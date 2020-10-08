The Colorado weekly cattle auction summary reported receipts of 8,634 head selling the week ending on Oct. 1, compared to 7,944 head trading the previous week and 5,633 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Colorado Department of Agriculture Market News, Greeley, Colorado.
This week’s report includes results from Livestock Exchange, Winter Livestock, La Junta Livestock and Sterling Livestock. Compared to a week ago, trade activity and demand were moderate to good. Feeder steers weighing under 500 pounds were selling mostly $1 to $4 lower, 500 to 600 pounds were trading $1 to $4 higher, and steers over 600 pounds were mixed, trading was mostly $1 to $5 lower. Feeder heifers across all weight classes were trading mostly $1 to $6 higher. In the slaughter cows and bulls supply, average dressing Breakers were selling $1 higher, average dressing Boners were trading $1 higher, average dressing Leans were selling $1 lower, and average dressing Bulls were trading $2 lower. A large portion of this offering of slaughter cows will be put back on feed. Supply included: 77% feeder cattle (52% steers, 0% dairy steers, 46% heifers, 1% bulls); 12% slaughter cattle (1% steers, 87% cows, 12% bulls); 11% replacement cattle (69% stock cows, 31% bred cows). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 26%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 58 head, 316 to 344 lbs., 185.00 to 206.00 (192.48); 59 head, 350 to 390 lbs., 177.50 to 207.00 (187.85); 196 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 169.00 to 190.00 (175.55); 17 head, 407 to 415 lbs., 179.00 to 180.00 (179.35), fancy; 9 head, 413 lbs., 184.00, thin fleshed; 180 head, 456 to 497 lbs., 160.00 to 173.00 (164.94); 8 head, 457 lbs., 176.00, fancy; 4 head, 450 to 475 lbs., 155.00 to 156.00 (155.49), full; 30 head, 459 lbs., 176.00, thin fleshed; 468 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 148.00 to 168.00 (157.16); 2 head, 530 lbs., 150.00, full; 460 head, 550 to 597 lbs., 141.00 to 156.50 (148.03); 73 head, 551 to 597 lbs., 152.00 to 155.50 (152.90), fancy; 30 head, 596 lbs., 140.00, fleshy; 5 head, 578 lbs., 155.00, thin fleshed; 30 head, 600 to 641 lbs., 136.00 to 151.00 (143.32); 196 head, 602 to 646 lbs., 136.50 to 142.00 (139.55), unweaned; 103 head, 662 to 691 lbs., 128.00 to 147.00 (141.88); 5 head, 651 lbs., 141.50, thin fleshed; 50 head, 654 to 689 lbs., 134.50 to 138.00 (135.87), unweaned; 53 head, 713 to 748 lbs., 135.00 to 143.00 (140.35); 120 head, 704 to 741 lbs., 129.00 to 137.00 (135.63), unweaned; 24 head, 761 to 795 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (139.35); 17 head, 756 lbs., 143.00, fancy; 41 head, 803 to 816 lbs., 134.00 to 141.75 (138.40); 25 head, 857 to 898 lbs., 132.00 to 133.50 (132.69); 3 head, 913 lbs., 126.00; 8 head, 976 lbs., 124.00. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 3 head, 215 lbs., 410.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 283 lbs., 182.50; 9 head, 346 lbs., 182.00; 32 head, 405 to 449 lbs., 161.00 to 171.00 (165.83); 150 head, 453 to 497 lbs., 152.00 to 166.00 (159.00); 40 head, 516 to 544 lbs., 146.00 to 151.00 (149.14); 60 head, 565 to 594 lbs., 139.50 to 142.50 (140.92); 27 head, 601 to 635 lbs., 139.00 to 146.50 (142.39); 51 head, 650 to 680 lbs., 128.00 to 141.50 (134.34); 35 head, 713 to 714 lbs., 127.50 to 131.50 (128.18); 6 head, 794 lbs., 128.00; 31 head, 800 lbs., 135.75; 10 head, 870 to 896 lbs., 116.00 to 128.00 (123.28). Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 448 lbs., 151.00. Medium frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 530 to 542 lbs., 144.00 to 149.00 (144.82).
