Cattlemen’s Livestock Auction, Dalhart, Texas, reported receipts of 1,503 head of cattle selling on Feb. 25, compared to 1,730 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to two weeks ago, the steer and heifer feeders and calves were firm to $2 higher. The feeder and calf receipts on offer were mostly in thin flesh and/or gaunt condition following the extreme low temperatures and icy conditions of the previous week. The slaughter cows and bulls were steady to weak. The trade was fairly active and the demand was fairly good. The supply included 50% feeder cattle with 56% steers and 44% were heifers; 50% was slaughter cattle with 99% cows and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 65%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 275 lbs., 222.00; 9 head, 350 to 398 lbs., 194.00 to 205.00 (199.95); 8 head, 415 to 443 lbs., 183.75 to 196.00 (191.81); 5 head, 420 lbs., 201.00 thin fleshed; 4 head, 525 lbs., 179.00; 23 head, 527 lbs., 181.00 thin fleshed; 9 head, 563 to 590 lbs., 161.00 to 166.50 (164.61); 4 head, 630 lbs., 145.00; 17 head, 601 to 621 lbs., 156.00 to 159.50 (158.49) thin fleshed; 15 head, 652 to 681 lbs., 142.00 to 149.00 (143.49); 3 head, 712 lbs., 133.00; 65 head, 769 to 789 lbs., 126.00 to 139.25 (138.04); 18 head, 826 lbs., 134.00; 3 head, 915 lbs., 125.50; 11 head, 960 lbs., 124.00; 10 head, 1027 lbs., 118.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 218 lbs., 183.00; 1 head, 310 lbs., 176.00; 9 head, 360 to 395 lbs., 160.00 to 170.00 (168.76); 5 head, 446 lbs., 146.00; 2 head, 445 lbs., 167.00 thin fleshed; 12 head, 453 to 498 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (142.92); 18 head, 503 to 546 lbs., 132.50 to 141.50 (137.04); 12 head, 590 to 592 lbs., 132.00 to 140.00 (136.67); 18 head, 612 to 645 lbs., 125.00 to 131.00 (128.40); 3 head, 652 lbs., 127.00; 2 head, 675 lbs., 115.00 unweaned; 16 head, 711 to 737 lbs., 119.00 to 124.00 (122.48); 39 head, 751 to 774 lbs., 123.00 to 125.00 (124.13).
