The Colorado weekly cattle auction summary reported receipts of 2,149 head selling the week ending on May 28, compared to 3,328 head trading the previous week, according to USDA-Colorado Department of Agriculture Market News, Greeley, Colorado.
Results from Winter Livestock and Livestock Exchange were combined to compile this report. Compared to a week ago, the feeder cattle market saw moderate to good trade activity and demand. Trades were too limited to accurately trend. For slaughter cows and bulls, trade activity and demand were moderate to good. Average dressing Breakers were trading steady to $3.50 higher, Boners were selling steady to $0.50 higher, Leans were trading $2 to $4 higher and bulls were selling $2.75 higher. Supply included: 40% feeder cattle (52% steers, 47% heifers, 2% bulls); 32% slaughter cattle (89% cows, 11% bulls); 28% replacement cattle (67% stock cows, 33% cow-calf pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 51%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 481 lbs., 168.00; 20 head, 546 to 548 lbs., 163.00 to 177.50 (166.63); 44 head, 550 to 593 lbs., 151.00 to 158.00 (153.19); 36 head, 603 to 623 lbs., 145.00 to 155.50 (146.20); 35 head, 657 to 676 lbs., 130.00 to 156.00 (144.89); 50 head, 707 to 739 lbs., 134.50 to 146.00 (137.08); 35 head, 813 to 841 lbs., 118.50 to 118.75 (118.72); 16 head, 853 to 857 lbs., 113.00; 4 head, 925 to 935 lbs., 106.00 to 111.00 (108.51). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 429 to 437 lbs., 159.00 to 167.50 (162.68); 15 head, 450 to 497 lbs., 157.00 to 157.50 (157.19); 24 head, 509 to 539 lbs., 148.50 to 153.00 (150.51); 12 head, 581 lbs., 145.50; 11 head, 612 to 618 lbs., 132.00 to 136.00 (133.08); 10 head, 737 lbs., 122.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 377 to 387 lbs., 147.00 to 150.00 (148.48); 11 head, 426 lbs., 157.00; 18 head, 457 to 484 lbs., 132.00 to 135.00 (133.32); 23 head, 505 to 538 lbs., 131.00 to 145.00 (136.01); 88 head, 550 to 583 lbs., 129.00 to 135.00 (131.31); 25 head, 638 lbs., 125.00; 35 head, 696 lbs., 121.00; 21 head, 716 to 735 lbs., 117.50 to 121.50 (120.54); 32 head, 809 to 816 lbs., 110.50 to 112.00 (110.83); 22 head, 871 to 895 lbs., 91.00 to 105.00 (96.72). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 26 head, 439 lbs., 138.00 to 139.00 (138.73).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 581 to 590 lbs., 131.00 to 137.50 (132.88). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 742 lbs., 117.00.
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 70 head, 650 to 1865 lbs., 55.00 to 69.50 (62.52), average; 14 head, 1340 to 2040 lbs., 52.00 to 61.00 (55.50), low. Boner 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 202 head, 973 to 1848 lbs., 55.00 to 66.50 (61.40), average; 68 head, 1105 to 1545 lbs., 67.00 to 72.50 (69.45), high; 48 head, 945 to 1683 lbs., 46.00 to 56.50 (53.97), low. Lean 85 to 90%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 77 head, 965 to 1398 lbs., 51.00 to 62.50 (56.26), average; 6 head, 1050 to 1190 lbs., 64.00 to 69.00 (66.23), high; 52 head, 845 to 1290 lbs., 43.00 to 53.50 (49.19), low; 12 head, 835 to 1195 lbs., 32.50 to 42.00 (36.81), very low.
Slaughter bulls: 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 27 head, 1013 to 2555 lbs., 83.50 to 91.00 (86.07), average; 5 head, 1895 to 2360 lbs., 90.00 to 91.50 (90.74), high; 37 head, 1145 to 2705 lbs., 72.00 to 83.50 (79.74), low.
Replacement cows: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, from 5 to 8 years, open, 122 head, 1058 to 1590 lbs., 52.00 to 62.00 (58.65). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, more than 2 years, open, 9 head, 955 to 1126 lbs., 81.00 to 87.00 (83.47); from 2 to 4 years, open, 40 head, 895 to 1345 lbs., 71.00 to 79.00 (75.18); from 5 to 8 years, open, 28 head, 1163 to 1630 lbs., 60.00 to 72.00 (67.20). Large frame 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, more than 2 years, open, 89 head, 565 to 1378 lbs., 66.00 to 78.00 (74.56). Large frame 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, more than 2 years, open, 17 head, 666 to 1010 lbs., 62.00 to 74.00 (65.80).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 with 150 to 300 pound calf, per family/actual weight, from 2 to 8 years, open, 34 head, 1200 to 1550 lbs., 1600.00 to 1625.00 (1604.40); from 5 to 8 years, open, 55 head, 1255 to 1548 lbs., 1350.00 to 1500.00 (1452.06); more than 8 years, open, 47 head, 1260 to 1550 lbs., 1100.00 to 1250.00 (1126.02). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with more than 150 pound calf, per family/actual weight, from 5 to 8 years, open, 7 head, 1175 to 1403 lbs., 1150.00 to 1285.00 (1259.11); more than 8 years, open, 5 head, 1254 to 1255 lbs., 785.00 to 875.00 (803.01).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.