The Colorado weekly cattle auction summary reported receipts of 1,758 head selling for the week ending on Aug. 13, compared to 2,407 head trading the previous reporting period, according to USDA-Colorado Department of Agriculture Market News, Greeley, Colorado. This report includes results from Sterling Livestock and Livestock Exchange. Compared to a week ago, trade activity and demand were moderate to good. The feeder cattle market was too lightly tested to trend. In the slaughter cows and bulls supply, average dressing Breakers were trading $2.50 to $3.50 lower, average dressing Boners were selling $1 to $2 lower, average dressing Leans were trading steady to $2 lower, and average dressing bulls were selling $1 to $3.50 lower. Slaughter cows returning to feed were trading mostly steady to $2 higher. Bred cows and cow-calf pairs were too lightly tested to trend. The supply included: 51% feeder cattle (61% steers, 38% heifers, 2% bulls); 40% slaughter cattle (86% cows, 14% bulls); 8% replacement cattle (89% stock cows, 4% bred cows, 7% cow-calf pairs). The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 71%. Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 311 lbs., 217.50; 18 head, 355 to 370 lbs., 192.50 to 196.00 (193.25); 16 head, 420 to 429 lbs., 189.00 to 191.00 (189.99); 40 head, 502 to 517 lbs., 178.00 (178.00); 26 head, 781 lbs., 144.75 (144.75); 191 head, 825 to 837 lbs., 146.00 to 153.25 (153.14); 6 head, 868 lbs., 149.00; 62 head, 912 lbs., 145.75. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 438 lbs., 176.00; 3 head, 452 lbs., 166.00; 2 head, 528 lbs., 160.00; 5 head, 560 to 568 lbs., 154.00 to 155.00 (154.20); 10 head, 610 to 624 lbs., 144.00 to 152.00 (145.57); 7 head, 660 to 695 lbs., 143.00 to 146.00 (143.87); 19 head, 717 to 719 lbs., 142.50 to 144.00 (142.97); 20 head, 765 to 780 lbs., 137.00 to 141.50 (140.30); 17 head, 815 to 833 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (135.46); 5 head, 870 lbs., 124.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 4 head, 260 to 295 lbs., 450.00 to 500.00 (482.91). Medium 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 650 to 687 lbs., 134.00 to 136.00 (134.83); 6 head, 727 lbs., 123.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 17 head, 306 lbs., 189.00; 39 head, 365 to 395 lbs., 169.00 to 177.00 (170.53); 8 head, 400 to 423 lbs., 159.00 to 170.00 (165.73); 21 head, 469 to 484 lbs., 151.00 to 161.00 (156.51); 47 head, 650 to 688 lbs., 141.50 to 144.00 (142.42); 32 head, 700 to 749 lbs., 130.00 to 135.50 (132.42); 13 head, 754 to 796 lbs., 129.00 to 137.50 (132.00); 14 head, 815 to 821 lbs., 126.00 to 131.00 (129.93); 10 head, 874 lbs., 130.50; 17 head, 904 to 927 lbs., 124.00 to 129.00 (126.09); 7 head, 974 lbs., 119.50; 9 head, 1058 lbs., 118.00. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 3 head, 210 to 240 lbs., 375.00 to 385.00 (381.36). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 310 lbs., 170.00; 2 head, 405 lbs., 146.00; 3 head, 475 lbs., 143.00; 2 head, 588 lbs., 140.50; 27 head, 606 to 638 lbs., 128.00 to 137.00 (133.39); 2 head, 653 lbs., 134.00; 15 head, 720 to 729 lbs., 124.00 to 129.50 (127.16); 2 head, 743 lbs., 121.00, full. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 head, 125 lbs., 185.00 to 200.00 (192.50); 3 head, 155 to 185 lbs., 150.00 to 285.00 (240.30); 3 head, 250 to 295 lbs., 350.00 to 425.00 (393.52).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 285 lbs., 202.50; 3 head, 353 lbs., 160.00; 3 head, 473 lbs., 157.50; 3 head, 537 lbs., 141.00; 2 head, 623 lbs., 140.00.
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 64 head, 1515 to 1955 lbs., 64.00 to 73.00 (65.98), average; 50 head, 1580 to 1890 lbs., 58.50 to 63.00 (61.24), low. Boner 80 to 85%, 121 head, 1200 to 1662 lbs., 63.00 to 73.00 (65.70), average; 93 head, 1225 to 1765 lbs., 50.50 to 62.50 (59.64), low. Lean 85 to 90%, 102 head, 760 to 1430 lbs., 56.00 to 65.00 (60.24), average; 8 head, 970 to 1195 lbs., 66.00 to 75.00 (68.76), high; 34 head, 840 to 1445 lbs., 45.00 to 55.00 (51.68), low.
Slaughter bulls: 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 22 head, 1712 to 2565 lbs., 90.00 to 99.50 (94.53), average; 1 head, 2185 lbs., 113.00, high; 45 head, 1105 to 2555 lbs., 71.00 to 89.00 (82.21), low.
Replacement cows: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, more than 2 years old, open, 5 head, 900 to 1125 lbs., 101.00 to 115.00 (110.75). Medium and large frame 2, more than 2 years, open, 3 head, 960 to 1280 lbs., 86.00 to 92.00 (89.23). Large frame 2 to 3, more than 2 years, open, 68 head, 848 to 1190 lbs., 80.00 to 88.00 (86.35). Large 3, more than 2 years, open, 22 head, 695 to 1117 lbs., 71.00 to 79.00 (75.61). Large 4, more than 2 years, open, 4 head, 620 to 1045 lbs., 61.00 to 66.00 (63.87).
Bred cows: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, less than 8 years, third trimester, 5 head, 1470 lbs., 1025.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pound calf, per family/actual weight, from 5 to 8 years, first trimester to second trimester, 7 head, 1295 to 1750 lbs., 1275.00 to 1475.00 (1392.64); less than 8 years, first trimester, 1 head, 1110 lbs., 925.00.