Dairy feeder steers: Large frame 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 1152 lbs., 71.00. Large frame 4, 4 head, 919 lbs., 61.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 308 to 340 lbs., 170.00 to 175.00 (173.07); 78 head, 352 to 394 lbs., 155.00 to 171.50 (159.71); 304 head, 400 to 444 lbs., 140.00 to 160.00 (147.42); 22 head, 420 lbs., 150.00, thin fleshed; 406 head, 450 to 496 lbs., 134.00 to 151.50 (139.57); 80 head, 457 lbs., 148.00, fancy; 5 head, 455 lbs., 135.00, full; 16 head, 453 lbs., 147.00, thin fleshed; 405 head, 502 to 548 lbs., 129.00 to 144.50 (134.87); 228 head, 551 to 595 lbs., 128.00 to 146.75 (135.33); 53 head, 552 lbs., 139.50, thin fleshed; 6 head, 600 lbs., 139.00; 115 head, 600 to 635 lbs., 129.00 to 134.00 (132.55), unweaned; 44 head, 665 to 685 lbs., 134.00 to 138.50 (134.69); 43 head, 655 to 691 lbs., 123.00 to 133.50 (128.08), unweaned; 83 head, 701 to 736 lbs., 130.00 to 136.50 (135.29); 6 head, 750 to 761 lbs., 125.00 to 126.00 (125.16); 60 head, 776 lbs., 134.50, guaranteed open; 18 head, 815 lbs., 131.00; 33 head, 841 to 847 lbs., 131.00 to 133.00 (132.76), guaranteed open; 21 head, 859 to 887 lbs., 121.50 to 124.50 (122.76); 9 head, 908 to 935 lbs., 118.50 to 119.50 (118.84); 15 head, 955 to 989 lbs., 114.00 to 123.00 (121.25); 3 head, 968 lbs., 114.00, fleshy; 6 head, 988 lbs., 119.00, guaranteed open. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 5 head, 242 lbs., 400.00; 3 head, 250 lbs., 385.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 42 head, 300 to 346 lbs., 147.00 to 161.00 (155.77); 95 head, 354 to 398 lbs., 143.00 to 158.00 (146.29); 52 head, 455 to 489 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (133.69); 29 head, 529 to 532 lbs., 135.00 to 137.00 (136.79); 41 head, 559 to 588 lbs., 128.00 to 134.00 (132.42); 6 head, 618 to 628 lbs., 125.00 to 133.00 (127.65); 9 head, 688 lbs., 126.00; 11 head, 718 to 729 lbs., 124.00 to 126.00 (124.90); 15 head, 762 to 788 lbs., 120.00 to 122.00 (120.41); 4 head, 840 lbs., 111.00, full; 3 head, 978 lbs., 114.50, guaranteed open; 6 head, 1120 to 1121 lbs., 101.00 to 106.50 (104.67), guaranteed open. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 432 lbs., 132.00; 11 head, 478 to 485 lbs., 122.00 to 131.00 (127.72); 3 head, 602 lbs., 106.00; 4 head, 659 lbs., 123.00. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 428 lbs., 143.00. Large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 789 lbs., 122.00. Medium frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 716 lbs., 127.50. Medium frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 607 lbs., 120.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 21 head, 569 lbs., 144.00; 11 head, 689 lbs., 136.00, unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 386 lbs., 162.00; 9 head, 458 lbs., 156.25. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 643 lbs., 101.00. Slaughter steers: Choice 1 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 1448 to 1616 lbs., 95.00 to 104.00 (101.63), average. Select and Choice 2 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 1460 lbs., 80.00, average.
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 30 head, 1290 to 2020 lbs., 58.00 to 74.00 (65.66), average; 40 head, 1425 to 2090 lbs., 51.00 to 61.00 (57.94), low. Boner 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 85 head, 1095 to 1668 lbs., 56.00 to 70.00 (63.90), average; 1 head, 1575 lbs., 66.50, high; 133 head, 1080 to 1810 lbs., 50.00 to 60.00 (55.42), low; 43 head, 1270 to 1730 lbs., 39.00 to 52.50 (50.09), very low. Lean 85 to 90%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 21 head, 920 to 1360 lbs., 50.00 to 67.00 (57.67), average; 157 head, 770 to 1550 lbs., 42.00 to 55.50 (49.66), low; 67 head, 796 to 1445 lbs., 31.00 to 44.50 (38.02), very low. Slaughter bulls: 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 30 head, 1511 to 2225 lbs., 76.00 to 85.00 (79.73), average; 2 head, 2385 to 2400 lbs., 89.00 to 95.00 (91.99), high; 33 head, 1442 to 2045 lbs., 70.00 to 80.00 (74.42), low; 6 head, 1190 to 1269 lbs., 71.00 to 78.00 (72.27), low return to feed. Frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 996 to 1235 lbs., 56.50 to 62.00 (60.09), low return to feed.
Replacement cattle: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, from 2 to 4 years, open, 14 head, 835 to 1175 lbs., 81.00 to 97.00 (83.57); from 5 to 8 years, open, 214 head, 1022 to 1850 lbs., 50.00 to 61.00 (56.17). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, more than 2 years, open, 7 head, 1064 to 1170 lbs., 110.00 to 119.00 (114.93); from 2 to 4 years, open, 13 head, 980 to 1400 lbs., 69.00 to 75.50 (71.52); from 5 to 8 years, open, 65 head, 1035 to 1510 lbs., 62.00 to 69.50 (66.72). Large frame 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, more than 2 years, open, 18 head, 1020 to 1420 lbs., 84.50 to 88.50 (86.86). Large frame 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, more than 2 years, open, 1 head, 1360 lbs., 79.00.
Bred replacement cows: Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, from 5 to 8 years, second trimester, 30 head, 1244 to 1388 lbs., 835.00 to 960.00 (896.13); less than 8 years, second trimester, 59 head, 1125 to 1292 lbs., 650.00 to 760.00 (689.53). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, from 5 to 8 years, first trimester, 5 head, 1005 to 1330 lbs., 825.00 to 900.00 (861.21); from 5 to 8 years, second trimester, 28 head, 1158 to 1700 lbs., 900.00 to 1075.00 (1043.01); less than 8 years, first to second trimester, 20 head, 1005 to 1475 lbs., 575.00 to 835.00 (749.33).
