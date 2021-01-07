Cattlemen’s Livestock Auction, Dalhart, Texas, reported receipts of 1,302 head of cattle selling on Dec. 17, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves weighing under 600 pounds were steady with instances of 400- to 500-pound heifers selling $2 lower. The feeder steers and heifers weighing over 600 pounds were firm. The slaughter cows and bulls were steady except higher dressing fleshy cows that were selling $1 to $2 higher. The trade was fairly active. The demand was fairly good. The supply included 68% feeder cattle with 55% steers and 45% were heifers; and 32% was slaughter cattle with 98% cows and 2% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 55%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 374 to 385 lbs., 198.00 to 204.00 (201.98); 10 head, 403 to 445 lbs., 185.00 to 202.00 (194.29); 18 head, 460 to 487 lbs., 168.00 to 178.00 (174.58); 17 head, 500 to 540 lbs., 165.00 to 169.00 (167.42); 2 head, 533 lbs., 157.00 unweaned; 20 head, 550 to 573 lbs., 151.00 to 161.00 (151.96); 16 head, 614 to 639 lbs., 139.00 to 142.00 (140.67); 5 head, 625 to 648 lbs., 135.00 to 139.00 (138.22) unweaned; 29 head, 653 to 662 lbs., 135.00 to 142.50 (140.77); 4 head, 691 lbs., 131.50 unweaned; 12 head, 705 to 749 lbs., 125.00 to 127.00 (126.52) unweaned; 7 head, 770 lbs., 136.00; 1 head, 765 lbs., 128.00 unweaned; 42 head, 801 to 826 lbs., 134.50 to 137.75 (137.15); 64 head, 826 lbs., 135.50 unweaned; 122 head, 859 lbs., 131.00; 10 head, 900 to 913 lbs., 130.50 to 132.00 (130.95). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 398 lbs., 150.00; 3 head, 497 lbs., 153.00; 1 head, 530 lbs., 158.00; 5 head, 537 lbs., 136.00 unweaned; 2 head, 565 to 570 lbs., 130.00 to 131.00 (130.50); 1 head, 605 lbs., 125.00; 1 head, 745 lbs., 125.00; 3 head, 755 to 780 lbs., 118.00 to 118.50 (118.33); 3 head, 817 lbs., 128.00; 2 head, 883 lbs., 122.00. Medium and large frame 2, 3 head, 610 to 628 lbs., 110.00 to 118.00 (115.38); 2 head, 743 lbs., 106.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 13 head, 354 to 388 lbs., 168.00 to 178.00 (172.36); 4 head, 389 lbs., 153.00 unweaned; 29 head, 400 to 446 lbs., 145.00 to 165.00 (160.23); 26 head, 482 to 486 lbs., 145.00 to 147.00 (146.39); 24 head, 453 to 499 lbs., 140.00 to 143.00 (141.59) unweaned; 43 head, 505 to 544 lbs., 141.50 to 149.50 (144.89); 88 head, 560 to 595 lbs., 133.00 to 143.00 (138.76); 10 head, 613 to 619 lbs., 126.00 to 133.50 (130.52); 9 head, 650 to 693 lbs., 125.50 to 128.50 (127.52); 13 head, 716 to 739 lbs., 124.00 to 128.50 (126.80); 1 head, 705 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 34 head, 790 to 792 lbs., 120.00 to 124.50 (124.10); 4 head, 820 to 825 lbs., 116.00 to 122.50 (119.26); 12 head, 857 to 869 lbs., 113.00 to 117.00 (115.17); 1 head, 915 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 526 to 540 lbs., 128.00 to 135.00 (133.57); 3 head, 553 to 590 lbs., 121.00 to 127.00 (124.91); 1 head, 690 lbs., 115.00 unweaned; 3 head, 815 lbs., 105.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 510 lbs., 110.00; 3 head, 583 lbs., 110.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 44 head, 1623 to 1667 lbs., 52.75 to 53.25 (53.02) average dressing; 16 head, 1368 to 1703 lbs., 62.00 to 69.50 (64.35) high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 19 head, 1280 to 1680 lbs., 50.00 to 54.00 (53.44) average; 18 head, 1367 to 1421 lbs., 58.50 high; 25 head, 1362 to 1413 lbs., 39.25 to 47.00 (41.16) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 60 head, 955 to 1448 lbs., 42.00 to 47.50 (44.95) average; 128 head, 847 to 1363 lbs., 30.00 to 40.00 (34.01) low; 16 head, 960 to 1450 lbs., 15.00 to 25.00 (19.85) very low. Bulls 1 to 2, 4 head, 1570 to 1960 lbs., 74.00 to 77.00 (74.73) average; 1 head, 1385 lbs., 59.00 low.
