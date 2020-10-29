The Colorado weekly cattle auction summary reported receipts of 13,131 head selling the week ending on Oct. 14, compared to 14,652 head trading the previous week and 8,957 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Colorado Department of Agriculture Market News, Greeley, Colorado.
This report includes results from Livestock Exchange, Winter Livestock, La Junta Livestock, and Sterling Livestock. Compared to a week ago, trade activity and demand were moderate to good. Feeder steers weighing under 650 pounds were selling mostly $2 to $10 lower, and steers over 650 pounds were trading uneven from $7 lower to $7 higher. Feeder heifers under 500 pounds were trading $5 to $10 lower, 500 to 600 pounds were selling $2 to $3 lower, 600 to 750 pounds were selling $1 higher, with no market test on heifers over 750 pounds. In the slaughter cattle supply, average dressing slaughter cows were trading $2 to $4 lower. Average dressing bulls were selling $2 higher. Supply included: 83% feeder cattle (61% steers, 39% heifers, 0% bulls, 0% dairy heifers); 11% slaughter cattle (92% cows, 8% bulls); 6% replacement cattle (58% stock cows, 41% bred cows, 0% bred heifers, 0% cow-calf pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 34%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 290 lbs., 195.00; 40 head, 315 to 348 lbs., 178.00 to 206.00 (192.38); 167 head, 350 to 399 lbs., 176.00 to 212.00 (190.53); 226 head, 404 to 449 lbs., 156.00 to 180.00 (167.12); 412 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 143.00 to 176.00 (153.48); 11 head, 476 to 478 lbs., f59.00 to 160.00 (159.36), thin fleshed; 616 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 141.00 to 165.25 (152.12); 53 head, 500 lbs., 157.00, thin fleshed; 787 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 130.50 to 156.25 (141.98); 28 head, 598 lbs., 142.00, fleshy; 60 head, 570 lbs.,148.50, thin fleshed; 132 head, 604 to 646 lbs., 138.50 to 158.00 (151.73); 49 head, 626 lbs., 151.25, fancy; 4 head, 636 lbs.,132.00, full; 708 head, 601 to 645 lbs., 128.00 to 140.00 (134.90), unweaned; 267 head, 651 to 691 lbs., 137.50 to 153.00 (142.67); 10 head, 661 lbs., 131.00, fleshy; 194 head, 662 to 687 lbs., 125.00 to 134.25 (131.26), unweaned; 126 head, 700 to 747 lbs., 131.50 to 152.25 (147.86); 32 head, 705 to 733 lbs., 130.00 to 131.00 (130.41), unweaned; 61 head, 755 to 795 lbs., 123.00 to 145.75 (131.04); 27 head, 762 lbs., 146.25, fancy; 28 head, 780 lbs., 134.50, full; 69 head, 813 to 829 lbs., 135.50 to 139.75 (139.19); 42 head, 855 to 888 lbs., 136.00 to 139.75 (138.22); 10 head, 921 lbs., 128.50; 8 head, 964 lbs., 124.00; 3 head, 1022 lbs., 117.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 23 head, 288 lbs., 181.00; 23 head, 320 to 326 lbs., 181.00 to 182.00 (181.26); 24 head, 380 to 398 lbs., 170.00 to 175.00 (171.41); 22 head, 418 to 443 lbs., 161.00 to 170.00 (165.49); 19 head, 488 to 489 lbs., 157.00 to 159.00 (157.84); 112 head, 504 to 549 lbs., 136.00 to 153.25 (145.22); 86 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 131.00 to 148.50 (139.03); 25 head, 610 to 628 lbs., 134.00 to 149.50 (139.67); 16 head, 614 lbs., 125.50, unweaned; 7 head, 671 to 683 lbs., 143.00 to 143.50 (143.14); 5 head, 718 lbs., 124.00; 54 head, 770 to 785 lbs., 128.00 to 132.00 (130.22); 40 head, 824 to 847 lbs., 121.50 to 125.00 (123.96); 7 head, 871 lbs., 122.50. Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 256 lbs., 177.50, full; 7 head, 532 lbs., 136.00; 13 head, 568 lbs., 127.00, full; 31 head, 630 lbs., 133.00. Large frame 1, 13 head, 533 to 548 lbs., 136.00 to 138.00 (137.40); 10 head, 613 to 628 lbs., 125.00, unweaned. Medium frame 1, 8 head, 436 lbs., 146.00; 50 head, 521 to 547 lbs., 123.00 to 125.50 (124.88); 46 head, 580 lbs., 126.