 lbs., 155.00 to 161.00 (156.00) unweaned; 14 head, 583 to 595 lbs., 151.00 to 158.00 (155.58); 3 head, 578 lbs., 146.00 unweaned; 33 head, 605 to 630 lbs., 150.00 to 156.50 (154.47); 7 head, 635 lbs., 146.00 unweaned; 5 head, 656 to 665 lbs., 145.00 to 149.50 (148.59); 6 head, 695 to 696 lbs., 131.00 to 135.00 (132.33) unweaned; 15 head, 719 to 749 lbs., 134.00 to 139.00 (138.02); 2 head, 778 lbs., 127.00; 88 head, 804 to 821 lbs., 130.00 to 132.75 (132.02); 68 head, 870 lbs., 128.25; 215 head, 911 to 948 lbs., 122.00 to 127.25 (126.54); 16 head, 954 lbs., 121.00; 15 head, 1175 lbs., 96.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 306 lbs., 178.00; 22 head, 358 to 395 lbs., 160.00 to 174.50 (173.12); 13 head, 402 to 424 lbs., 157.00 to 159.00 (157.95); 51 head, 413 lbs., 169.00 thin fleshed; 35 head, 453 to 495 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (149.45); 15 head, 475 lbs., 159.50 thin fleshed; 34 head, 508 to 528 lbs., 135.00 to 144.00 (139.65); 44 head, 557 to 599 lbs., 129.00 to 139.00 (133.21); 21 head, 620 to 633 lbs., 127.00 to 136.50 (133.74); 44 head, 650 to 679 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (128.67); 123 head, 762 to 774 lbs., 124.00 to 126.00 (125.95); 166 head, 815 to 817 lbs., 122.75 to 124.25 (122.90).
