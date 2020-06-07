Cattlemen’s Livestock Auction, Dalhart, Texas, reported receipts of 1,797 head of cattle selling on May 28, compared to 1,801 head on May 21 and 1,185 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the steers and heifer calves and feeder steers and heifers were steady except those weighing over 800 pounds were selling $1 to $2 higher. The slaughter cows and bulls were steady with instances of higher dressing kinds selling $1 to $2 higher. The trade was fairly active. The demand was fairly good. The supply included 90% feeder cattle with 40% steers, 49% were heifers and 11% were dairy heifers; 10% was slaughter cattle with 90% cows and 10% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 84%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 213 lbs., 188.00; 13 head, 270 to 289 lbs., 156.00 to 170.00 (163.21); 9 head, 400 to 430 lbs., 168.00 to 171.00 (168.36); 7 head, 450 to 463 lbs., 150.00 to 153.00 (151.71); 40 head, 503 to 539 lbs., 150.00 to 159.00 (154.90); 15 head, 550 to 591 lbs. 140.00 to 148.00 (145.73); 43 head, 601 to 641 lbs., 139.00 to 145.50 (143.66); 96 head, 656 to 697 lbs., 132.50 to141.50 (138.27); 7 head, 725 to 739 lbs., 125.00 to 131.00 (128.59); 36 head, 769 to 789 lbs., 124.00 to 127.50 (126.04); 106 head, 801 to 846 lbs., 118.50 to 124.00 (122.41); 11 head, 865 to 890 lbs., 115.00 to 116.50 (116.10); 10 head, 902 to 918 lbs., 112.00 to 112.50 (112.25); 26 head, 964 lbs., 110.35; 15 head, 1015 to 1023 lbs., 102.0 to 103.00 (102.34). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 402 to 425 lbs., 154.00 to 155.00 (154.59); 7 head, 453 to 455 lbs., 150.00 to 156.00 (150.86); 8 head, 503 to 530 lbs., 136.00 to 148.00 (137.57); 6 head, 553 to 565 lbs., 138.00 to 142.00 (140.69); 2 head, 610 to 620 lbs., 135.00 to 136.00 (135.50); 13 head, 652 lbs., 139.00; 3 head, 720 to 730 lbs., 119.00 to 121.00 (119.66); 60 head, 760 lbs., 128.50; 3 head, 840 lbs., 112.00. Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 410 lbs., 140.00; 3 head, 477 lbs., 145.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 266 lbs., 150.00; 13 head, 360 to 392 lbs., 142.00 to 150.00 (147.10); 3 head, 458 to 460 lbs., 143.00 to 144.00 (143.67); 26 head, 515 to 548 lbs., 134.00 to 140.00 (139.28); 10 head, 553 to 593 lbs., 131.00 to 137.00 (132.75); 16 head, 601 to 632 lbs., 127.00 to 128.00 (127.72); 150 head, 658 to 697 lbs., 119.00 to 128.50 (125.28); 74 head, 710 to 748 lbs., 113.00 to 123.00 (120.45); 80 head, 755 to 793 lbs., 107.00 to 118.00 (113.17);’ 85 head, 810 to 825 lbs., 105.50 to 112.75 (111.72); 97 head, 852 to 869 lbs., 105.00 to 114.75 (108.20); 24 head, 905 to 934 lbs., 103.00 to 104.50 (103.12); 6 head, 967 lbs., 105.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 415 lbs., 138.00; 1 head, 450 lbs., 135.00; 1 head, 505 lbs., 128.00; 20 head, 570 to 590 lbs., 123.00 to 129.50 (128.61); 3 head, 640 to 647 lbs., 118.00 to 120.00 (118.66); 6 head, 684 lbs., 115.00; 7 head, 803 lbs., 107.00; 5 head, 916 lbs., 97.00; 17 head, 951 lbs., 101.50; 10 head, 1007 lbs., 94.00. Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 580 to 583 lbs., 104.00 to 109.00 (107.75); 2 head, 658 lbs., 107.00; 5 head, 700 to 733 lbs., 91.00 to 104.00 (99.39); 1 head, 775 lbs., 102.00. Dairy heifers, small and medium frame 3, 6 head, 403 to 425 lbs., 40.00 to 42.00 (41.36); 18 head, 603 to 641 lbs. 40.00 to 47.00 (43.01); 8 head, 654 to 680 lbs., 46.00 to 60.00 (56.40); 6 head, 720 to 735 lbs. 47.00 to 57.00 (55.02); 80 head, 803 to 828 lbs., 49.00 to 56.00 (51.67); 12 head, 870 lbs., 43.00; 18 head, 1072 lbs., 56.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 1815 lbs., 62.00 average dressing; 3 head, 1828 lbs., 67.50 high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 17 head, 1115 to 1469 lbs., 60.00 to 66.50 (64.74) average; 4 head, 1200 to 1293 lbs., 71.00 to 74.00 (72.56) high; 5 head, 995 to 1110 lbs., 56.00 to 57.00 (56.62) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 7 head, 815 to 1080 lbs., 61.00 to 66.00 (63.90) average; 6 head, 1045 to 1128 lbs., 68.00 to 70.00 (69.52) high; 20 head, 930 to 1165 lbs., 41.00 to 54.00 (46.73); low; 12 head, 828 to 1130 lbs., 32.00 to 39.00 (36.14) very low; 1 head, 765 lbs., 31.00 very low light weight. Bulls 1, 5 head, 1460 to 1665 lbs., 87.00 t0 93.00 (91.05) average; 3 head, 1565 to 1780 lbs., 95.50 to 102.00 (99.13) high.
