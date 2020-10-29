Cattlemen’s Livestock Auction, Dalhart, Texas, reported receipts of 2,807 head of cattle selling on Oct. 15, compared to 2,102 head on Oct. 8, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves weighing under 700 pounds were selling $4 to $5 lower and the feeder steers and heifers weighing over 650 pounds were selling $2 lower. The slaughter cows and bulls were selling $2 to $3 lower. The calf supply included mostly unweaned kinds with a few having pre-weaning vaccinations. The trade and demand was moderate. The supply included 79% feeder cattle with 52% steers and 48% was heifers; 21% was slaughter cattle with 98% cows and 2% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 45%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 258 lbs., 160.00; 1 head, 365 lbs., 140.00 unweaned; 58 head, 410 to 442 lbs., 149.00 to 155.00 (151.91); 54 head, 411 to 447 lbs., 137.00 to 145.00 (142.14) unweaned; 15 head, 452 to 496 lbs., 138.00 to 149.00 (139.89); 10 head, 495 to 498 lbs., 124.00 to 125.00 (124.40) unweaned; 54 head, 500 to 514 lbs., 140.00 to 143.00 (142.95); 20 head, 517 to 540 lbs., 125.00 to 134.00 (127.38) unweaned;76 head, 550 to 573 lbs., 131.00 to 135.00 (133.20); 3 head, 568 to 585 lbs., 124.00 to 130.00 (126.04) unweaned; 49 head, 613 to 615 lbs., 127.00 to 136.00 (128.48); 28 head, 603 to 646 lbs., 114.00 to 127.00 (121.23) unweaned; 3 head, 675 lbs., 130.00; 31 head, 655 to 677 lbs., 110.00 to 124.00 (115.85) unweaned; 17 head, 721 to 725 lbs., 129.00 to 134.00 (133.11); 22 head, 710 to 737 lbs., 112.00 to 125.00 (120.80) unweaned; 12 head, 751 to 795 lbs., 115.00 to 125.00 (119.99) unweaned; 329 head, 807 to 814 lbs., 135.50 to 135.75 (135.64); 13 head, 1005 to 1043 lbs., 103.00 to 106.00 (103.90). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 283 to 295 lbs., 132.00 to 146.00 (139.82) unweaned; 1 head, 450 lbs., 140.00; 8 head, 525 to 537 lbs., 118.00 to 120.00 (118.74) unweaned; 48 head, 550 to 586 lbs., 114.00 to 127.00 (121.69) unweaned; 6 head, 621 lbs., 110.00 unweaned; 12 head, 673 to 690 lbs., 105.00 to 109.00 (106.36) unweaned; 16 head, 842 lbs., 129.50. Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 348 lbs., 128.00 unweaned; 11 head, 410 to 428 lbs., 120.00 to 127.00 (125.55) unweaned; 6 head, 593 lbs., 90.00 unweaned; 6 head, 655 lbs., 90.00 unweaned; 8 head, 720 lbs., 102.00 unweaned; 7 head, 759 lbs., 101.00 unweaned.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 297 lbs., 159.00; 9 head, 340 lbs., 153.00; 20 head, 307 to 343 lbs., 137.00 to 144.00 (140.48) unweaned; 26 head, 350 to 376 lbs., 139.00 to 151.00 (143.32); 4 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (133.85) unweaned; 74 head, 411 to 449 lbs., 133.00 to 136.00 (134.05) unweaned; 68 head, 452 to 485 lbs., 130.00 to 139.00 (135.30); 15 head, 458 to 499 lbs., 119.00 to 124.00 (121.20) unweaned; 52 head, 533 to 535 lbs., 128.00; 80 head, 500 to 541 lbs., 119.00 to 124.00 (122.17) unweaned; 102 head, 551 to 578 lbs., 127.50 to 131.00 (128.47); 7 head, 575 to 598 lbs., 118.50 to 119.00 (118.64) unweaned; 8 head, 629 lbs., 123.00; 62 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 110.00 to 119.00 (115.20) unweaned; 81 head, 679 lbs., 130.50; 32 head, 674 lbs., 115.00 unweaned; 4 head, 725 lbs., 111.00 unweaned; 4 head, 753 lbs., 107.00 unweaned; 6 head, 814 lbs., 115.00 unweaned; 6 head, 893 lbs., 108.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 283 lbs., 132.00 unweaned; 4 head, 363 to 385 lbs., 127.00 to 130.00 (129.22) unweaned; 41 head, 470 to 490 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (111.08) unweaned; 26 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 110.00 to 113.00 (112.08) unweaned; 13 head, 550 to 596 lbs., 110.00 to 116.00 (112.58) unweaned; 2 head, 600 to 625 lbs., 105.00 to 115.00 (109.90) unweaned; 25 head, 717 to 743 lbs., 90.00 to 92.00 (90.66) unweaned; 2 head, 802 lbs., 91.00 unweaned; 3 head, 855 lbs., 114.00; 5 head, 887 lbs., 85.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 250 lbs., 124.00 unweaned; 2 head, 300 to 320 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 3 head, 450 lbs,. 117.00 unweaned; 23 head, 505 to 538 lbs., 100.00 to 105.00 (100.20) unweaned; 24 head, 575 to 592 lbs., 100.00 unweaned; 4 head, 630 to 640 lbs., 102.00 to 103.00 (102.25) unweaned; 4 head, 691 lbs., 98.00 unweaned; 5 head, 872 lbs., 87.00 unweaned.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 18 head, 1505 to 1690 lbs., 50.00 to 57.50 (54.74) average dressing; 1 head, 1515 lbs., 48.00 low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 23 head, 1080 to 1393 lbs., 49.00 to 55.00 (51.20) average dressing; 42 head, 1054 to 1260 lbs., 39.50 to 48.50 (43.04) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 16 head, 866 to 1310 lbs., 26.00 to 50.00 (38.75) average; 7 head, 1464 lbs., 52.50 high; 69 head, 905 to 1550 lbs., 35.00 to 49.00 (43.42) low; 6 head, 866 lbs., 31.00 low light weight; 5 head, 838 to 933 lbs., 21.00 to 34.00 (26.54) very low; 2 head, 885 to 890 lbs., 21.00 to 27.00 (23.99) very low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 4 head, 1525 to 2000 lbs., 70.00 to 75.00 (73.17) average.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.