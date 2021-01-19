The Colorado weekly feeder cattle summary reported 10,947 head selling a week ago and 6,881 head trading Dec. 14, according to USDA-Colorado Department of Agriculture Market News, Greeley, Colorado.
This report includes results for Centennial Livestock Auction, Winter Livestock, La Junta Livestock, Livestock Exchange, and Sterling Livestock. There is no comparison available as this is the first published report in three weeks. Trade activity and demand were moderate to good. Supply included: 77% feeder cattle (50% steers, 8% dairy steers, 42% heifers, 1% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 53%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 23 head, 335 to 344 lbs., 205.00 to 221.00 (213.55); 65 head, 369 to 395 lbs., 203.00 to 215.00 (210.11); 6 head, 359 lbs., 220.00, thin fleshed; 141 head, 402 to 444 lbs., 182.00 to 202.00 (193.42); 13 head, 418 lbs., 201.00, thin fleshed; 244 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 177.00 to 195.00 (185.38); 10 head, 468 lbs., 189.00, fancy; 410 head, 505 to 539 lbs., 159.00 to 186.00 (178.07); 8 head, 519 lbs., 186.00, thin fleshed; 15 head, 528 to 541 lbs., 162.00 to 162.50 (162.23), unweaned; 336 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 149.00 to 177.50 (164.89); 6 head, 552 lbs., 167.50, thin fleshed; 485 head, 600 to 647 lbs., 137.00 to 167.00 (156.38); 78 head, 607 to 649 lbs., 142.00 to 146.50 (144.72), unweaned; 466 head, 650 to 693 lbs., 136.00 to 155.00 (146.41); 46 head, 658 to 683 lbs., 134.50 to 138.00 (136.62), unweaned; 497 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 133.00 to 149.25 (141.09); 50 head, 722 lbs., 145.75, thin fleshed; 233 head, 751 to 793 lbs., 129.00 to 143.00 (135.19); 50 head, 755 lbs., 146.50, fancy; 364 head, 802 to 844 lbs., 121.00 to 140.50 (133.60); 16 head, 842 lbs., 145.00, fancy; 142 head, 869 to 891 lbs., 123.00 to 130.00 (127.78); 104 head, 919 to 931 lbs., 124.50 to 129.50 (127.81). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 23 head, 407 to 433 lbs., 183.00 to 189.00 (187.74); 65 head, 458 to 497 lbs., 167.00 to 183.00 (172.87); 86 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 149.00 to 173.00 (165.93); 9 head, 546 lbs., 164.00, unweaned; 66 head, 553 to 598 lbs., 158.00 to 163.00 (160.61); 140 head, 606 to 648 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (152.13); 48 head, 655 to 690 lbs., 139.00 to 146.00 (143.03); 16 head, 682 to 686 lbs., 128.50 to 131.00 (129.75), fleshy; 31 head, 708 to 723 lbs., 126.00 to 138.00 (133.68); 18 head, 723 lbs., 128.00, fleshy; 49 head, 752 to 799 lbs., 125.50 to 135.00 (129.94); 15 head, 827 to 828 lbs., 125.00 to 126.00 (125.67); 19 head, 891 lbs., 125.25. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 956 lbs., 109.00. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 18 head, 595 lbs., 147.00, unweaned. Medium frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 46 head, 685 lbs., 132.00. Feeder dairy steers: Large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 297 lbs., 162.00; 12 head, 324 to 346 lbs., 157.00 to 166.00 (162.49); 58 head, 400 to 433 lbs., 161.00 to 169.50 (169.36); 16 head, 462 lbs., 153.00; 4 head, 586 lbs., 132.00; 9 head, 682 to 699 lbs., 110.50 to 122.50 (117.09); 13 head, 809 lbs., 119.75; 16 head, 863 to 895 lbs., 111.50 to 123.25 (121.83); 3 head, 967 lbs., 92.50. Large frame 