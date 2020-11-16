The Colorado weekly cattle auction summary reported receipts of 17,014 head selling the week ending on Nov. 5, compared to 11,242 head trading the previous reporting period and 22,871 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Colorado Department of Agriculture Market News, Greeley, Colorado.
This report includes results from Livestock Exchange, La Junta Livestock, Winter Livestock, Centennial Livestock and Sterling Livestock. The trade activity and demand were good on feeder calves weighing under 600 pounds and moderate to good on the rest of the supply. The feeder steers weighing under 600 pounds were trading mostly $5 to $12 higher, those 600 to 800 pounds were selling mixed, ranging from $7 lower to $7 higher on a light test with no comparable trades on steers over 800 pounds. Compared to the previous reporting period, the dairy feeder steers weighing under 450 pounds were trading sharply higher and those over 450 pounds were selling $3 to $10 lower on a light test. The dairy feeder heifers were too lightly tested to trend. The feeder heifers weighing under 550 pounds were trading mostly $8 to $16 higher, those 550 to 750 pounds were selling $5 to $9 higher and those over 750 pounds were mixed trading $1 lower to $2 higher on a light test. In the slaughter cows and bulls supply, average dressing Breakers were selling $1 lower, average dressing Boners were trading $2 lower, average dressing Leans were selling $2 lower, and average dressing bulls were trading $1 lower. Middle aged stock cows returning to feed were selling $2 lower. There were no comparable trades on breds and pairs in the replacement cattle supply. Supply included: 75% feeder cattle (48% steers, 12% dairy steers, 37% heifers, 1% bulls, 3% dairy heifers); 8% slaughter cattle (92% cows, 8% bulls); 17% replacement cattle (40% stock cows, 56% bred cows, 2% bred heifers, 2% cow-calf pairs, 0% heifer pairs). The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 30%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 70 head, 323 to 348 lbs., 181.00 to 197.00 (190.67); 37 head, 358 to 386 lbs., 170.00 to 182.00 (175.66); 8 head, 363 lbs., 192.00, fancy; 37 head, 397 lbs., 196.00, thin fleshed; 104 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 163.00 to 191.00 (177.27); 387 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 156.00 to 177.00 (169.01); 11 head, 453 lbs., 170.00, fancy; 82 head, 454 lbs., 180.00, thin fleshed; 443 head, 501 to 549 lbs., 140.00 to 165.50 (156.22); 76 head, 501 to 518 lbs., 164.50 to 165.50 (165.18), thin fleshed; 1114 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 135.50 to 157.00 (146.94); 4 head, 599 lbs., 140.00, fleshy; 376 head, 600 to 647 lbs., 133.00 to 150.10 (142.19); 14 head, 600 lbs., 142.00, fancy; 304 head, 600 to 643 lbs., 125.00 to 146.00 (135.19), unweaned; 249 head, 650 to 697 lbs., 123.00 to 149.50 (133.01); 46 head, 689 lbs., 153.35, fancy; 251 head, 654 to 695 lbs., 123.00 to 144.00 (132.34), unweaned; 155 head, 708 to 723 lbs., 133.00 to 143.50 (136.46); 150 head, 700 to 726 lbs., 120.00 to 131.50 (127.37), unweaned; 42 head, 760 to 783 lbs., 122.50 to 148.00 (141.41); 27 head, 752 to 758 lbs., 125.00 to 125.50 (125.33), unweaned; 16 head, 813 to 816 lbs., 116.00 to 118.00 (117.13), unweaned; 4 head, 856 lbs., 139.00; 6 head, 886 lbs., 122.00, fleshy; 26 head, 1013 to 1014 lbs., 116.00 to 126.00 (118.69); 15 head, 1063 to 1096 lbs., 110.00 to 120.50 (112.86); 14 head, 1125 lbs., 119.00. Medium and large 1 to 2, 11 head, 331 lbs., 168.00; 48 head, 355 to 399 lbs., 162.00 to 180.00 (168.69); 62 head, 411 to 449 lbs., 147.50 to 171.00 (155.70); 148 head, 452 to 499 lbs., 141.00 to 163.50 (156.51); 84 head, 517 to 547 lbs., 131.00 to 149.00 (144.64); 161 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 139.00 to 145.00 (144.83); 2 head, 590 lbs., 127.00, fleshy; 49 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 124.00 to 145.50 (135.43); 30 head, 662 to 691 lbs., 130.00 to 143.50 (140.66); 23 head, 652 to 675 lbs., 135.00 to 135.50 (135.48), unweaned; 24 head, 705 to 741 lbs., 119.00 to 137.50 (131.16); 9 head, 708 lbs., 128.00, fleshy; 10 head, 735 lbs., 130.50, unweaned; 34 head, 760 to 785 lbs., 130.00 to 136.00 (131.52). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 4 head, 250 lbs., 425.00, full. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 594 lbs., 124.00; 5 head, 657 lbs., 122.50; 8 head, 799 lbs., 125.00. Medium and large frame 2, per head/actual weight, 5 head, 241 lbs., 485.00. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 467 lbs., 155.00; 67 head, 527 to 545 lbs., 148.00 to 149.00 (148.50). Medium frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 475 lbs., 146.00; 47 head, 524 to 539 lbs., 132.00 to 138.50 (137.83); 4 head, 503 lbs., 132.50, fleshy; 13 head, 640 lbs., 132.00. Medium frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 594 lbs., 125.00.
Dairy feeder steers: Large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 20 head, 326 to 343 lbs., 143.00 to 148.00 (146.31); 13 head, 363 to 365 lbs., 137.00 to 155.00 (150.86); 86 head, 414 to 447 lbs., 139.00 to 151.00 (147.29); 30 head, 474 lbs., 145.50. Large frame 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 470 lbs., 113.50; 2 head, 605 lbs., 109.00. Large frame 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 51 head, 250 to 262 lbs., 115.00 to 120.00 (118.09); 327 head, 318 to 346 lbs., 112.00 to 127.00 (125.40); 89 head, 353 to 374 lbs., 110.00 to 124.00 (118.81); 194 head, 404 to 414 lbs., 115.00 to 125.00 (120.87); 28 head, 450 to 452 lbs., 99.00 to 108.00 (104.45); 7 head, 833 to 849 lbs., 82.00; 17 head, 901 lbs., 81.00. Large frame 3 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 258 lbs., 105.00; 5 head, 326 lbs., 102.00; 10 head, 397 lbs., 105.00; 6 head, 443 lbs., 102.50; 27 head, 503 lbs., 90.00; 45 head, 574 to 598 lbs., 84.75 to 85.50 (85.13); 44 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 80.50 to 85.50 (82.22); 16 head, 762 lbs., 78.50; 7 head, 879 lbs., 76.00. Large frame 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 24 head, 303 to 342 lbs., 90.00 to 96.00 (95.33); 5 head, 390 lbs., 92.00, full; 12 head, 433 to 449 lbs., 82.50 to 84.00 (82.99); 5 head, 492 lbs., 85.00; 11 head, 547 lbs., 79.00; 5 head, 678 lbs., 67.00. Small and medium frame 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 268 lbs., 135.00; 4 head, 358 lbs., 95.00; 6 head, 435 lbs., 87.50. Small and medium frame 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 373 lbs., 75.00. Small and medium frame 3 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 366 lbs., 34.00; 4 head, 678 lbs., 47.00. Small and medium frame 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 270 lbs., 22.50; 14 head, 362 lbs., 28.00; 9 head, 367 lbs., 41.00, full; 6 head, 447 lbs., 62.50, full; 4 head, 674 lbs., 34.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 42 head, 330 to 347 lbs., 179.00 to 181.00 (179.37); 115 head, 355 to 397 lbs., 143.00 to 181.00 (168.40); 118 head, 400 to 438 lbs., 141.00 to 165.00 (151.71); 14 head, 419 lbs., 168.00, thin fleshed; 369 head, 454 to 498 lbs., 129.00 to 159.00 (145.06); 17 head, 481 lbs., 141.00, fancy; 69 head, 456 lbs., 162.00, thin fleshed; 456 head, 501 to 548 lbs., 123.00 to 144.25 (138.59); 16 head, 522 lbs., 146.35, fancy; 16 head, 501 lbs., 147.00, thin fleshed; 703 head, 551 to 596 lbs., 123.00 to 139.25 (130.31); 21 head, 555 lbs., 137.50, fancy; 