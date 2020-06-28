Cattlemen’s Livestock Auction, Dalhart, Texas, reported receipts of 1,486 head of cattle selling on June 18, compared to 1,356 head on June 11 and 1,005 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and steer calves were firm. There were not enough feeder heifers and heifer calves on offer for a comparison; however, a firm undertone was noted. The slaughter cows and bulls were steady to weak. The trade was fairly active. The demand was fairly good. The supply included 79% feeder cattle with 47% steers, 47% were heifers and 6% were dairy heifers; and 21% was slaughter cattle with 94% cows and 6% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 67%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 433 lbs., 161.00; 34 head, 461 lbs., 165.00; 60 head, 508 to 544 lbs., 151.00 to 157.50 (156.30); 73 head, 550 to 592 lbs., 145.00 to 147.50 (147.04); 47 head, 611 to 617 lbs., 144.00 to 147.00 (146.56); 4 head, 691 lbs., 139.00; 14 head, 708 to 722 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (133.41); 6 head, 764 to 785 lbs., 125.50 to 130.00 (129.23); 109 head, 802 to 843 lbs. 123.50 to 127.00 (126.01); 62 head, 870 to 895 lbs., 118.00 to 120.50 (120.46); 18 head, 918 to 932 lbs., 114.50 to 117.00 (115.60); 3 head, 992 lbs., 107.50; 6 head, 1010 lbs., 109.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 470 to 492 lbs., 143.00 to 150.00 (144.96); 9 head, 575 to 593 lbs., 138.00 to 142.00 (140.20); 8 head, 677 lbs., 136.00; 10 head, 710 to 718 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (126.01); 1 head, 925 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 445 lbs., 122.00; 2 head, 505 to 520 lbs., 128.00 to 129.00 (128.51); 2 head, 575 to 590 lbs., 122.00 to 126.00 (123.97); 2 head, 650 to 670 lbs., 125.00 to 127.00 (126.02); 3 head, 705 to 745 lbs., 113.00 to 120.00 (115.98); 1 head, 845 lbs., 103.00; 1 head, 905 lbs., 94.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 407 to 410 lbs., 145.00 to 149.00 (148.50); 32 head, 466 to 474 lbs., 141.00 to 145.00 (144.11); 18 head, 544 lbs., 133.00; 24 head, 567 to 590 lbs., 128.00 to 133.00 (132.11); 39 head, 647 lbs., 130.50; 23 head, 650 to 670 lbs., 121.00 to 132.50 (129.82); 37 head, 709 to 739 lbs., 119.50 to 125.00 (122.97); 83 head, 793 lbs., 115.50; 69 head, 836 lbs., 111.00; 12 head, 850 to 860 lbs., 110.00 to 111.50 (110.62); 67 head, 920 to 932 lbs., 99.00 to 102.50 (102.40); 26 head, 1017 lbs., 90.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 410 to 430 lbs., 135.00 to 138.00 (137.22); 4 head, 450 to 473 lbs., 133.00 to 138.00 (134.20); 10 head, 510 to 527 lbs., 124.00 to 132.00 (126.29); 1 head, 565 lbs., 125.00; 1 head, 620 lbs., 118.00; 6 head, 650 to 680 lbs., 115.00 to 119.00 (115.67); 5 head, 815 lbs., 106.50. Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 415 lbs., 115.00; 2 head, 505 to 545 lbs., 116.00 to 120.00 (117.92); 2 head, 570 to 575 lbs., 118.00 to 120.00 (119.00); 1 head, 605 lbs., 115.00; 6 head, 720 to 740 lbs., 90.00 to 99.00 (91.47); 3 head, 757 lbs., 92.00; 2 head, 853 lbs., 89.00.
Dairy heifers: Medium and large frame 3, 4 head, 318 lbs., 40.00; 7 head, 421 to 422 lbs., 40.00 to 42.50 (41.07); 13 head, 470 to 475 lbs., 35.00 to 37.00 (35.15); 1 head, 530 lbs., 32.50; 1 head, 595 lbs., 35.00; 7 head, 874 lbs., 53.00; 1 head, 905 lbs., 42.50. Small and medium frame 3, 2 head, 375 lbs., 42.50; 8 head, 535 to 549 lbs., 42.50 to 52.00 (50.84); 2 head, 580 lbs., 60.00; 5 head, 612 to 645 lbs., 42.00 to 45.00 (43.88); 2 head, 655 to 685 lbs., 40.00 to 47.00 (43.58); 6 head, 701 lbs., 47.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 1397 to 1660 lbs., 64.00 to 68.50 (66.97) average dressing; 8 head, 1400 to 1475 lbs., 69.50 to 71.00 (70.63) high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 54 head, 1030 to 1590 lbs., 60.00 to 68.00 (64.13) average; 1 head, 1655 lbs., 70.50 high; 9 head, 885 to 1112 lbs., 54.00 to 59.00 (55.02) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 40 head, 833 to 1176 lbs., 52.00 to 62.00 (59.73) average; 2 head, 1015 to 1075 lbs., 66.00 to 69.00 (67.46) high; 62 head, 820 to 1270 lbs., 48.00 to 57.00 (51.46) low; 14 head, 813 to 1370 lbs., 30.00 to 43.00 (40.32) very low. Bulls 1, 7 head, 1525 to 1940 lbs., 88.50 to 90.00 (89.01) average; 2 head, 1695 to 2045 lbs., 92.00 to 94.00 (92.91) high; 4 head, 1250 to 1705 lbs., 64.00 to 79.00 (71.69) low.