2 to 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 443 lbs., 151.00; 1 head, 490 lbs., 133.00; 4 head, 623 lbs., 105.00; 3 head, 670 lbs., 93.50; 9 head, 816 lbs., 95.50. Large frame 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 68 head, 264 to 285 lbs., 125.00 to 134.00 (128.33); 70 head, 325 to 339 lbs., 119.00 to 128.00 (120.71); 45 head, 351 to 380 lbs., 113.00 to 120.00 (115.09); 87 head, 402 to 433 lbs., 106.00 to 109.00 (107.22); 3 head, 450 lbs., 97.00; 12 head, 535 lbs., 90.00; 8 head, 543 lbs., 138.00, value added; 14 head, 571 lbs., 90.00; 40 head, 604 to 626 lbs., 85.00 to 94.00 (90.56); 7 head, 689 lbs., 85.00; 3 head, 700 lbs., 86.00; 1 head, 785 lbs., 77.00; 5 head, 811 lbs., 70.00; 2 head, 983 lbs., 83.00. Large frame 3 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 275 to 297 lbs., 109.00 to 110.00 (109.38); 5 head, 321 lbs., 116.00; 22 head, 380 to 399 lbs., 100.00 to 105.00 (102.88); 6 head, 373 lbs., 97.00, full; 4 head, 443 lbs., 97.00; 12 head, 472 to 477 lbs., 84.00 to 92.00 (85.98); 60 head, 508 to 545 lbs., 82.00 to 88.00 (85.89); 23 head, 578 to 596 lbs., 85.00 to 86.50 (86.10). Large frame 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 318 lbs., 90.00; 2 head, 383 lbs., 91.00; 2 head, 423 lbs., 82.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 18 head, 324 to 328 lbs., 163.00 to 166.00 (164.51); 119 head, 353 to 394 lbs., 156.00 to 169.00 (163.89); 9 head, 367 lbs., 182.50, fancy; 166 head, 400 to 449 lbs., 155.00 to 173.00 (160.04); 16 head, 429 to 434 lbs., 166.50 to 167.00 (166.75), thin fleshed; 263 head, 450 to 492 lbs., 146.00 to 165.00 (155.10); 9 head, 456 lbs., 157.00, fancy; 418 head, 500 to 544 lbs., 146.00 to 157.00 (151.85); 7 head, 539 lbs., 128.00, unweaned; 491 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 137.00 to 155.00 (145.50); 8 head, 563 lbs., 150.00, fancy; 18 head, 550 lbs., 150.50, thin fleshed; 414 head, 604 to 649 lbs., 129.00 to 143.50 (136.58); 13 head, 604 lbs., 144.00, fancy; 2 head, 638 lbs., 130.00, fleshy; 10 head, 636 lbs., 127.50, unweaned; 383 head, 650 to 697 lbs., 124.50 to 140.00 (130.60); 16 head, 681 lbs., 117.50, fleshy; 37 head, 662 to 676 lbs., 116.00 to 126.50 (121.12), unweaned; 186 head, 704 to 746 lbs., 122.00 to 131.00 (128.14); 209 head, 752 to 783 lbs., 121.00 to 131.00 (127.48); 6 head, 768 lbs., 112.50, fleshy; 132 head, 806 to 841 lbs., 120.00 to 130.75 (125.91); 37 head, 805 lbs., 125.50, fancy; 12 head, 825 lbs., 118.00, unweaned; 10 head, 871 lbs., 115.50; 5 head, 906 lbs., 108.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 360 to 374 lbs., 151.00 to 156.00 (152.97); 27 head, 405 to 448 lbs., 150.00 to 154.00 (151.93); 72 head, 450 to 499 lbs., 142.00 to 154.00 (149.00); 79 head, 501 to 543 lbs., 132.00 to 150.00 (141.32); 189 head, 554 to 597 lbs., 130.00 to 142.00 (136.50); 88 head, 604 to 638 lbs., 122.00 to 133.75 (130.01); 18 head, 648 lbs., 127.50, fleshy; 28 head, 664 to 698 lbs., 119.00 to 127.00 (125.84); 14 head, 692 lbs., 121.00, fleshy; 60 head, 712 to 729 lbs., 117.00 to 126.00 (121.20); 13 head, 774 to 795 lbs., 120.50 to 122.00 (121.20). Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 536 lbs., 123.00. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 32 head, 644 lbs., 128.50. Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 25 head, 623 lbs., 131.00; 13 head, 661 lbs., 124.00. Medium frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 406 lbs., 166.00.
