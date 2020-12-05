Cattlemen’s Livestock Auction, Dalhart, Texas, reported receipts of 2,387 head of cattle selling on Nov. 12, compared to 2,061 head on Nov. 5 and 2,771 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves weighing under 550 pounds were firm to $5 higher and those over 550 pounds were steady. The feeder steers and heifers weighing over 600 pounds were firm. The slaughter cows and bulls were selling $2 to $4 lower. The trade was fairly active. The demand was fairly good. The supply included 75% feeder cattle with 41% steers, 59% were heifers; and 25% was slaughter cattle with 99% cows and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 42%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 225 to 245 lbs., 173.00 to 186.00 (182.32); 3 head, 260 lbs., 217.00 thin fleshed; 2 head, 283 lbs., 164.00 unweaned; 18 head, 373 to 385 lbs., 202.50 to 205.00 (203.59) thin fleshed; 11 head, 402 to 409 lbs., 159.00 to 162.00 (159.81); 7 head, 428 lbs., 177.50 thin fleshed; 67 head, 478 to 499 lbs., 162.50 to 168.00 (166.07); 40 head, 453 to 472 lbs., 178.00 thin fleshed; 5 head, 492 lbs., 145.00 unweaned; 36 head, 502 to 543 lbs., 153.00 to 163.00 (159.80); 37 head, 500 to 530 lbs., 168.00 to 176.00 (171.78) thin fleshed; 4 head, 545 lbs., 143.00 unweaned; 70 head, 552 to 595 lbs., 126.50 to 153.00 (146.49); 29 head, 561 to 598 lbs., 144.00 to 158.00 (154.22) thin fleshed; 38 head, 575 to 594 lbs., 121.00 to 136.00 (127.91) unweaned; 27 head, 605 to 648 lbs., 132.00 to 139.00 (136.10); 27 head, 615 lbs., 143.00 thin fleshed; 3 head, 667 lbs., 124.00; 10 head, 650 to 675 lbs., 120.00 to 123.00 (120.89) unweaned; 90 head, 703 to 740 lbs., 124.00 to 131.00 (126.94); 8 head, 755 to 786 lbs., 122.25 to 130.00 (123.19); 7 head, 769 lbs., 115.50 unweaned; 9 head, 804 to 830 lbs., 128.00 to 130.00 (129.54); 4 head, 814 lbs., 107.00 unweaned; 3 head, 858 to 860 lbs., 120.00 to 122.00 (121.33); 3 head, 938 lbs., 123.00; 10 head, 927 lbs., 110.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 345 lbs., 150.00 unweaned; 3 head, 370 lbs., 163.00; 4 head, 443 lbs., 151.00; 2 head, 460 lbs., 140.00 unweaned; 2 head, 550 lbs., 129.00; 2 head, 600 to 605 lbs., 121.00 to 123.00 (122.00); 16 head, 706 to 738 lbs., 120.00 to 124.50 (122.95); 3 head, 800 lbs., 120.00; 2 head, 970 lbs., 110.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 10 head, 330 to 348 lbs., 152.00 to 158.00 (153.28); 5 head, 334 lbs., 169.00 thin fleshed; 8 head, 370 lbs., 151.00; 28 head, 371 to 398 lbs., 164.00 to 175.00 (168.92) thin fleshed; 31 head, 408 to 447 lbs., 145.00 to 153.50 (148.52); 39 head, 413 to 441 lbs., 161.00 to 164.00 (161.51) thin fleshed; 72 head, 453 to 491 lbs., 135.00 to 148.00 (140.19); 3 head, 470 lbs., 157.00 thin fleshed; 4 head, 451 lbs., 137.00 unweaned; 80 head, 501 to 536 lbs., 134.00 to 142.50 (138.94); 36 head, 511 lbs., 146.00 thin fleshed; 62 head, 556 to 589 lbs., 127.00 to 136.00 (132.72); 41 head, 564 to 580 lbs., 115.00 to 126.00 (122.24) unweaned; 31 head, 619 to 644 lbs., 126.00 to 134.00 (131.89); 33 head, 633 to 645 lbs., 125.00 to 127.00 (126.58) unweaned; 26 head, 663 lbs., 123.00; 53 head, 652 to 692 lbs., 115.00 to 119.00 (116.87) unweaned; 63 head, 742 lbs., 118.50; 3 head, 742 lbs., 115.00 unweaned; 126 head, 767 to 774 lbs., 127.00 to 128.00 (127.53); 18 head, 756 lbs., 114.00 unweaned; 4 head, 816 lbs., 116.00; 3 head, 1043 lbs., 101.00; 5 head, 1160 lbs., 90.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 335 to 340 lbs., 133.00 to 140.00 (136.47); 1 head, 390 lbs., 142.00; 4 head, 430 lbs., 143.00; 18 head, 525 to 549 lbs., 122.00 to 132.00 (127.65); 5 head, 608 lbs., 109.00; 14 head, 650 to 679 lbs., 110.00 to 113.00 (111.53); 5 head, 700 to 711 lbs., 110.00 to 114.00 (110.79); 4 head, 721 lbs., 105.00 unweaned; 2 head, 878 lbs., 111.00. Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 511 lbs., 115.00; 9 head, 561 lbs., 106.00; 1 head, 620 lbs., 101.00; 5 head, 687 lbs., 105.00; 9 head, 713 to 745 lbs., 100.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 1430 to 1740 lbs., 50.00 to 54.00 (52.04) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 45 head, 1145 to 1395 lbs., 49.00 to 52.00 (50.81) average; 52 head, 1143 to 1612 lbs., 40.00 to 48.00 (43.59) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 104 head, 869 to 1254 lbs., 43.50 to 49.00 (47.18) average; 3 head, 1202 lbs., 52.00 high; 41 head, 906 to 1442 lbs., 39.00 to 44.50 (42.72) low; 49 head, 905 to 1285 lbs., 29.00 to 36.00 (32.77) very low; 22 head, 806 to 851 lbs., 32.00 to 36.50 (36.08) very low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 1 head, 1930 lbs., 78.00 average; 2 head, 1820 to 1905 lbs., 83.00 to 83.50 (83.24) high; 1 head, 1570 lbs., 69.00 low.