284 head, 605 to 648 lbs., 123.00 to 139.00 (127.10); 78 head, 601 to 624 lbs., 128.00 to 144.25 (136.97), fancy; 171 head, 601 to 645 lbs., 120.50 to 125.50 (122.78), unweaned; 98 head, 651 to 670 lbs., 121.00 to 132.75 (127.11); 80 head, 658 to 697 lbs., 116.00 to 125.75 (121.96), unweaned; 18 head, 700 to 730 lbs., 129.50 to 131.50 (130.52); 4 head, 716 lbs., 120.00, unweaned; 4 head, 754 lbs., 123.00; 6 head, 751 lbs., 118.00, unweaned; 35 head, 801 to 845 lbs., 117.00 to 125.50 (124.48); 3 head, 808 lbs., 110.50, unweaned; 66 head, 909 to 935 lbs., 118.00 to 125.00 (120.91); 10 head, 902 lbs., 127.00, spayed; 48 head, 956 to 966 lbs., 112.00 to 120.00 (118.68). Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 3 head, 258 lbs., 435.00, full. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 29 head, 310 to 321 lbs., 149.00 to 155.00 (150.42); 81 360 to 399 lbs., 141.00 to 170.00 (157.72); 76 head, 403 to 448 lbs., 137.00 to 153.00 (143.77); 67 head, 455 to 499 lbs., 135.00 to 140.50 (137.02); 247 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 120.00 to 134.50 (126.50); 56 head, 551 to 598 lbs., 122.00 to 126.00 (125.01); 8 head, 634 lbs., 124.00; 20 head, 622 to 643 lbs., 115.50 to 122.00 (118.05), unweaned; 23 head, 715 to 749 lbs., 116.00 to 122.00 (119.17); 26 head, 706 to 725 lbs., 113.00 to 118.00 (115.02), unweaned; 7 head, 802 lbs., 117.00; 4 head, 902 lbs., 110.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 10 head, 266 lbs., 450.00. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 261 lbs., 145.00; 13 head, 312 to 320 lbs., 141.00 to 143.00 (141.47); 9 head, 418 to 439 lbs., 134.00; 7 head, 617 lbs., 113.00; 7 head, 863 lbs., 113.00. Medium and large frame 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 866 lbs., 81.00. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 473 lbs., 140.00; 14 head, 530 lbs., 131.00. Medium frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 25 head, 401 lbs., 138.00; 56 head, 456 to 480 lbs., 128.00 to 135.50 (134.67); 87 head, 514 to 515 lbs., 112.50 to 132.00 (131.11); 13 head, 616 lbs., 123.50. Medium frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 473 lbs., 123.00; 6 head, 551 lbs., 115.00. Medium frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 423 lbs., 107.00; 3 head, 527 lbs., 106.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 340 lbs., 167.00; 10 head, 462 lbs., 137.00; 5 head, 691 lbs., 107.00; 2 head, 715 lbs., 103.00, unweaned; 7 head, 823 lbs., 91.00. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 2 head, 278 lbs., 500.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 409 lbs., 155.00; 20 head, 543 to 549 lbs., 126.00 to 128.00 (126.79); 7 head, 577 lbs., 119.00. Medium frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 360 lbs., 140.00; 4 head, 456 lbs., 117.50; 3 head, 618 lbs., 110.00. Medium frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 450 lbs., 132.00. Dairy feeder heifers: Large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 260 lbs., 140.00; 5 head, 323 lbs., 129.00; 8 head, 363 lbs., 135.00; 56 head, 413 to 439 lbs., 119.50 to 131.00 (120.08); 57 head, 453 to 460 lbs., 121.00 to 124.00 (121.21). Large frame 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 676 lbs., 87.50. Large frame 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 20 head, 320 lbs., 93.00; 5 head, 750 lbs., 55.00. Large frame 3 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 16 head, 380 lbs., 81.00; 129 head, 812 lbs., 67.00. Large frame 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 564 lbs., 54.00. Small and medium frame 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 249 lbs., 131.00. Small and medium frame 3 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 523 lbs., 43.00.
