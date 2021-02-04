The Colorado weekly feeder cattle summary reported receipts of 13,459 head selling a week ago, 24,654 head trading Jan. 11 and 8,937 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Colorado Department of Agriculture Market News, Greeley, Colorado.
This report includes results from Winter Livestock, La Junta Livestock, Centennial Livestock, and Livestock Exchange.
Compared to a week ago, trade activity and demand were moderate to good. Feeder steers under 550 pounds were trading mixed, from $4 lower to $4 higher. Those 550 to 700 pounds were selling $1 lower to $6 lower with instances trading sharply lower. Those over 700 pounds were selling mixed, from $1 lower to $2 higher. Feeder heifers under 500 pounds were trading $4 to $7 lower, 500 to 550 pounds were selling $2 higher, and over 550 pounds were trading steady to $6 lower. Supply included: 84% feeder cattle (51% steers, 0% dairy steers, 47% heifers, 1% bulls, 0% dairy heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 45%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 44 head, 301 to 339 lbs., 208.00 to 222.00 (215.23); 120 head, 357 to 398 lbs., 194.00 to 213.50 (203.10); 50 head, 382 lbs., 214.00, thin fleshed; 216 head, 403 to 444 lbs., 182.00 to 202.00 (192.78); 416 head, 450 to 498 lbs., 168.00 to 188.50 (177.48); 49 head, 452 to 460 lbs., 180.00 to 183.00 (180.87), thin fleshed; 634 head, 500 to 546 lbs., 154.00 to 185.00 (169.89); 8 head, 511 lbs., 140.00, full; 11 head, 505 lbs., 171.00, thin fleshed; 742 head, 550 to 593 lbs., 149.00 to 171.00 (158.72); 51 head, 550 to 568 lbs., 160.50 to 172.00 (162.92), thin fleshed; 398 head, 600 to 647 lbs., 143.50 to 157.50 (150.22); 632 head, 652 to 697 lbs., 130.50 to 143.00 (137.68); 36 head, 653 lbs., 150.00, fancy; 6 head, 668 lbs., 131.50, fleshy; 6 head, 673 lbs., 142.00, full; 38 head, 673 lbs., 144.00, thin fleshed; 520 head, 704 to 744 lbs., 130.00 to 144.25 (135.92); 210 head, 753 to 791 lbs., 127.50 to 136.00 (132.35); 3 head, 750 lbs., 126.00, fleshy; 290 head, 800 to 847 lbs., 126.75 to 137.00 (130.97); 190 head, 862 to 897 lbs., 125.00 to 134.50 (129.48); 10 head, 909 to 912 lbs., 124.00 to 132.50 (129.11); 7 head, 1006 lbs., 119.50; 7 head, 1132 lbs., 94.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 343 lbs., 198.00; 44 head, 374 to 398 lbs., 185.00 to 191.00 (188.43); 52 head, 408 to 431 lbs., 171.00 to 186.00 (180.70); 41 head, 467 to 488 lbs., 172.00 to 176.00 (175.55); 57 head, 504 to 544 lbs., 153.00 to 161.50 (157.03); 63 head, 553 to 599 lbs., 146.00 to 155.50 (148.94); 110 head, 610 to 648 lbs., 131.00 to 148.50 (140.81); 104 head, 673 to 698 lbs., 133.00 to 141.75 (138.41); 11 head, 704 to 730 lbs., 131.00; 9 head, 756 to 764 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (127.79).
Dairy feeder steers: Large frame 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 802 lbs., 69.00. Large frame 3 to 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 645 lbs., 68.00. Large frame 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 500 lbs., 63.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 314 lbs., 171.00; 174 head, 354 to 396 lbs., 156.50 to 170.00 (165.79); 12 head, 350 lbs., 171.00, thin fleshed; 300 head, 403 to 447 lbs., 151.00 to 166.00 (157.72); 349 head, 459 to 498 lbs., 146.50 to 157.00 (150.75); 49 head, 450 to 453 lbs., 162.00 to 163.00 (162.65), fancy; 581 head, 501 to 547 lbs., 131.00 to 158.50 (147.55); 31 head, 529 lbs., 149.00, fancy; 28 head, 511 lbs., 151.50, thin fleshed; 828 head, 550 to 594 lbs., 126.00 to 147.50 (135.46); 670 head, 600 to 644 lbs., 124.25 to 136.50 (129.23); 9 head, 643 lbs., 131.50, fleshy; 544 head, 650 to 697 lbs., 122.00 to 138.00 (126.92); 84 head, 651 lbs., 133.50, fancy; 76 head, 683 lbs., 132.75, thin fleshed; 223 head, 707 to 748 lbs., 121.00 to 129.25 (127.18); 8 head, 712 lbs., 115.50, fleshy; 217 head, 751 to 786 lbs., 123.00 to 129.50 (125.00); 60 head, 815 to 827 lbs., 120.50 to 125.00 (122.74); 14 head, 927 lbs., 126.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 28 head, 331 to 346 lbs., 164.00 to 167.50 (164.78); 17 head, 392 to 396 lbs., 153.00 to 156.00 (154.40); 67 head, 418 to 448 lbs., 147.00 to 154.50 (151.77); 126 head, 450 to 496 lbs., 136.00 to 149.00 (143.59); 48 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 133.00 to 139.00 (135.85); 54 head, 586 to 596 lbs., 128.00 to 133.00 (131.01); 71 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 125.00 to 132.00 (129.21); 4 head, 648 lbs., 132.00, unweaned; 4 head, 685 lbs., 125.00; 6 head, 707 to 720 lbs., 119.50 to 121.00 (120.24); 17 head, 896 lbs., 113.25; 25 head, 903 to 912 lbs., 106.50 to 107.00 (106.90); 19 head, 1029 lbs., 105.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 326 lbs., 172.50; 4 head, 364 lbs., 175.00; 4 head, 431 lbs., 176.00; 11 head, 460 to 471 lbs., 139.00 to 151.00 (146.70); 4 head, 548 lbs., 145.00; 13 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 131.00 to 137.00 (134.81); 22 head, 656 to 692 lbs., 119.00 to 123.00 (121.98); 3 head, 712 lbs., 117.00; 13 head, 760 to 778 lbs., 109.00 to 118.00 (111.04); 8 head, 830 to 834 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (113.74); 11 head, 1039 lbs., 85.00.