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 270 to 282 lbs., 162.50 to 165.00 (163.72); 99 head, 352 to 398 lbs., 139.50 to 150.50 (143.97); 167 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 130.00 to 151.00 (136.77); 20 head, 403 lbs., 142.00, fancy; 8 head, 413 lbs., 145.00, thin fleshed; 276 head, 450 to 496 lbs., 125.00 to 145.00 (133.75); 58 head, 483 lbs., 135.00, thin fleshed; 411 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 120.00 to 146.00 (131.49); 41 head, 516 to 520 lbs., 138.50 to 158.00 (140.42), fancy; 444 head, 550 to 596 lbs., 120.00 to 145.00 (127.74); 163 head, 604 to 648 lbs., 125.00 to 141.00 (130.63); 3 head, 642 lbs., 126.00, full; 102 head, 600 to 641 lbs., 121.00 to 129.50 (126.56), unweaned; 179 head, 653 to 694 lbs., 127.00 to 138.75 (130.90); 51 head, 653 to 685 lbs., 125.00 to 126.00 (125.56), unweaned; 58 head, 709 to 745 lbs., 125.00 to 130.50 (127.22); 17 head, 701 to 722 lbs., 124.00 to 126.00 (125.18), unweaned; 12 head, 756 to 786 lbs., 121.00 to 123.50 (122.48); 44 head, 850 to 896 lbs., 121.00 to 126.00 (124.64); 5 head, 1038 lbs., 105.00; 14 head, 1020 lbs., 123.00, replacement. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 40 head, 300 to 347 lbs., 151.00 to 158.00 (153.83); 112 head, 351 to 399 lbs., 126.00 to 154.00 (141.05); 167 head, 407 to 443 lbs., 121.00 to 149.00 (132.72); 171 head, 450 to 497 lbs., 116.00 to 142.50 (129.07); 85 head, 505 to 545 lbs., 126.00 to 141.00 (137.23); 69 head, 557 to 589 lbs., 118.00 to 136.50 (128.22); 59 head, 601 to 635 lbs., 131.00 to 133.00 (132.17); 21 head, 677 to 691 lbs., 124.00 to 128.00 (127.01); 4 head, 666 lbs., 115.00, unweaned; 3 head, 750 lbs., 123.00; 3 head, 842 lbs., 123.00. Medium and large frame 2, 19 head, 285 to 292 lbs., 152.50; 20 head, 358 to 397 lbs., 142.00 to 145.50 (144.11); 19 head, 418 to 448 lbs., 120.00 to 126.00 (124.50); 49 head, 473 lbs., 133.00; 24 head, 564 to 585 lbs., 111.00 to 128.00 (121.85). Medium frame 1, 9 head, 526 lbs., 119.00; 17 head, 551 lbs., 113.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 415 lbs., 129.00. Small and medium frame 1, 12 head, 390 lbs., 121.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 519 to 525 lbs., 120.00 to 135.00 (125.04); 7 head, 581 lbs., 116.00.
Dairy feeder heifers: Large frame 2, 7 head, 828 lbs., 90.00; 2 head, 945 lbs., 90.00.
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75 to 80%, 50 head, 1315 to 2020 lbs., 57.00 to 69.50 (61.43), average; 14 head, 1560 to 2040 lbs., 63.00 to 72.50 (69.46), high; 34 head, 1300 to 1895 lbs., 51.00 to 58.50 (55.43), low. Boner 80 to 85%, 118 head, 910 to 1750 lbs., 56.00 to 65.00 (60.05), average; 128 head, 1020 to 1835 lbs., 49.50 to 56.00 (51.98), low; 52 head, 1208 to 1770 lbs., 36.00 to 49.00 (46.50), very low. Lean 85 to 90%, 81 head, 820 to 1515 lbs., 48.00 to 59.00 (53.22), average; 10 head, 790 to 1230 lbs., 60.00 to 65.00 (61.31), high; 220 head, 720 to 1525 lbs., 42.00 to 52.00 (47.64), low; 50 head, 820 to 1475 lbs., 25.00 to 42.50 (36.44), very low.
Slaughter bulls: 1 to 2, 52 head, 1350 to 2330 lbs., 76.00 to 85.50 (80.09), average; 1 head, 2000 lbs., 88.00, high; 26 head, 1115 to 2110 lbs., 65.00 to 76.50 (72.55), low; 2 head, 995 lbs., 75.00, low return to feed.
Replacement cows: Medium and large frame 1, from 2 to 4 years, open, 3 head, 730 to 1080 lbs., 82.50 to 87.50 (85.37); from 5 to 8 years, open, 258 head, 905 to 1755 lbs., 48.50 to 63.00 (55.21). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, open, 27 head, 1170 to 1465 lbs., 50.00 to 59.50 (54.71). Large frame 2 to 3, more than 2 years, open, 43 head, 815 to 1423 lbs., 81.00 to 89.00 (86.79). Large frame 3, more than 2 years, open, 1 head, 1460 lbs., 79.00. Large frame 4, more than 2 years, open, 4 head, 1095 to 1548 lbs., 58.50 to 61.00 (59.55).
Bred cows: Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, from 2 to 8 years, 2nd trimester, 49 head, 1059 to 1247 lbs., 1025.00 to 1100.00 (1070.41); from 5 to 8 years, 2nd trimester, 35 head, 1255 to 1368 lbs., 810.00 to 975.00 (889.88); more than 8 years, second trimester, 123 head, 185 to 1383 lbs., 625.00 to 760.00 (703.32). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, from 2 to 8 years, 2nd trimester, 20 head, 920 to 1520 lbs., 800.00 to 1000.00 (961.20); from 5 to 8 years, 1st to 2nd trimester, 8 head, 1450 lbs., 1000.00; from 5 to 8 years, 2nd trimester, 12 head, 1214 to 1295 lbs., 700.00 to 760.00 (730.97); more than 8 years, 1st trimester, 5 head, 1233 to 1430 lbs., 700.00 to 710.00 (702.25); more than 8 years, 1st to 2nd trimester, 51 head, 1172 to 1386 lbs., 610.00 to 785.00 (705.56); more than 8 years, 3rd trimester, 3 head, 1270 to 1640 lbs., 800.00 to 860.00 (823.54).
Bred heifers: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, more than 2 years, 1st trimester, 2 head, 1228 lbs., 1000.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with more than 150-pound calf, per family/actual weight, from 2 to 4 years, open, 1 head, 1080 lbs., 1225.00.