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 43 head, 1215 to 1970 lbs., 56.00 to 69.00 (61.22), average; 7 head, 1505 to 1586 lbs., 63.00, high; 127 head, 1215 to 2003 lbs., 49.00 to 58.50 (52.99), low. Boner 80 to 85%, 95 head, 1005 to 1607 lbs., 54.50 to 65.00 (58.97), average; 2 head, 1330 to 1360 lbs., 62.50 to 65.00 (63.76), high; 308 head, 950 to 1765 lbs., 46.00 to 57.50 (51.16), low; 35 head, 1020 to 1675 lbs., 35.00 to 45.50 (41.21), very low. Lean 85 to 90%, 104 head, 830 to 1460 lbs., 46.00 to 56.00 (50.33), average; 147 head, 805 to 1575 lbs., 37.00 to 47.50 (44.95), low; 48 head, 705 to 1440 lbs., 25.00 to 43.00 (36.38), very low.
Slaughter bulls: 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 42 head, 1380 to 2190 lbs., 76.00 to 83.50 (79.54), average; 1 head, 2010 lbs., 87.00, high; 31 head, 1315 to 2250 lbs., 65.50 to 77.00 (73.85), low; 5 head, 1115 to 1335 lbs., 61.00 to 67.50 (64.96), low return to feed.
Replacement cattle: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, from 5 to 8 years, open, 333 head, 785 to 1565 lbs., 48.00 to 62.50 (52.94).
Stock cows: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 years, open, 8 head, 1183 to 1419 lbs., 54.00 to 57.00 (56.00). Large frame 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, more than 2 years, open, 87 head, 843 to 1305 lbs., 80.00 to 82.00 (81.37). Large frame 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, more than 2 years, open, 46 head, 741 to 1424 lbs., 75.00 to 79.50 (77.01). Large frame 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, more than 2 years, open, 2 head, 700 to 840 lbs., 60.00.
Bred cows: Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, from 2 to 4 years, 2nd trimester, 29 head, 1181 to 1212 lbs., 1325.00 to 1450.00 (1358.84); from 2 to 8 years, 1st trimester, 32 head, 1044 to 1360 lbs., 825.00 to 975.00 (913.54); from 2 to 8 years, 2nd trimester, 133 head, 933 to 1390 lbs., 1060.00 to 1185.00 (1120.77); from 2 to 8 years, 2nd trimester, 21 head, 1161 to 1167 lbs., 1200.00 to 1250.00 (1214.23), fancy; from 5 to 8 years, 2nd trimester, 207 head, 1118 to 1728 lbs., 800.00 to 1025.00 (950.39); less than 8 years, 2nd trimester, 159 head, 1128 to 1615 lbs., 650.00 to 885.00 (751.54). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, from 2 to 8 years, 2nd trimester, 5 head, 1030 lbs., 1025.00; from 5 to 8 years, 1st to 2nd trimester, 3 head, 1308 to 1620 lbs., 800.00 to 985.00 (870.75); from 5 to 8 years, 1st to 2nd trimester, 2 head, 1355 lbs., 825.00, legible bangs; from 5 to 8 years, 2nd trimester, 46 head, 1058 to 1615 lbs., 835.00 to 975.00 (919.60); from 5 to 8 years, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1960 lbs., 1075.00, legible bangs; from 5 to 8 years, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 1515 to 1690 lbs., 825.00 to 930.00 (880.37), non-legible bangs; less than 8 years, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1395 lbs., 790.00, legible bangs; less than 8 years, 1st trimester, 2 head, 1640 to 1665 lbs., 780.00 to 850.00 (815.26), non-legible bangs; less than 8 years, 2nd trimester, 134 head, 1140 to 1423 lbs., 610.00 to 850.00 (669.92); less than 8 years, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 1155 to 1645 lbs., 650.00 to 790.00 (732.25), legible bangs.
