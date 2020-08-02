The Colorado weekly cattle auction summary reported receipts of 2,783 head selling the week ending on July 23, compared to 3,360 head trading the previous reporting period, according to USDA-Colorado Department of Agriculture Market News, Greeley, Colorado. This report includes results from Sterling Livestock and Livestock Exchange. Compared to a week ago, trade activity was moderate to good on feeder cattle. Feeder steers under 650 pounds were too thinly tested to trend and steers over 650 pounds were selling sharply higher. Feeder heifers weighing 600 to 800 pounds were trading sharply higher. All other weight classes were too lightly tested to trend. In the slaughter cow and bull supply, average dressing Breakers were trading $1 to $2 higher, average dressing Boners were selling $1.50 to $4 higher and average dressing Lean cows came in with a weighted average price $1.84 higher than the July 13 sale. Average dressing slaughter bulls were trading steady to $7 higher. Dairy cross stock cows under 2 years old returning to feed were trading $1 to $1.50 higher. Supply included: 70% feeder cattle (76% steers, 24% heifers); 23% slaughter cattle (90% cows, 10% bulls); 8% replacement cattle (64% stock cows, 19% bred cows, 17% cow-calf pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 91%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 332 lbs., 197.00; 6 head, 356 lbs., 194.00; 8 head, 476 lbs., 174.00; 70 head, 655 to 690 lbs., 151.25 to 159.50 (156.33); 79 head, 701 to 742 lbs., 144.50 to 148.50 (147.38); 123 head, 769 to 794 lbs., 140.50 to 146.50 (145.48); 62 head, 822 to 832 lbs., 143.25 to 144.00 (143.85); 135 head, 860 to 879 lbs., 141.00 to 143.25 (142.74); 217 head, 900 to 949 lbs., 133.00 to 139.00 (137.28); 331 head, 953 to 990 lbs., 129.25 to 136.50 (134.17); 223 head, 1005 to 1035 lbs., 122.00 to 129.85 (127.12); 25 head, 1067 to 1074 lbs., 120.00 to 124.75 (123.80). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 422 lbs., 167.00; 6 head, 492 lbs., 155.00; 21 head, 501 to 538 lbs., 148.00 to 155.00 (153.34); 16 head, 594 lbs., 151.00; 4 head, 670 lbs., 145.00; 8 head, 734 lbs., 137.00; 28 head, 814 to 841 lbs., 134.50 to 138.75 (137.61).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 340 lbs., 179.00; 7 head, 375 lbs., 174.00; 12 head, 433 lbs., 160.00; 3 head, 503 lbs., 142.00; 20 head, 569 lbs., 139.00; 48 head, 628 to 642 lbs., 135.50 to 135.75 (135.73); 108 head, 656 to 683 lbs., 132.00 to 137.50 (136.72); 102 head, 702 to 738 lbs., 130.00 to 134.50 (133.02); 56 head, 754 to 773 lbs., 126.00 to 136.25 (133.53); 7 head, 846 lbs., 126.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 410 lbs., 149.00; 10 head, 491 lbs., 141.00; 23 head, 570 to 587 lbs., 131.00 to 135.00 (133.23); 11 head, 653 to 671 lbs., 127.50 to 129.00 (128.04); 11 head, 855 to 866 lbs., 104.00 to 109.50 (104.99).
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 71 head, 1560 to 2035 lbs., 64.00 to 70.50 (67.11), average; 4 head, 1660 to 1675 lbs., 73.50 to 78.00 (75.49), high; 4 head, 1600 lbs., 60.50, low. Boner 80 to 85%, 110 head, 1210 to 1583 lbs., 63.00 to 70.50 (66.33), average; 11 head, 1200 to 1440 lbs., 71.00 to 74.00 (72.02), high; 23 head, 1240 to 1660 lbs., 54.50 to 62.50 (58.91), low; 2 head, 1415 to 1455 lbs., 43.00 to 48.00 (45.47), very low. Lean 85 to 90%, 32 head, 955 to 1360 lbs., 57.00 to 63.50 (61.12), average; 4 head, 1190 to 1213 lbs., 65.00 to 67.00 (65.49), high; 12 head, 855 to 1330 lbs., 48.00 to 56.00 (52.84), low; 10 head, 775 to 1330 lbs., 30.00 to 43.00 (38.47), very low.
Slaughter bulls: 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 1225 to 2435 lbs., 89.00 to 96.50 (91.21), average; 13 head, 1800 to 2350 lbs., 98.50 to 108.50 (103.43), high; 15 head, 1270 to 2145 lbs., 78.00 to 88.50 (81.58), low.
Replacement cattle: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, from 2 to 4 years, open, 4 head, 976 to 1445 lbs., 80.00 to 86.00 (81.22). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, more than 2 years, open, 2 head, 845 to 955 lbs., 117.00; from 2 to 4 years, open, 10 head, 1045 to 1350 lbs., 71.00 to 78.00 (74.50). Large frame 2 to 3, more than 2 years, open, 67 head, 815 to 1210 lbs., 80.00 to 83.50 (82.14). Large frame 3, more than 2 years, open, 20 head, 850 to 1448 lbs., 75.50 to 79.50 (77.65). Large frame 4, more than 2 years, open, 7 head, 720 to 1155 lbs., 62.50 to 69.00 (65.09).
Bred replacement cows: Medium and large 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, from 5 to 8 years, first trimester, 18 head, 1201 to 1500 lbs., 810.00 to 960.00 (889.09); more than 8 years, first trimester, 7 head, 1035 to 1215 lbs., 660.00 to 785.00 (719.95).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with more than 150 pound calf, per family/actual weight, from 5 to 8 years, open, 10 head, 1210 to 1650 lbs., 1250.00 to 1285.00 (1255.98); more than 8 years, open, 7 head, 1130 to 1277 lbs., 860.00 to 1085.00 (979.53). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pound calf, from 5 to 8 years, open, 5 head, 1620 to 1652 lbs., 1385.00; more than 8 years, open, 4 head, 1472 to 1515 lbs., 1100.00 to 1175.00 (1119.16).