Bred cows: Medium and large frame 2, per head/actual weight, from 5 to 8 years, 1st trimester, 5 head, 1128 to 1405 lbs., 610.00 to 670.00 (646.68), non-legible bangs; from 5 to 8 years, 2nd trimester, 8 head, 1020 to 1245 lbs., 600.00 to 710.00 (674.08); less than 8 years, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1435 lbs., 700.00, legible bangs; less than 8 years, 1st trimester, 1 head, 1215 lbs., 600.00, non-legible bangs; less than 8 years, 2nd trimester, 2 head, 1258 lbs., 620.00; less than 8 years, 2nd trimester, 5 head, 1190 to 1465 lbs., 660.00 to 750.00 (715.95), non-legible bangs. Medium frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, from 5 to 8 years, 2nd trimester, 3 head, 1595 lbs., 825.00, legible bangs; less than 8 years, 2nd trimester, 9 head, 1417 lbs., 760.00; less than 8 years, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1300 lbs., 700.00, legible bangs. Medium frame 2, per head/actual weight, less than 8 years, 2nd trimester, 5 head, 1380 lbs., 650.00, legible bangs. Small and medium frame 2, per head/actual weight, from 5 to 8 years, 1st to 2nd trimester, 5 head, 1015 to 1145 lbs., 425.00 to 600.00 (535.00). Small frame 2, per head/actual weight, from 5 to 8 years, 1st to 2nd trimester, 4 head, 690 lbs., 320.00; from 5 to 8 years, 2nd trimester, 11 years, 811 lbs., 250.00 to 330.00 (300.91); from 5 to 8 years, 3rd trimester, 1 head, 915 lbs., 400.00; less than 8 years, 1st trimester, 3 head, 750 lbs., 210.00; less than 8 years, 2nd trimester, 11 head, 690 to 886 lbs., 250.00 to 290.00 (273.07).
Bred heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, from 2 to 4 years, 1st to 2nd trimester, 2 head, 1013 lbs., 1125.00; from 2 to 4 years, 2nd trimester, 20 head, 908 to 1155 lbs., 1025.00 to 1110.00 (1077.89).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 2, per head/actual weight, less than 8 years, open, 1 head, 1420 lbs., 800.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pound calf, per family/actual weight, from 2 to 4 years, open, 1 head, 1190 lbs., 1000.00, legible bangs; from 5 to 8 years, open, 4 head, 1298 to 1720 lbs., 950.00 to 1325.00 (1215.07); from 5 to 8 years, open, 2 head, 1350 to 1480 lbs., 1050.00 to 1080.00 (1064.31), legible bangs; less than 8 years, open, 2 head, 1545 lbs., 850.00; less than 8 years, open, 2 head, 1290 lbs., 1200.00, non-legible bangs. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with less than 300 to pound calf, per family/actual weight, less than 8 years, open, 1 head, 1555 lbs., 1210.00, non-legible bangs. Medium and large frame 2, from 5 to 8 years, with more than 150 pound calf, open, 6 head, 1269 lbs., 870.00, non-legible bangs. Medium and large frame 3 with more than 150 pound calf, per family/actual weight, less than 8 years, open, 5 head, 1150 lbs., 620.00, non-legible bangs. Large frame 2 with 150 to 300 pound calf, per family/actual weight, less than 8 years, open, 1 head, 1080 lbs., 760.00.
Heifer pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pound calf, per family/actual weight, more than 2 years, open, 1 head, 900 lbs., 1000.00, legible bangs. Medium and large frame 2 with 150 to 300 pound calf, per family/actual weight, more than 2 years, open, 2 head, 763 lbs., 770.00, non-legible bangs.
